Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine | Image: Ninja
Ninja’s Latest Coffee Machine Puts Everything You Want in One Place

In Partnership with Ninja
Jacob Osborn
Espresso, anyone? Or perhaps a refreshing cold brew. Just a regular coffee, you say? Whatever your desire, Ninja’s latest masterpiece abides. Dubbed the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series, it combines three complete brewing systems into one stylish unit, complete with customisable settings, automated features, and effortless controls. This is the barista experience made beautifully simple, and your morning routine will never be quite the same.

The Ninja Luxe Café puts a full menu’s worth of beverage options at your fingertips, sparing you the trek to your local coffeehouse. Choose between single, double, or even quadruple shots of espresso if that’s what gets your blood flowing in the morning. You can also opt for cold-pressed espresso or a lip-smacking cold brew. Then we have traditional filtered coffee, which comes in three unique styles (classic, rich, or iced) and no less than seven different sizes.

To drive home its barista-like performance, the Ninja Luxe Café has Barista Assist Technology built in. This advanced feature is every bit as useful as it sounds, offering assorted recommendations (grind size, weight, etc.) and even making automatic adjustments to temperature and pressure. The result is a consistent brew and balanced profile across every beverage option, every time.

Along similarly advanced lines, the machine’s Dual Froth System delivers hands-free frothing for your convenience. By steaming and whisking simultaneously, it yields a perfect texture and taste, be it for dairy or plant-based milk. The system also carries forth the customisation theme via four respective presets: steamed milk, silky microfoam, thick froth, and cold foam. Is anyone getting thirsty right now, or is it just us?

With the digital interface, luxurious design, and automated features, Ninja thought of everything when crafting its latest creation. Precision and personalisation lie at the heart of the machine’s performance, touching down in obvious and not-so-obvious places. Take the integrated grinder, for example, which offers a whopping 25 grind settings for every type of bean and brew. There’s also a built-in scale for weight-based dosing, eschewing guesswork in favour of extreme accuracy. What users get in return is professional-grade quality in the comfort of their own home.

Wake up and smell the coffee, people! Ninja Luxe Café is everything you want out of this respective domain. With three-in-one functionality and a slew of enhanced features, you can explore different styles and beverages to your exact specifications. All your favourite drinks, from hot coffee to smooth cold brew, are just a few button pushes away. The machine itself does the heavy lifting, and it won’t screw up your order the way they do over at the local cafe from time to time. Here’s to having it your way, every day, zero exceptions.

