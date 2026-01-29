2026 F1 Drivers: New Teams, Drivers, and More Explained

The 2026 F1 season is almost here, and not only are there significant changes to the power units, but there are two new teams on the grid with some familiar and unfamiliar faces behind the wheel.

Of course, the biggest news is that Cadillac will join the grid with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Two familiar, fan-favourite faces that have previously been number two drivers, stuck behind those with F1 championship aspirations, e.g., Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Now, they will vie for that number one driver role as the Cadillac team sets itself up for a year of milestones, not without plenty of lessons.

Established drivers like Lewis Hamilton, who officially moved from Mercedes-AMG to Scuderia Ferrari last season, will have to prove themselves again in a new era where everything is on the table. At the same time, it will be a challenge for drivers like Carlos Sainz, who joined perennial backmarker Williams last season and helped the team reach two podiums. With James Vowles now settled in and two of the best drivers on the grid on its roster, it could be the year that Williams returns to its championship-winning ways. Finally, if last year was all about rookies showing they can be quick enough for the future, this season is all about veterans reminding their teams why they belong in the new era. Now, it’s about time we look at the 2026 F1 drivers and teams they race for.

Valtteri Bottas (left) and Sergio Perez (right) | Image: Supplied

NEW: Cadillac F1 Team

Cadillac has doubled down on trusted talent for its foray into the F1 world this season, signing two proven race winners in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. With limited testing opportunities before the season, the pair has made it clear that their aspirations for success remain low, and they’ll spend most of the season providing feedback to the team on how to improve the car in the wake of these new rule changes. Still, we’re talking about professional athletes, race winners, and competitors, so it’s not like the two drivers will be looking to sit at the back of the pack either. Success for Cadillac this season looks like continued progress and improvements, not a championship.

Full team name : Cadillac Formula 1 Team

: Cadillac Formula 1 Team Base : Fishers, Indiana (USA) & Silverstone (UK)

: Fishers, Indiana (USA) & Silverstone (UK) Team chief : Graeme Lowdon

: Graeme Lowdon Technical chief : Nick Chester

: Nick Chester Chassis : TBA (To be revealed February 2026)

: TBA (To be revealed February 2026) Power unit : Ferrari

: Ferrari First team entry : 2026

: 2026 World championships : 0

: 0 Highest race finish : N/A

: N/A Pole positions : 0

: 0 Fastest laps: 0

Nike Hülkenberg (left) and Gabriel Bortoleto (right)

NEW: Audi Revolut F1 Team

Niko Hülkenberg (No. TBA)

Gabriel Bortoleto (No. TBA)

Well, they’re sort of new. The brand will take over from the Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber in this new era, and the driver line-up will carry over. We can’t read too much into the brand’s success (or lack of) last year, since it was a bit of a “wait and see next year” season. However, there’s no doubt that Niko Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will want to raise their profiles and cement their place on the grid with at least a few points finishes. Hülkenberg has nearly 250 races under his belt, but it will be interesting to see how the team manages roles as the younger, 2024 Formula 2 championship winner, Bortoleto, asserts himself on the season.

Full team name : Audi Revolut F1 Team

: Audi Revolut F1 Team Base : Hinwil, Switzerland

: Hinwil, Switzerland Team chief : Jonathan Wheatley

: Jonathan Wheatley Technical chief : Mattia Binotto

: Mattia Binotto Chassis : Audi F1-001

: Audi F1-001 Power unit : Audi

: Audi World championships : 0

: 0 Highest race finish : N/A

: N/A Pole positions : 0

: 0 Fastest laps: 0

Lando Norris (left) and Oscar Piastri (right) | Image: formula1.com

McLaren

Lando Norris (No. 4)

Oscar Piastri (No. 81)

It’s McLaren’s championship to lose in 2026. They won their second constructors’ championship since 1998 last season, and Lando Norris took home some metal of his own with a driver’s championship. If he wins this season again, he will join greats such as Emerson Fittipaldi, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton in the McLaren Hall of Fame. With a stellar preseason and a slower-than-expected Red Bull car to start last season, he’ll have a serious challenge on his hands. Oh, and he’ll be challenged every step of the way by teammate Oscar Piastri, who has a bitter taste in his mouth after the way that things ended last season. Team orders are team orders after all.

