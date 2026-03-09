Someone Mapped the Exact Minute Every Pixar Film Makes You Cry

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 9 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Pixar has spent the past three decades delivering some of animation’s happiest moments. “To infinity and beyond.” Life through a bug’s eyes. Monsters powering a city with laughter instead of screams. “Ka-chow.” “Squirrel.”

But tucked between those moments are the scenes that just flat out wreck audiences. The moments where the cinema goes silent, save for a few sniffles, and everyone suddenly becomes very interested in their popcorn.

Now someone has mapped the exact minute these films make you cry. The result is the Pixar Cry Chart, a data visualisation shared on Reddit that tracks the emotional gut punch across all 30 Pixar films from Toy Story (1995) through to Hoppers (2026), each one colour-coded using the palette of the movie itself, from Finding Nemo’s clownfish orange to the marigold glow of Coco.

And once you see the pattern, it’s hard to ignore.

Image: Pixar

Pixar Waits Until You Care

Across the full list of films, the median cry point lands about 85% of the way through the runtime. In fact, 77% of Pixar’s tear-jerking moments arrive in the final 30% of the film.

That timing isn’t accidental. Most films save their emotional payoff for the final act, once the audience has spent enough time with the characters for the moment to actually land.

It’s a structure audiences have been conditioned to recognise. Bambi waited until the forest was familiar before delivering the moment we all remember. Rocky spends an entire film building up to the final fight. Cobb returns to reality in Inception. You get the idea.

Pixar largely follows the same rule. The studio spends most of the film building the world, letting you settle into the characters, before getting you right in the feels before the movie ends.

But there are a couple of famous exceptions.

Finding Nemo devastates viewers just four minutes in with the barracuda attack that wipes out Marlin’s family. Up isn’t far behind, delivering its now-legendary “Married Life” montage eight minutes into the film.

In both cases, Pixar flips its own formula. Instead of slowly building toward the waterworks, the films open with it, letting the rest of the story unfold in the shadow of that moment.

Image: Pixar

The Five Films That Broke Everyone

The chart also highlights five movies that scored maximum tear intensity.

Toy Story 2 – Jessie’s “When She Loved Me” montage. Just try and listen to that song without developing a lump in your throat.

– Jessie’s “When She Loved Me” montage. Just try and listen to that song without developing a lump in your throat. Up – Carl and Ellie’s life story told in minutes. Straight to the jugular. Tears before your second bite of popcorn.

– Carl and Ellie’s life story told in minutes. Straight to the jugular. Tears before your second bite of popcorn. Toy Story 3 – The toys holding hands in the incinerator. For everyone on the journey since 1995, it felt like the end.

– The toys holding hands in the incinerator. For everyone on the journey since 1995, it felt like the end. Inside Out – Bing Bong’s sacrifice. Even if you didn’t have an imaginary friend, we all know what it’s like to let go of childhood.

– Bing Bong’s sacrifice. Even if you didn’t have an imaginary friend, we all know what it’s like to let go of childhood. Coco – Miguel singing “Remember Me” to Mama Coco. Pixar once again uses music to break you.

Each moment taps into something universal: childhood, memory, growing up, or the people we’ve lost along the way.

What the Chart Reveals

Looking across all 30 films, a few patterns stand out.

85% – The median cry point across Pixar films

– The median cry point across Pixar films 77% – Cry moments that happen in the final third of the runtime

– Cry moments that happen in the final third of the runtime 2 films – The only movies that break the rule and hit audiences early (Finding Nemo and Up)

– The only movies that break the rule and hit audiences early (Finding Nemo and Up) 5 films – The “Devastating Five” that scored maximum tear intensity

– The “Devastating Five” that scored maximum tear intensity $17.4 billion – Total global box office from Pixar films

Pixar hasn’t just mastered animated storytelling. It may have quietly perfected the art of timed emotional damage. And they’re the ones getting paid!

Image: Pixar

Every Pixar Film’s Cry Moment

According to the Pixar Cry Chart, these are the moments each film made your reach for the tissues.

Toy Story (1995) — Minute 55

The moment: Buzz realises he isn’t a real Space Ranger.

