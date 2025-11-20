Welcome to the Ambition Project: a three-part series from Man of Many in collaboration with investing platform Stake, showcasing unique tales of ambition, drive, and the determination to push onwards. Across the series, we follow three distinct stories of perseverance and purpose: world-champion surfer Laura Enever, who has traded the familiar shores of Narrabeen for the unforgiving waves of Hawaii; Big Sam Young, whose grit and resilience have shaped his meteoric culinary rise; and Sydney punk rockers, FANGZ, a band carving out their place in the music landscape on their own terms. Together, these stories capture what it truly means to push onwards, fuelled by passion, defined by determination, and united by ambition.
Featuring…
Episode 1: Laura Enever
“Thundering down the wave on her board would prove a defining moment in Enever’s career, despite being oblivious to the remarkable scale of her achievement at the time. It was only later, when a photographer who happened to capture the moment informed her she may have set a new world record (later confirmed by Guinness World Records), that the scale of what she had done came into focus.”
Episode 2: Big Sam Young
Episode 3: FANGZ
Invest in Your Ambition with Stake
Stake is an investing platform that breaks barriers between ambition and financial progress. For those who focus on the choices they can make to keep moving Onwards.
To champion that ambitious spirit, Stake is now backing Aussies aiming high in any field. That’s what their Ambition Project is all about.
Got something you’ve been itching to start? You could be next. Kickstart your ambition with $10,000 from Stake.
Comments
We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.