Every FIFA World Cup 2026 Kit Revealed So Far

World Cup kits tend to last longer than the tournaments themselves. Brazil’s yellow from 1970, Argentina’s sky-blue stripes or Germany’s 1990 design still carry meaning decades later, becoming symbols of entire football eras.

For the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, México and Canada, the stakes are even bigger. With 48 teams heading to North America, brands including adidas, Nike and PUMA have begun unveiling a new wave of national team kits inspired by historic tournaments, national flags and cultural references.

Not every jersey has been revealed yet, but a growing number of federations have launched their designs in the lead-up to the tournament.

Below is a team-by-team guide to the 2026 World Cup kits revealed so far, along with how each nation qualified and its history at the tournament. This guide will continue to be updated as more jerseys are officially unveiled.

Image: Adidas

World Cup 2026 Kit Suppliers

So far, most of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 kit launches have focused on home jerseys, with adidas leading the early wave of releases across several federations. Teams including Germany, Spain, México, Japan, Scotland and South Africa already unveiled their primary kits ahead of the tournament.

Away kits are expected to follow closer to the competition, with Brazil currently the only nation to reveal an away jersey so far. That design arrives via Nike and features a darker navy base with electric blue graphics inspired by the warning colours of poison dart frogs.

With the tournament approaching, more suppliers, including Nike, PUMA and adidas, are expected to roll out their full kit ranges over the coming months.

Group A

México and South Africa revealed their 2026 World Cup home kits, offering an early look at the group’s designs. South Korea and the European playoff winner between Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia and Ireland are expected to unveil their shirts ahead of the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup México Home Kit | Image: adidas

México

Home Kit: A large Aztec sunstone graphic dominates México’s 2026 home shirt, rendered in tonal patterns across a deep green base. Red and white trim appears on the collar and sleeves, with the phrase “Somos México” printed on the back neck.

A large Aztec sunstone graphic dominates México’s 2026 home shirt, rendered in tonal patterns across a deep green base. Red and white trim appears on the collar and sleeves, with the phrase “Somos México” printed on the back neck. Away Ki t: TBD

t: TBD Qualification : Qualified automatically as one of the three host nations alongside the United States and Canada.

: Qualified automatically as one of the three host nations alongside the United States and Canada. Mexico’s World Cup Record: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986). México reached the Round of 16 at seven straight tournaments between 1994 and 2018.

2026 FIFA World Cup South Africa Home Kit | Image: adidas / South African Football Association

South Africa

Supplier: Puma

Puma Home Kit : South Africa’s 2026 home kit keeps the team’s unmistakable yellow look, paired with green trim on the collar and shoulders. Subtle graphic lines woven into the fabric reference the country’s 12 official languages, echoing a design detail first seen on the 2010 World Cup shirt.

: South Africa’s 2026 home kit keeps the team’s unmistakable yellow look, paired with green trim on the collar and shoulders. Subtle graphic lines woven into the fabric reference the country’s 12 official languages, echoing a design detail first seen on the 2010 World Cup shirt. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Finished top of their CAF qualifying group ahead of Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

: Finished top of their CAF qualifying group ahead of Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho. South Africa’s World Cup Record: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010). South Africa narrowly missed the knockout stage on goal difference in 2002.

Image: Adidas

Group B

Early kit launches in Group B delivered new designs from Qatar and Switzerland. Canada and the European playoff winner between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia & Herzegovina are yet to reveal their 2026 tournament shirts.

2026 FIFA World Cup Qatar Home Kit | Image: adidas

Qatar

Home Kit : Serrated graphics run vertically through the centre of Qatar’s maroon home shirt, referencing the jagged line that divides the colours of the national flag. “Qatar” appears in Arabic on the back neck as a finishing detail.

: Serrated graphics run vertically through the centre of Qatar’s maroon home shirt, referencing the jagged line that divides the colours of the national flag. “Qatar” appears in Arabic on the back neck as a finishing detail. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Finished in the automatic qualification places ahead of Oman, Kuwait and Syria.

