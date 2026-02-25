Home/Culture/Travel
Heated rivalry cottage 7
Guaranteed Brownie Points: You Can Now Rent the Cottage From ‘Heated Rivalry’

Two words: “The cottage”. If that doesn’t mean anything to you, you haven’t been keeping up with the internet’s latest obsession. HBO’s Heated Rivalry became a global cultural sensation in late 2025, re-defining sports drama on TV. And now one of its most famous (or perhaps infamous) settings is available to rent on Airbnb.

Fans of the hit show will know the cottage from episode 5, titled ‘I’ll Believe in Anything’, which is still one of the highest rated episodes of TV on IMDb, coming in at 9.9 out of 10—that puts it on par with the likes of Breaking Bad’s ‘Ozymandias’ and Game of Thrones’ ‘Battle of the Bastards’.

For the uninitiated, Heated Rivalry tells the story of two hockey superstars, Canada’s Shane Hollander and Russian Ilya Rozanov, both captains of their respective teams, who are secretly having a steamy and protracted affair. Basically, imagine if two State of Origin captains had been secretly getting it on for a decade.

After building the tension for five episodes, ‘I’ll Believe in Anything’ ends with a cathartic emotional release and the famous line from Rozanov, “I’m coming to the cottage”, which quickly became a viral meme on TikTok. Between the burger flipping and the X-rated action, the cottage serves as the backdrop for the show’s pivotal emotional payoff.

Heated rivalry cottage 1

Rent The Cottage from ‘Heated Rivalry’ on Airbnb

You don’t have to be a fan of the show to see the value in staying at the lakeside cottage. Tucked away in Muskoka, Canada—a frequent hideaway for A-list celebs—you’ll find a cosy three‑bedroom (all king beds) home away from home. Perfect for late-night tuna melts and smoothies with an extra banana. If you know, you know.

Along with serene lake views at sunset, you’ll have access to a private dock, a home gym and central fireplace. What’s not to love?

You’ll have to get in quick, because this one will be popular. Four early access bookings will be available before the cottage opens for regular booking. These stays will take place during the weekend of May 8-10, May 16-18, May 22-24 and May 29-31 in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. Guests will be able to book one of these four stays starting March 3 at 12:00 PM ET at $248.10 CAD per night.

Book the cottage from ‘Heated Rivalry’ on Airbnb
Heated rivalry cottage 2
Heated rivalry cottage 5
Heated rivalry cottage 4
Watch ‘Heated Rivalry’ on HBO Max

