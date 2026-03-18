Glen Moray and Golf: A Night to Remember

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We love golf. We love whisky. Why don’t these two things get together more often? They did that exactly on February 4, when Man of Many helped Scottish distillery Glen Moray take over the cutting-edge GolfSpace in Sydney’s inner-south suburb of Alexandria for a night of storytelling, tasting, and swinging (golf clubs, that is).

Man of Many doled out 10 double passes as part of an exclusive giveaway, and the event itself exceeded expectations. Here’s everything that went down over the course of one unforgettable night.

A Marriage Made in Heaven

Glen Moray brand ambassador Iain Allan called the combination of golf and whisky a “marriage made in heaven,” and he wasn’t kidding. As the master of ceremonies, he welcomed each guest with a Blush Highball cocktail, made with Glen Moray Port Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky. While we sipped the delicious beverage, Iain regaled us with the distillery’s long history, tracing its origins from 1897 through the present day.

With our palates whetted and our bellies warm, we broke off into teams for a series of virtual golf challenges. As you may (or may not) be aware, GolfSpace is an indoor venue where you can play on simulations of famous golf courses from around the world. For this particular event, each team took on holes 11 through 14 of the St. Andrews Old Course (the oldest golf course in the world).

Waiting at each hole was a different Glen Moray dram, allowing us to sample the distillery’s acclaimed Explorer Range. Every single malt in the range takes direct inspiration from the distillery’s own rich heritage, then goes exploring by way of unique cask finishes. It turns out virtual golf is even more fun when you’re sipping on quality whisky – go figure.

After our golf session, Iain and his team whipped out the big guns, meaning a selection of rare casks that they brought just for the event. These casks are unavailable in Australia, and so it was truly a tasting opportunity like no other. Call it the perfect way to close out a perfect event.

An Evening We’ll Never Forget

If only every night could be like the one that we spent at GolfSpace. Two classic pastimes—golf and whisky—were brought together in holy matrimony and then elevated by Glen Moray. From the simulated challenges to the tasty single malts, our senses were absolutely immersed.

For those who didn’t win our giveaway (which included the double passes, but also some additional prize packages), you can still get a taste of the experience by heading over to GolfSpace and ordering a Glen Moray single malt or highball. As you’ll soon discover, time rarely flies the way it does when whisky and golf get hitched.

Thanks for the incredible evening, Glen Moray!