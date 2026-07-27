Nick Mason’s $35 Million ‘Pop Art’ McLaren F1 GTR Up For Grabs

1996 McLaren F1 GTR chassis 10R is heading to RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction this August.

Nicknamed “The Pop Art F1,” it remains the only F1 GTR to feature a bespoke, factory livery.

First of nine GTRs built to the updated 1996 Le Mans specification, acting as official “XP” prototype.

Technical upgrades include extended aerodynamics and a magnesium gearbox casing.

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason owned and actively drove the car from 1999 until 2024.

Holy grail of 1990s supercars, it carries a massive pre-auction estimate exceeding USD$35 million.

Monterey Car Week has long been the global epicentre for record-shattering automotive transactions, but RM Sotheby’s has effectively locked up the 2026 event’s undisputed centrepiece. Heading to the auction block at The Monterey Auction 2026 on Saturday, August 15, as Lot 328 is what many serious collectors consider the absolute holy grail of 1990s supercar royalty, a factory-retained McLaren F1 GTR prototype. Carrying a presale estimate in excess of USD$35 million (approx. AUD$53 million), it’s highly likely to exceed pre-auction estimates as one of the ultra-rare blue-chip investment pieces in the history of the automotive industry.

Known officially in Woking lore as Chassis 10R and affectionately around the world as “The Pop Art F1,” this chassis occupies an unbeatable tier in McLaren history. It’s the very first of only nine GTRs constructed to the updated 1996 Le Mans specification, retained directly by McLaren as a factory development prototype alongside the 1995 Le Mans-winning chassis 01R. Without commercial sponsor obligations, the brand finished the car in a striking “Blood Red” and yellow graphic scheme, making 10R the only McLaren F1 GTR in existence to wear a bespoke factory-designed livery.

Its iconic status was cemented in 1999 when rock legend Nick Mason (co-founder and drummer of Pink Floyd) acquired 10R directly from McLaren. Converted by the factory and Lanzante for road use, the 600 HP road-legal racer was actually driven across Europe by Mason for a quarter of a century. Having survived everything from Goodwood demonstration runs to real-world track outings, Chassis 10R stands ready to cross the auction block as one of the most culturally significant road-registered race cars ever offered to the public. With the value of McLaren F1S, Ferrari Enzos, Carrera GTs, and other significant road cars from the 1990s and early 2000s skyrocketing in value, this is the one to have.

1996 McLaren F1 GTR (Chassis 10R) | Image: Alex Penfold courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1996 McLaren F1 GTR ‘Pop Art F1’ (Chassis 10R) Key Specs

Here are the key 1996 McLaren F1 GTR ‘Pop Art F1’ (Chassis 10R) technical specifications:

Model: 1996 McLaren F1 GTR (Factory “XP” Prototype)

1996 McLaren F1 GTR (Factory “XP” Prototype) Chassis Identifier: 10R (“The Pop Art F1”)

10R (“The Pop Art F1”) Registration: “K40 MCL” (Factory Road Converted)

“K40 MCL” (Factory Road Converted) Auction House: RM Sotheby’s Monterey Sale (Lot 328 – Saturday, 15 August 2026)

RM Sotheby’s Monterey Sale (Lot 328 – Saturday, 15 August 2026) Estimate: Value in Excess of $35,000,000 USD (~AUD $53,000,000+)

Value in Excess of $35,000,000 USD (~AUD $53,000,000+) Engine: 6.1-Litre BMW Motorsport S70/2 Naturally Aspirated V12

6.1-Litre BMW Motorsport S70/2 Naturally Aspirated V12 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual with Lightweight Magnesium Housing

6-Speed Manual with Lightweight Magnesium Housing Weight Reduction: 38 kg lighter than 1995 GTR specification

38 kg lighter than 1995 GTR specification Aerodynamics: Extended front/rear bodywork with aggressive downforce splitter

Extended front/rear bodywork with aggressive downforce splitter Livery: Original Factory Scarlet/Blood Red & Yellow “96 GTR” Pop Art graphics

Original Factory Scarlet/Blood Red & Yellow “96 GTR” Pop Art graphics Notable Former Owners: McLaren Factory (1995–1999), Nick Mason CBE (1999–2024)

McLaren Factory (1995–1999), Nick Mason CBE (1999–2024) Maintenance & Restoration: Lanzante Limited (Paul & Dean Lanzante)

This 1996 “XP” Prototype is Faster, Lighter, and Rarer

When the McLaren F1 GTR scored its historic overall victory at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, Gordon Murray knew that defending the crown in 1996 against dedicated homologation specials like the Porsche 911 GT1 would require an even sharper weapon. The resulting 1996-specification GTR introduced extended front and rear bodywork alongside an aggressive front splitter that dramatically increased aerodynamic downforce.

