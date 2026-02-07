Hyperice x Nike ACG Delivers Normatec Debut for Milan 2026 Winter Olympics

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 7 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Nike and Hyperice reveal exclusive recovery gear for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Normatec Elite system is reserved only for Nike-signed Olympic athletes.

New “ACG orange” boots provide mobile compression therapy during travel for athletes.

Custom design helps Olympians manage recovery between cold, high-altitude events.

This limited collaboration will not be released for general retail sale.

As the world’s best winter athletes funnel into northern Italy for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the margins that matter aren’t just on snow or ice. They’re happening in transit, on planes, in hotel rooms, and between venues.

That’s where Hyperice and Nike ACG want to own the conversation, as the two performance heavyweights have unveiled an exclusive Normatec Elite system, built specifically for Nike-signed Olympians and dressed in a bold, non-retail ACG orange colourway. Sadly, this means you and I, and any athlete not under a Nike contract, will miss out entirely.

Hyperice calls the collaboration “recovery in transition,” and it’s designed to keep athletes’ bodies functional as they’re moved, delayed, cooled down, flown across continents, then asked to perform again. Compression therapy has long lived behind the scenes, but this puts it front and centre, built to travel with and be treated like essential kit more than a nice-to-have. Let’s take a closer look!

Adjusting the Normatec Elite control unit | Image: Hyperice

Visually, the system leans hard into the ACG all-conditions ethos. Rugged orange shells, black accents, and a co-branded Hyperice x Nike ACG woven patch make it look more like expedition gear than physio equipment.

Functionally, it’s the same patented dynamic air compression Normatec is known for, pushing circulation, managing swelling and helping athletes arrive at the start line feeling less cooked than the travel schedule suggests they should. The timing isn’t accidental. After the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot turned recovery into something you could wear around Paris during the 2024 Summer Games, Milan feels like the next logical escalation. Winter athletes deal with cold, altitude, long transfers and short recovery windows.

Nike is also rolling out a broader recovery stack in Milan, including its Mind 001, alongside the Hyperboot. You’ll get a glimpse of the Normatec Elite units inside Nike activation houses across Italy during the Games, but they’ll remain locked to elite use.

But let’s be honest. This kind of recovery won’t stay exclusive forever. And treating longevity like performance might be the most Olympic idea of all.

Nike ACG co-branded Normatec Elite sleeves | Image: Hyperice

Zippered Normatec Elite sleeve and control unit | Image: Hyperice

Athlete positioning Normatec Elite leg sleeves | Image: Hyperice

Normatec Elite control module with ACG branding | Image: Hyperice