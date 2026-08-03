This Million KM Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series is Heading to Auction

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2009 Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series is heading to auction with nearly 1,000,000 kilometres

It retains its original factory engine and gearbox without major rebuilds

The digital odometer is parked exactly 300 metres shy of the milestone

It boasts a complete history of nearly 100 Horsham Toyota services

The dashboard might roll to zero or permanently freeze at 999,999

Bidding is open via AuctionsPlus for a two-week online auction window

Experts estimate the high-mileage workhorse will fetch up to AUD$35,000

There’s a 2009 Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series in Western Victoria that’s about to cross one of the most elusive mechanical milestones in automotive history: one million kilometres on its original engine. Owned by Nhill-based stock agent Gary Driscoll, the heavy-duty four-wheel drive has logged decades of regional highway cruising and farm visits across the west of the state.

By the numbers, Mr Driscoll would have averaged more than 180 kilometres every single day in the 200 Series to achieve this figure. Remarkable it is, but the ‘Cruiser has been maintained throughout its life, with strict discipline, racking up nearly 100 service stamps at Horsham Toyota. The digital dash display currently sits frozen at 999,999 kilometres. It’s been deliberately parked just 300 metres shy of the seven-figure milestone so the next owner can take it over the line.

The vehicle is officially going under the hammer via AuctionsPlus for two weeks starting Monday morning. While high-mileage vehicles typically hit a steep depreciation curve, the legendary reliability of the LandCruiser nameplate, combined with the novelty of an intact original drivetrain, makes this single-owner workhorse a rare entry on the secondhand market.

Price Estimate: AUD$20,000 – AUD$35,000

AUD$20,000 – AUD$35,000 Year & Model: 2009 Toyota LandCruiser (200 Series)

2009 Toyota LandCruiser (200 Series) Odometer: 999,999 km (300 metres short of 1,000,000 km)

999,999 km (300 metres short of 1,000,000 km) Drivetrain: Original engine and gearbox

Original engine and gearbox Service History: Nearly 100 logged services (Horsham Toyota)

Nearly 100 logged services (Horsham Toyota) Location: Nhill, Victoria

Nhill, Victoria Auction Format: Online auction (2-week bidding window)

1,000,000 km 2009 Toyota Landcruiser 200 Series Sahara | Image: AuctionsPlus

One Million Kilometres on the Original Engine

Clocking a million kilometres on any passenger vehicle is an exceptional feat, but doing so on the original factory engine is remarkably rare. Horsham Toyota confirmed that this LandCruiser is the most travelled vehicle their service bay has ever encountered, having passed through their doors nearly 100 times for routine maintenance over its 17-year operational life.

How did Gary get it there? Well, a significant factor in the engine’s longevity is operating conditions. Long-distance highway driving across rural Victoria imposes far less mechanical strain on internal components, cooling systems, and transmissions than low-speed urban stop-and-go driving. Sustained cruising temperatures and continuous oil pressure allow heavy-duty V8 diesels to run cleanly over vast distances without the rapid wear associated with short city commutes.

What makes Gary’s milestone even more impressive is that early iterations of Toyota’s 1VD-FTV 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 diesel were far from trouble-free. Pre-2010 models were infamous among 4WD mechanics for excessive oil consumption, leaking fuel injector seat washers, and poor airbox sealing, which allowed fine country-road dust to bypass filters and scour cylinder walls. Then, when you factor in EGR carbon build-up, a starter motor buried deep inside the engine’s V, and the fact that this particular V8 completed a million kilometres without a major rebuild, it’s a great example of what disciplined, routine maintenance can achieve.

1,000,000 km 2009 Toyota Landcruiser 200 Series Sahara | Image: AuctionsPlus

The 999,999-Kilometre Odometer Mystery

One of the most intriguing aspects of the sale is the digital instrument cluster. Standard Toyota digital odometers from this era were not explicitly programmed to display seven digits, leaving a bit of technical mystery once the car completes its final 300 metres.

Toyota engineers and dealership staff have noted that it remains unconfirmed whether the display will roll over to all zeros or permanently freeze on 999,999 kilometres. Driscoll deliberately stopped short of the mark to grant that exact privilege to the winning bidder, offering a rare mechanical photo-op for the new owner as soon as they drive it off the lot.

While a handful of modern commercial vehicles are programmed to roll over to 1,000,000, many older digital passenger displays physically lack the screen real estate to show a seventh digit. In the past, famous coding quirks saw early-2000s Toyota models permanently freeze at 299,999 kilometres, while high-mileage Ford and Honda trucks have been known to simply lock up at 999,999 rather than resetting to zero. Whoever wins this auction will find out exactly how Toyota coded the 200 Series for a milestone the factory didn’t expect many to reach.

1,000,000 km 2009 Toyota Landcruiser 200 Series Sahara | Image: AuctionsPlus

Market Valuation and Rarity

Determining the market value for a million-kilometre 200 Series presents a unique challenge for buyers and valuers alike.

Normally, a 2009 Land Cruiser with average regional mileage (250,000 to 400,000 kilometres) commands anywhere between AUD$30,000 and AUD$45,000 in the Australian used market due to high demand for clean tow vehicles.

While extreme mileage naturally reduces the remaining mechanical lifespan of wearable components like suspension bushings, alternators, and differentials, the sheer novelty and complete service history add emotional value. Experts expect the vehicle to fetch somewhere between AUD$20,000 and AUD$30,000, driven largely by buyers who appreciate the novelty factor, promotional potential, or proven durability of Toyota’s long-haul platforms. If you’re interested in bidding, view the auction at the link below.

1,000,000 km 2009 Toyota Landcruiser 200 Series Sahara | Image: AuctionsPlus

1,000,000 km 2009 Toyota Landcruiser 200 Series Sahara | Image: AuctionsPlus

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