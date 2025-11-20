Home/Culture
In partnership with 10

The Ambition Project

In Partnership with

Stake logo main box 1

Harry Parsons
By Harry Parsons - Sponsored

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to the Ambition Project: a three-part series from Man of Many in collaboration with investing platform Stake, showcasing unique tales of ambition, drive, and the determination to push onwards. Across the series, we follow three distinct stories of perseverance and purpose: world-champion surfer Laura Enever, who has traded the familiar shores of Narrabeen for the unforgiving waves of Hawaii; Big Sam Young, whose grit and resilience have shaped his meteoric culinary rise; and Sydney punk rockers, FANGZ, a band carving out their place in the music landscape on their own terms. Together, these stories capture what it truly means to push onwards, fuelled by passion, defined by determination, and united by ambition.

Featuring…

1
Read Laura’s Story
3
Coming Soon
2
Coming Soon

Episode 1: Laura Enever

Laura enever 3

“Thundering down the wave on her board would prove a defining moment in Enever’s career, despite being oblivious to the remarkable scale of her achievement at the time. It was only later, when a photographer who happened to capture the moment informed her she may have set a new world record (later confirmed by Guinness World Records), that the scale of what she had done came into focus.”

Discover Laura’s Journey Here

Episode 2: Big Sam Young

2

Episode 3: FANGZ

3
Onwards 1200x900px

Invest in Your Ambition with Stake

Stake is an investing platform that breaks barriers between ambition and financial progress. For those who focus on the choices they can make to keep moving Onwards.

To champion that ambitious spirit, Stake is now backing Aussies aiming high in any field. That’s what their Ambition Project is all about.

Got something you’ve been itching to start? You could be next. Kickstart your ambition with $10,000 from Stake.

Enter Stake’s Ambition Project

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Harry Parsons

Head of Branded Content

Harry Parsons

Harry Parsons is an award-winning branded content specialist and the architect behind Man of Many’s Branded Content Studio. As Head of Branded Content at Australia’s leading men’s lifestyle publication, Harry has built a high-performing team that blends creative storytelling with ...

More about Harry
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Valve's Steam Machine | Image: Valve
GEAR

Everything We Know About Valve’s ‘Steam Machine’

Warren buffett
CULTURE

10 Life Lessons Warren Buffett Left Behind in His Final Letter

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

2026 toyota rav4 edge feature
CARS

2026 Toyota RAV4 Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

2026 toyota hilux
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple
GEAR

Apple’s New Knitted ‘iPhone Pocket’ Sold Out Immediately

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Christmas Gift Guide 2025 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Dji neo 2 review flying
TECH

DJI Neo 2 Revew: BIG Improvements, But are They Enough?

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Early Black Friday Deals 2025: A Complete Guide

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Elon musk getty
CULTURE

Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package Has Been Approved, Here’s What He Needs to Achieve to Get Paid

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

2026 mclaren 750s spider project viva feature
CARS

One-of-One McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ is Inspired by Las Vegas

Back of a man with two jeans on his shuolder
STYLE

14 Best Japanese Denim Brands