: Finished in the automatic qualification places ahead of Oman, Kuwait and Syria. Qatar’s World Cup Record: Group stage (2022). Qatar made their debut as hosts in the previous tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup Switzerland Home Kit | Image: adidas

Switzerland

Supplier: Puma

Puma Home Kit : Switzerland’s traditional red home shirt features a subtle tonal graphic inspired by the geometric patterns found in the country’s modern passport design. White Puma logos and the Swiss federation crest sit cleanly on the chest, paired with white side panels that mirror the colours of the national flag.

: Switzerland’s traditional red home shirt features a subtle tonal graphic inspired by the geometric patterns found in the country’s modern passport design. White Puma logos and the Swiss federation crest sit cleanly on the chest, paired with white side panels that mirror the colours of the national flag. Away Kit : TBD:

: TBD: Qualification : Won UEFA Group B ahead of Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden.

: Won UEFA Group B ahead of Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden. Switzerland’s World Cup Record: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954). Switzerland reached the Round of 16 at three of the last five World Cups.

Group C

Brazil and Scotland introduced their 2026 World Cup shirts, including Brazil’s striking away design. Morocco and Haiti are still expected to unveil their kits closer to the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup Brazil Away Kit | Image: Nike / Jordan

Brazil

Supplier: Nike / Jordan

Nike / Jordan Home Kit : TBD

: TBD Away Kit : Brazil’s 2026 away kit swaps the traditional palette for a darker look, built around a deep navy base with electric blue graphics running across the shirt. The abstract pattern draws inspiration from the warning colours of a poison dart frog, finished with yellow detailing around the crest and logos.

: Brazil’s 2026 away kit swaps the traditional palette for a darker look, built around a deep navy base with electric blue graphics running across the shirt. The abstract pattern draws inspiration from the warning colours of a poison dart frog, finished with yellow detailing around the crest and logos. Qualification : Finished comfortably inside the automatic places in the CONMEBOL standings.

: Finished comfortably inside the automatic places in the CONMEBOL standings. Brazil’s World Cup Record: Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). Brazil are the only nation to appear at every World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup Scotland Home Kit | Image: adidas

Scotland

Supplier: adidas

adidas Home Kit : Scotland’s traditional navy home shirt features a tonal saltire pattern woven into the fabric, referencing the national flag. Light blue trim on the collar and shoulders adds contrast.

: Scotland’s traditional navy home shirt features a tonal saltire pattern woven into the fabric, referencing the national flag. Light blue trim on the collar and shoulders adds contrast. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Won UEFA Group C ahead of Denmark, Greece and Belarus.

: Won UEFA Group C ahead of Denmark, Greece and Belarus. Scotland’s World Cup Record: Group stage (eight appearances). Scotland are yet to reach the knockout stage.

Group D

Group D is still waiting for its first official kit reveal. The United States, Paraguay, Australia and the European playoff winner between Turkey, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo are all yet to unveil their 2026 tournament shirts.

Image: Adidas

Group E

Germany revealed their 2026 World Cup home shirt, reviving elements of several historic designs. Curaçao, Ireland and Ecuador are still expected to launch their tournament kits in the lead-up to kickoff.

2026 FIFA World Cup Belgium Home Kit | Image: adidas

Germany

Home Kit : Germany’s classic white home shirt returns with a layered chevron graphic across the chest in black, red and gold. The design nods to several historic Germany kits, including elements of the 2014 World Cup-winning shirt.

: Germany’s classic white home shirt returns with a layered chevron graphic across the chest in black, red and gold. The design nods to several historic Germany kits, including elements of the 2014 World Cup-winning shirt. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Won UEFA Group A ahead of Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

: Won UEFA Group A ahead of Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. Germany’s World Cup Record: Champions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014). Germany have reached the final eight times.

Group F

Japan unveiled their 2026 home shirt, offering the first look at Group F’s kit lineup. The Netherlands, Tunisia and the European playoff winner between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania are yet to reveal their designs.

2026 FIFA World Cup Japan Home Kit | Image: adidas

Japan

Home Kit : Sweeping ash-blue lines radiate across Japan’s deep blue home shirt, inspired by the hazy meeting point of sky and sea on the horizon. White shoulder stripes and red collar trim provide contrast.

: Sweeping ash-blue lines radiate across Japan’s deep blue home shirt, inspired by the hazy meeting point of sky and sea on the horizon. White shoulder stripes and red collar trim provide contrast. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Finished top of their AFC qualifying group ahead of Australia, Bahrain and Palestine.