A Bug’s Life (1998) — Minute 68

The moment: Flik stands up to Hopper and the colony finally fights back.

Toy Story 2 (1999) — Minute 42

The moment: Jessie’s heartbreaking “When She Loved Me” montage.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) — Minute 88

The moment: Sulley says goodbye to Boo.

Finding Nemo (2003) — Minute 4

The moment: The barracuda attack that wipes out Nemo’s family.

The Incredibles (2004) — Minute 58

The moment: Bob listens to a message from Helen and realises his family is in danger.

Cars (2006) — Minute 108

The moment: Lightning McQueen gives up the win to help The King finish his final race.

Ratatouille (2007) — Minute 96

The moment: Anton Ego tastes Remy’s ratatouille and is transported back to childhood.

WALL-E (2008) — Minute 88

The moment: EVE tries to repair WALL-E after he loses his memories.

Up (2009) — Minute 8

The moment: Carl and Ellie’s wordless life montage.

Toy Story 3 (2010) — Minute 88

The moment: The toys hold hands as they face the incinerator.

Cars 2 (2011) — Minute 85

The moment: Mater realises he was never the problem.

Brave (2012) — Minute 85

The moment: Merida repairs the tapestry and begs her mother for forgiveness.

Monsters University (2013) — Minute 82

The moment: Mike realises he’ll never be a scarer.

Inside Out (2015) — Minute 76

The moment: Bing Bong sacrifices himself so Joy can escape.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) — Minute 52

The moment: Arlo shares the story of losing his father.

Finding Dory (2016) — Minute 85

The moment: Dory remembers her parents waiting for her.

Cars 3 (2017) — Minute 90

The moment: Lightning McQueen passes the torch to Cruz Ramirez.

Coco (2017) — Minute 92

The moment: Miguel sings “Remember Me” to Mama Coco.

Incredibles 2 (2018) — Minute 65

The moment: The Parr family reunites mid-battle.

Toy Story 4 (2019) — Minute 92

The moment: Woody says goodbye to Buzz and the gang.

Onward (2020) — Minute 93

The moment: Ian realises Barley was always the brother he needed.

Soul (2020) — Minute 88

The moment: Joe decides he wants to truly live his life.

Luca (2021) — Minute 87

The moment: Luca reveals he’s a sea monster and Alberto leaves.

Turning Red (2022) — Minute 85

The moment: Mei reconciles with her mother in the spirit world.

Lightyear (2022) — Minute 35

The moment: Buzz realises the cost of his time-jump missions.

Elemental (2023) — Minute 88

The moment: Ember finally confesses her feelings to Wade.

Inside Out 2 (2024) — Minute 80

The moment: Riley confronts her anxiety and accepts all her emotions.

Elio (2025) — Minute 80

The moment: Elio finally feels seen and understood.

Hoppers (2026) — Minute 90

The moment: The emotional climax of Pixar’s upcoming body-swap adventure.

Image: Pixar

The Moment That Gets You Isn’t Always the First One

Of course, the chart only maps when each film is supposed to make you cry. For plenty of viewers, the moment that really breaks them comes later.

Take Up. The opening montage might be the scene everyone remembers, but for many fans, the tears start flowing near the end when Carl finally opens Ellie’s adventure book. Instead of unfinished pages, he finds it filled with photos of the quiet life they built together, ending with the note: “Thanks for the adventure. Now go have a new one.”

Toy Story 3 has a similar effect. The incinerator scene is the moment most people talk about, but for some, the real moment that breaks people often comes later, when Andy plays with the toys one last time before leaving for college.

Which is part of what makes Pixar films work so well. The tears rarely come from just one scene.

Did Pixar Get Yours Right?

Looking through the chart, most of the moments feel instantly recognisable.

Jessie’s heartbreaking Toy Story 2 montage. Sulley saying goodbye to Boo in Monsters, Inc. Dory finally remembering her parents in Finding Dory.

And whether it’s just something in your eye or you’re genuinely moved, Pixar films tend to hit people differently.

Which raises the real question might actually be simpler: Which Pixar moment actually got you?