Full team name: McLaren Formula 1 Team

Base: Woking, United Kingdom

Team chief: Andrea Stella

Technical chief: Peter Prodromou / Neil Houldey

Chassis: MCL39

Power unit: Mercedes

First team entry: 1966

World championships: 9

Highest race finish: 1st (x189)

Pole positions: 164

Fastest laps: 172

George Russell (left) and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (right) | Image: formula1.com

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS

George Russell (No. 63)

Kimi Antonelli (No. 12)

The Lewis Hamilton era might have ended, but Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS has a seriously impressive young driver on its team: Kimi Antonelli. It might be George Russell’s team now, but their second-place finish in the constructors’ would only be achievable with someone like Kimi running alongside. With the rule changes now here, Merc’ is looking at the future with two of the best drivers on the grid.

Full team name: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Base: Brackley, United Kingdom

Team chief: Toto Wolff

Technical chief: James Allison

Chassis: W16

Power unit: Mercedes

First team entry: 1954

World championships: 8

Highest race finish: 1st (x128)

Pole positions: 139

Fastest laps: 109

Max Verstappen (left) and Isack Hadjar (right) | Image: Supplied

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen (No. TBA)

Isack Hadjar (No. TBA)

Max drove the wheels off the RB last season, but it wasn’t enough to land him a championship after a slow start to the season. Early on, Red Bull was one of the few top teams that had already shown signs of being distracted by the rule changes that have now been implemented, and Max wasn’t happy with the car until the pointy end of the season, and it showed with a disappointing 3rd place finish in the constructors’ championship.

“There are still a lot of unknowns,” he said in an interview with this publication before the AusGP. “As a driver, you always want to win. You want to fight up front. At the moment, it looks like McLaren is a bit faster, but we just keep going, keep working, keep trying to be better, and keep improving. I think that’s the main focus for us at the moment,” he said ahead of last season.

Max was originally joined by Liam Lawson, a Kiwi sophomore who now races for Racing Bulls after being axed early in the season. Now, he’s joined by Isack Hadjar, who achieved a third-place podium finish at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort). It was a remarkable achievement for someone in just their 15th F1 race.

Full team name: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Base: Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

Team chief: Laurent Mekies

Technical chief: Pierre Waché

Chassis: RB21

Power unit: Red Bull Ford

First team entry: 2005

World championships: 6

Highest race finish: 1st (x121)

Pole positions: 103

Fastest laps: 99

Charles Leclerc (left) and Lewis Hamilton (right) | Image: Supplied

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc (No. 16)

Lewis Hamilton (No. 44)

Charles Leclerc had a new teammate by his side at Scuderia Ferrari last season, and he goes by the name of Sir Lewis Hamilton. It added some much-needed mentorship to Leclerc’s side, but it was an overall disappointing year for Sir Lewis. It will be interesting to see how the team manages the driver’s roles moving forward, as Hamilton is not one to take a secondary driver position on any team. Nor should he. Hamilton is arguably the greatest of all time, and while his prime is past him, he has proven that he has what it takes to win races at the age of 40 after winning his home race at Silverstone only two seasons ago.

Full team name: Scuderia Ferrari HP

Base: Maranello, Italy

Team chief: Frédéric Vasseur

Technical chief: Loic Serra

Chassis: SF-25

Power unit: Ferrari

First team entry: 1950

World championships: 16

Highest race finish: 1st (x248)

Pole positions: 253

Fastest laps: 263

Carlos Sainz Jr. (left) and Alexander Albon (right) | Image: Supplied

Williams Racing

Alexander Albon (No. 23)

Carlos Sainz Jr. (No. 55)

While other teams were focused on the 2026 season, Williams showed interest in the 2025 season results. With Carlos Sainz Jr. on board, the team continues its ways with one of the best driver line-ups on the grid, and the FW47 showed signs of great pace, upsetting many of the mid-order teams throughout the. Sainz is a proven race winner and will be on a mission to prove himself in the new chassis after being ousted at Ferrari with the arrival of Lewis Hamilton. How this translates into points this season is another question, but he has the car, team chief, and skills to show that he’s one of the best on the grid. Albon, meanwhile, needs to return to his Mr Consistent ways after a year riddled with crashes and technical issues.

