Chasing Ocean Giants: One Surfer’s Record-Breaking Journey of Big-Wave Ambition

On January 22nd, 2023, Laura Enever’s tireless journey to become one of surfing’s true greats brought her face-to-face with a wave that would secure her place in the history books forever. As she paddled, Laura couldn’t possibly have been aware that each stroke brought her closer to a date with destiny. Nonetheless, it proved the summation of years spent in pursuit of her ambition. As the champion surfer from Sydney’s Northern Beaches propelled herself through the waters of Outer Reef at Oʻahu’s North Shore in Hawaii, she was met with an enormous arcing crest that towered an astonishing 43.6 feet (13.3 metres) above her.

Thundering down the wave on her board would prove a defining moment in Enever’s career, despite being oblivious to the remarkable scale of her achievement at the time. It was only later, when a photographer who happened to capture the moment informed her she may have set a new record (later confirmed by Guinness World Records), that the scale of what she had done came into focus.

Securing the title for the largest wave paddled into by a woman was a new pinnacle in a journey marked by highs and lows. It was a moment that would inspire Enever to invest in her ambition, helping to realise the full potential of what comes next.