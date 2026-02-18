Home/Style/Sneakers & Shoes
Asics superblast 3 cobalt burst light orange 3
ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 Shaves Weight for More Speed

Elliot Nash
When we called the SUPERBLAST 2 one of the best ASICS running shoes you can buy, it was because it got the high-stack formula right. Big cushioning. Surprisingly lively. Stable enough for long runs without feeling like you were running on a mattress.

The only knock? It leaned more toward distance comfort than genuine speed. The SUPERBLAST 3 looks like ASICS is trying to fix that.

Landing on March 4 for $340, the update centres around a new top-layer foam called FF LEAP. It replaces the material used in the ASICS SUPERBLAST 2 and is positioned as ASICS’ lightest and most energetic compound to date. Translation: more rebound underfoot without adding bulk.

It’s lighter, too. Roughly 10 grams lighter at 239g in a men’s US 9, which helps stop a big shoe like this from feeling heavy once the long runs stretch out.

Asics superblast 3 2
ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 White/ Black | Image: ASICS

It still sits high. Very high. 46.5mm in the heel, 38.5mm in the forefoot. You’re not exactly hugging the asphalt. ASICS stacks a lighter, bouncier foam on top of a more cushioned base layer, so you get protection when you land without losing that bit of snap as you roll forward. The redesigned forefoot trampoline section adds a sharper pop when you push off.

Paul Lang, Senior Manager of Global Product for Performance Running Footwear, says the goal was to “truly elevate” a model runners already trust rather than reinvent it. The move to FF LEAP and the lighter build aim to sharpen the feel without losing what made the ASICS SUPERBLAST 2 work.

Up top, the woven upper remains, but the midfoot fit has been tightened. In plain terms, that should mean less movement inside the shoe when you pick up the pace. The outsole features ASICSGRIP and AHAR rubber, so durability shouldn’t be a concern even if you’re stacking serious weekly kilometres.

It’s why ASICS calls it an “endless bounce” option within the BLAST lineup. Built mainly for distance running rather than easy jogs or all-out race efforts. It’s the shoe you grab when the plan says 20km and you still need your legs to work the next day.

Three colourways land at launch: White/Black for the minimalists, Cobalt Burst/Light Orange for something louder, and Seashell/Sun Coral for something in between.

At $340, it’s not casual money. If you’re jogging a couple of times a week, it’s probably more shoe than you need. But if you’re training properly and want one premium option that can handle the bulk of your running, the SUPERBLAST 3 makes sense.

Asic superblast 3 seashell sun coral 4
ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 Seashell/Sun Coral | Image: ASICS

ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 Release Information

  • Release date: 4 March 2026
  • Price: AUD $340
  • Model: ASICS SUPERBLAST 3
  • Colours: White/Black, Cobalt Burst/Light Orange and Seashell/Sun Coral
  • Weight: 239g (Men’s US 9)
  • Drop: 8mm
  • Stack height: 46.5mm heel / 38.5mm forefoot
  • Midsole: FF LEAP (top) / FF BLAST PLUS (bottom)
  • Outsole: ASICSGRIP / AHAR
  • Upper: Engineered woven

The ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 launches 4 March 2026 via ASICS.com, ASICS retail stores and select partners for $340.

Asics superblast 3 cobalt burst light orange 5
ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 Cobalt Burst/Light Orange | Image: ASICS
Asics superblast 3 6
ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 White/ Black | Image: ASICS
Asic superblast 3 seashell sun coral 6
ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 Seashell/Sun Coral | Image: ASICS