Full team name: Williams Racing

Base: Grove, United Kingdom

Team chief: James Vowles

Technical chief: Pat Fry

Chassis: FW47

Power unit: Mercedes

First team entry: 1978

World championships: 9

Highest race finish: 1st (x114)

Pole positions: 128

Fastest laps: 133

Liam Lawson (left) and Arvid Lindblad (right) | Image: Supplied

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson (No. 30)

Arvid Lindblad (No. 41)

The RBs improved from an eighth-place finish in 2024 to a sixth-place finish in 2025. However, they will continue that momentum in 2026 with a refreshed driver lineup that is without Isack Hadjar. Yuki Tsunoda is no longer on the grid, after failing to perform when given the opportunity after a promotion from Racing Bulls to Red Bull last season. The new kid on the block is British racing driver Arvid Lindblad, who started racing at just five years old and became the youngest ever race winner in both Formula 3 and Formula 2, aged 16 and 17, respectively.

Full team name: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team

Base: Faenza, Italy

Team chief: Alan Permane

Technical chief: Jody Egginton

Chassis: VCARB 02

Power unit: Red Bull Ford

First team entry: 2006

World championships: 0

Highest race finish: 1st (x2)

Pole positions: 1

Fastest laps: 3

Fernando Alonso (left) and Lance Stroll (right) | Image: formula1.com

Aston Martin Aramco

Fernando Alonso (No. 14)

Lance Stroll (No. 18)

Besides the car, not much else will change at Aston Martin this season as Fernando Alonso (No. 14) and Lance Stroll (No. 18) remain the two drivers of choice for 2026. It’s been a tough couple of seasons for the team, and they’ve never looked the same after a strong start to the 2023 season that saw Fernando Alonso finish on the podium in six of the first eight races. They’re one of those teams that are looking far ahead to the 2026 F1 season, where Red Bull legend Adrian Newey will lead the team into the future and start from a firmer footing.

Full team name: Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Base: Silverstone, United Kingdom

Team chief: Adrian Newey

Technical chief: Dan Fallows

Chassis: AMR25

Power unit: Honda

First team entry: 1959

World championships: 0

Highest race finish: 1st (x1)

Pole positions: 1

Fastest laps: 3

Esteban Ocon (left) and Oliver Bearman (right) | Image: formula1.com

MoneyGram Haas

Esteban Ocon (No. 31)

Oliver Bearman (No. 87)

MoneyGram Haas failed to perform last season, as the team focused most of its attention on the 2026 F1 season. With Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen gone, the refreshed driver line-up is very solid, with veteran Esteban Ocon joined by rookie Oliver Bearman. Ocon has more than 400 total career points, four podiums, and a race win under his belt in more than 160 races. Meanwhile, Bearman came from FIA Formula 2, where he won four races and secured 48 points in 27 race starts.

Full team name : MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Base : Kannapolis, United States

: Kannapolis, United States Team chief : Ayao Komatsu

: Ayao Komatsu Technical chief : Andrea De Zordo

: Andrea De Zordo Chassis : VF-25

: VF-25 Power unit: Ferrari

Ferrari First team entry : 2016

: 2016 World championships : 0

: 0 Highest race finish: 4th (x2)

4th (x2) Pole positions : 1

: 1 Fastest laps: 2

Franco Colapinto (left) and Pierre Gasly (right)

BWT Alpine

Pierre Gasly (No. 10)

Franco Colapinto (No. 43)

Oli Oakes replaced Bruno Famin as Team Principal of BWT Alpine last season, and less than a year later, Famin left after poor results. He’s been replaced by Flavio Briatore, who says he has no “excuses” not to perform this season. With a 2025 season that Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly would rather forget about, Alpine’s success will only be judged this season, as the 2026 rule change is realised.