: Finished top of their AFC qualifying group ahead of Australia, Bahrain and Palestine. Japan’s World Cup Record: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022). Japan have reached the knockout stage four times.

Group G

Belgium’s home shirt has appeared among the early wave of 2026 World Cup kit launches. Egypt, Iran and New Zealand are still expected to unveil their tournament designs.

2026 FIFA World Cup Belgium Home Kit | Image: adidas

Belgium

Supplier: adidas

adidas Home Kit : Inspired by gothic stained-glass windows found across Belgium’s historic architecture, a tonal pattern runs through the team’s red home shirt. Black and yellow trim on the collar and sleeves reflects the colours of the national flag.

: Inspired by gothic stained-glass windows found across Belgium’s historic architecture, a tonal pattern runs through the team’s red home shirt. Black and yellow trim on the collar and sleeves reflects the colours of the national flag. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Won UEFA Group J ahead of Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.

: Won UEFA Group J ahead of Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein. Belgium’s World Cup Record: Third place (2018). Belgium also reached the semi-finals in 1986.

Group H

Spain and Saudi Arabia both revealed their 2026 home shirts, bringing two classic football colour palettes into the group’s early kit lineup. Cabo Verde and Uruguay are yet to unveil their tournament kits.

2026 FIFA World Cup Spain Home Kit | Image: adidas

Spain

Supplier: adidas

adidas Home Kit : Fine yellow pinstripes run vertically across Spain’s red home shirt, drawing inspiration from the colours of the national flag. Navy sleeves and gold shoulder stripes add contrast, with “España” printed on the back neck.

: Fine yellow pinstripes run vertically across Spain’s red home shirt, drawing inspiration from the colours of the national flag. Navy sleeves and gold shoulder stripes add contrast, with “España” printed on the back neck. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Won UEFA Group E ahead of Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Iceland.

: Won UEFA Group E ahead of Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Iceland. Spain’s World Cup Record: Champions (2010). Spain also reached the semi-finals in 1950.

2026 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia Home Kit | Image: adidas

Saudi Arabia

Supplier: adidas

adidas Home Kit : A layered geometric pattern spreads across Saudi Arabia’s 2026 home shirt, sitting on a deep green background with blue and purple accents. White adidas shoulder stripes and a tonal federation crest complete the design.

: A layered geometric pattern spreads across Saudi Arabia’s 2026 home shirt, sitting on a deep green background with blue and purple accents. White adidas shoulder stripes and a tonal federation crest complete the design. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Finished in the automatic places in AFC qualifying ahead of Oman, Jordan and Kyrgyzstan.

: Finished in the automatic places in AFC qualifying ahead of Oman, Jordan and Kyrgyzstan. World Cup Record: Round of 16 (1994). Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in 2022.

Image: FIFA

Group I

Group I remains one of the few groups without a confirmed kit release so far. France, Senegal, Norway and the intercontinental playoff winner between Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq are all still to unveil their 2026 designs.

Group J

Argentina, Algeria and Austria introduced their 2026 World Cup home shirts, giving Group J one of the earliest complete sets of kit reveals. Jordan is still expected to unveil its design ahead of the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup Argentina Home Kit | Image: adidas

Argentina

Home Kit : Argentina’s iconic sky-blue and white stripes return for 2026 with a softer gradient effect running through the vertical panels. The shirt also marks the first appearance of the federation’s third World Cup star above the crest.

: Argentina’s iconic sky-blue and white stripes return for 2026 with a softer gradient effect running through the vertical panels. The shirt also marks the first appearance of the federation’s third World Cup star above the crest. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Finished comfortably inside the automatic places in CONMEBOL qualifying.

: Finished comfortably inside the automatic places in CONMEBOL qualifying. Argentina’s World Cup Record: Champions (1978, 1986, 2022). Argentina are the reigning World Cup holders following their victory in Qatar.

2026 FIFA World Cup Algeria Home Kit | Image: adidas

Algeria

Home Kit : Inspired by the shifting sand dunes of the Algerian desert, Algeria’s 2026 home shirt features subtle vertical graphics across a clean white base. Green trim on the collar and shoulders adds contrast, while “Algeria” appears in Arabic on the back neck.

