Nike revives ronaldinho's iconic tiempo legend 'touch of gold' boots for 2025

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 30 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ronaldinho made the beautiful game look effortless. One touch, one smile and one famous crossbar clip later, he had turned a pair of white and gold Tiempo Legends into global objects of desire. And now, Nike is bringing the Midas touch back with the return of the iconic “Touch of Gold” Tiempo Legend in crisp white leather with metallic gold detailing for both the pitch and the pavement.

The revival traces back to an ad almost as legendary as the player. Ronaldinho’s 2005 “Touch of Gold” video didn’t just promote a boot; it helped define the early internet era. The clip became the first YouTube video to reach one million views, a milestone that felt almost impossible at the time. Fans replayed it relentlessly, debating whether those crossbar volleys were real or simply Ronaldinho being Ronaldinho. Whatever the truth, the sight of the Brazilian in those white and gold Tiempos embedded the boot in football folklore. It became one of the first football boots to develop an identity far beyond the pitch.

Nike Tiempo Legend SE | Image: Nike

Soon after, Nike released the original Air Legend Tiempo R10 in that same colourway to huge fanfare. A second edition followed in 2015, marking the 10-year anniversary. Another decade on, the series returns once more in 2025, continuing a rhythm that has quietly preserved one of Nike Football’s most storied boots.

Feature Original / Previous (2005/2015) New 2025 “Touch of Gold” Upper Material Natural K-Leather (Animal) Engineered Synthetic Leather Soleplate Heavy Classic Plate (2005) or Legend V Plate (2015) Remastered Original Plate (Lightweight) Weight Medium/Heavy Lightweight Laces Standard Includes Bejewelled “R” Charm Scroll horizontally to view full table

This year’s edition blends familiar heritage with modern comfort and arrives in two versions: a Firm Ground boot and a lifestyle-focused indoor sneaker. The upper retains the classic touches, including a diamond-quilted toebox, gold stitching around the forefoot, metallic midfoot Swooshes and the returning fold-over tongue stamped with the 10R logo. A removable R lace charm adds a subtle flourish. Inside, Ronaldinho’s full name and number appear on the insole, while the heel lists the three milestone years, 05, 15 and 25, marking each chapter of the Touch of Gold story.

Nike Tiempo Legend SE | Image: Nike

Beneath the boot, the Firm Ground model uses the stud layout of the Tiempo Legend 6. The indoor version, built for everyday wear, swaps studs for Cushlon foam and a translucent rubber outsole. It turns the classic colourway into a street-ready sneaker, reflecting the broader cultural reach Ronaldinho has carried long after his playing days.

Nike has packaged the drop with collectors in mind. Gold-foil wrapping, a drawstring bag featuring Ronaldinho’s signature and number 10, and subtle R10 design notes complete the presentation. The release also aligns with Nike Football’s retro-driven RGN (Regen) program, which has recently revived the Total 90, teased the return of Ronaldo’s Mercurial R9 and experimented with crossovers like the “Touch of Gold” Air Max Plus.

Nike Tiempo Legend SE | Image: Nike

The Tiempo’s legacy stretches far beyond Ronaldinho’s golden moment. The line dates back to 1984, although it was not until a major revamp for the 1994 World Cup that it truly broke into global consciousness. By the time Ronaldinho laced up in 2005, the boot had already shifted from a reliable leather staple into a symbol of pure control and craft. The Touch of Gold release helped cement that reputation for a new generation.

Clearly, the Swoosh knows a thing or two about nostalgia, while also acknowledging the value of moments that have shaped football’s digital age.

Nike Tiempo Legend SE Lifestyle Variant | Image: Nike

The last “Touch of Gold” release arrived in 2021 with the Tiempo Legend V R10, limited to just 3,000 pairs. This year’s edition is more accessible, yet still feels like a tribute to a boot, a moment and a player who changed the rhythm of the sport. Ronaldinho didn’t just wear the Tiempo. He made it sing.

The Nike R10 “Touch of Gold” Tiempo lands on 10 December for USD $230 through Nike online and select retailers. Expect them to disappear as quickly as one of his no-look passes.

Nike Tiempo Legend SE | Image: Nike

Nike Tiempo Legend SE 2025 Product Specs

Price: AU$350

Colour: Metallic Summit White / Metallic Gold Coin

Style Code: IF4388-100

Surface: Firm Ground (Dry, natural-grass pitches)

Upper Material: New engineered synthetic leather (designed for an instinctive touch)

Soleplate: Remastered original plate (lighter than the original) with conical studs for stability and traction

Key Features: