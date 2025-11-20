The Ambition Project

Invest in Your Ambition with Stake

Stake is an investing platform that breaks barriers between ambition and financial progress. For those who focus on the choices they can make to keep moving Onwards.

To champion that ambitious spirit, Stake is now backing Aussies aiming high in any field. That’s what their Ambition Project is all about.

Got something you’ve been itching to start? You could be next. Kickstart your ambition with $10,000 from Stake.