: Inspired by the shifting sand dunes of the Algerian desert, Algeria’s 2026 home shirt features subtle vertical graphics across a clean white base. Green trim on the collar and shoulders adds contrast, while “Algeria” appears in Arabic on the back neck. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Finished top of their CAF qualifying group ahead of Guinea, Mozambique and Botswana.

: Finished top of their CAF qualifying group ahead of Guinea, Mozambique and Botswana. Algeria’s World Cup Record: Round of 16 (2014). Algeria pushed eventual champions Germany to extra time in a dramatic knockout match in Brazil.

2026 FIFA World Cup Austria Home Kit | Image: Puma

Austria

Supplier: Puma

Puma Home Kit : Austria’s traditional red home shirt is paired with black sleeves and collar for a clean two-tone look. Red and white trim appears on the cuffs, with the Austrian federation crest and Puma logo positioned on the chest.

: Austria’s traditional red home shirt is paired with black sleeves and collar for a clean two-tone look. Red and white trim appears on the cuffs, with the Austrian federation crest and Puma logo positioned on the chest. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Won UEFA Group H ahead of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland and Kazakhstan.

: Won UEFA Group H ahead of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland and Kazakhstan. World Cup Record: Third place (1954). Austria have qualified for seven World Cups.

Group K

Colombia revealed their 2026 home shirt, inspired by the country’s tradition of magical realism. Portugal, Uzbekistan and the intercontinental playoff winner between New Caledonia, Jamaica and DR Congo are yet to unveil their tournament kits.

2026 FIFA World Cup Colombia Home Kit | Image: adidas

Colombia

Home Kit : Colombia’s traditional yellow home shirt carries subtle butterfly graphics across the fabric, referencing the magical realism often associated with the country’s culture. Red shoulder stripes and blue trim on the collar and sleeves complete the look.

: Colombia’s traditional yellow home shirt carries subtle butterfly graphics across the fabric, referencing the magical realism often associated with the country’s culture. Red shoulder stripes and blue trim on the collar and sleeves complete the look. Away Kit : TBD

: TBD Qualification : Finished inside the automatic places in CONMEBOL qualifying.

: Finished inside the automatic places in CONMEBOL qualifying. Colombia’s World Cup Record: Quarter-finals (2014). Colombia’s run in Brazil remains their best-ever World Cup performance.

Group L

Group L includes England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama. None of the teams in this group have officially unveiled their 2026 World Cup kits yet, with designs expected to appear closer to the tournament.

Image: FIFA

World Cup 2026 Kits: What to Expect Next

With the tournament still months away, several national teams have yet to reveal their full kit collections. Away shirts and goalkeeper kits will continue to roll out in the lead-up to kickoff, with brands often saving alternate designs for the final pre-tournament launch window.

Team Kits Still to Come

Several teams across the tournament are still expected to unveil their 2026 World Cup kits, including:

Group Teams Yet to Reveal Kits Group A South Korea; Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Ireland (Playoff Winner) Group B Canada; Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia & Herzegovina (Playoff Winner) Group C Morocco; Haiti Group D United States; Paraguay; Australia; Turkey / Romania / Slovakia / Kosovo (Playoff Winner) Group E Curaçao; Ireland; Ecuador Group F Netherlands; Tunisia; Ukraine / Sweden / Poland / Albania (Playoff Winner) Group G Egypt; Iran; New Zealand Group H Cabo Verde; Uruguay Group I France; Senegal; Norway; Bolivia / Suriname / Iraq (Intercontinental Playoff) Group J Jordan Group K Portugal; Uzbekistan; New Caledonia / Jamaica / DR Congo (Intercontinental Playoff) Group L England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama Scroll horizontally to view full table

As more kits are officially unveiled, this guide will be updated with the latest designs, images and details from every team heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

March 20: adidas reveals all Trefoil away kits.

adidas reveals all Trefoil away kits. March 23: Nike global Reveal for USA, England, France, Canada, and Nigeria.

Nike global Reveal for USA, England, France, Canada, and Nigeria. March 24: Puma official full collection launch for African and European partners.

Image: FIFA

2026 World Cup Team Kits at a Glance