Most notably, McLaren replaced the standard gearbox housing with a lightweight magnesium casing, cutting an impressive 38 kilograms from the chassis.

Chassis 10R was the very first 1996-spec GTR to roll out of Woking, designated as an official factory “XP” development prototype. Retained by McLaren, it was put through its paces during winter testing at Magny-Cours by 1995 Le Mans winner JJ Lehto, as well as an intensive 12-hour endurance test. Driven by McLaren works driver David Brabham during pre-qualifying for the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans, 10R ranked 8th in class. Widely regarded as the fastest and most desirable iteration of the F1 GTR family, the ’96 short-tail setup outpaced even the radical ’97 Long-Tail variants.

1/ 4 1996 McLaren F1 GTR (Chassis 10R) | Image: Alex Penfold courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It’s The Only Factory Livery F1 GTR

While customer F1 GTRs were plastered in commercial sponsor decals, Chassis 10R was treated as a pure artistic canvas. Finished in a brilliant Blood Red base contrasted by oversized, graphic yellow “96 GTR” typography, the aesthetic bridged the gap between raw motorsport function and 1990s British pop art culture. It remains the only McLaren F1 GTR ever crafted with a factory-designed livery, making it instantly recognisable to enthusiasts worldwide.

This bold visual statement holds a striking parallel to British cultural history. Just as Hipgnosis crafted the legendary prism artwork for Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ in 1973, McLaren’s styling on 10R created a graphic icon that transcended traditional automotive design. It is a rare moment where a factory development car was allowed to double as an authentic piece of modern art.

1/ 4 1996 McLaren F1 GTR (Chassis 10R) | Image: Alex Penfold courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Rock Royalty And Why Provenance Matters

When he bought the F1 GTR in 1999, it was far from Nick Mason’s first foray into high-end automotive. Off-stage, the Pink Floyd drummer curated one of the world’s most formidable garages, housing legendary machinery like a Maserati 250F, Bugatti Type 35, Jaguar D-Type, and Porsche 962. However, the uncontested crown jewel of his fleet remains a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO (chassis 3757 GT). Mason famously purchased the Italian racer back in 1977 for just £35,000 using royalties from The Dark Side of the Moon. Today, the car is valued at over £40 million (approx. USD$50 million).

Mason’s commitment to driving his ultra-rare machinery is legendary in enthusiast circles. He frequently drove the 250 GTO through English traffic and even used it for his daughters’ wedding. Most famously, when Pink Floyd embarked on their massive 1987–1990 A Momentary Lapse of Reason world tour, Mason put up his £40M Ferrari 250 GTO as collateral so the band could secure the loans needed to fund the 198-show trek.

That same hands-on philosophy applied to the McLaren F1 GTR. Registered under the plate “K40 MCL,” Mason had McLaren and Lanzante convert 10R into one of only 16 road-legal GTRs in existence. Maintained with an “open chequebook” policy by Le Mans-winning engineer Paul Lanzante and his son Dean at Lanzante Limited, Mason piloted the 600 HP V12 on 750-kilometre tours through Tuscany and multiple Goodwood demonstration runs for 25 years before passing it to its current owner in 2024.

1996 McLaren F1 GTR (Chassis 10R) | Image: Alex Penfold courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Now We Await The Hammer

The upcoming sale of McLaren F1 GTR Chassis 10R represents the end of an era where an outright Le Mans-winning race car developed directly from a road-going GT hypercar could be converted back to drive on public roads.

Combining its pedigree as the first 1996-spec factory prototype, Gordon Murray’s unique pop-art livery, and a quarter-century of rock royalty stewardship under Nick Mason alongside his legendary £40M Ferrari 250 GTO, 10R is easily one of the most desirable automobiles on earth.

If bidding exceeds its USD$35 million estimate on August 15, it will comfortably cement its place in history as a true crown jewel of collector cars.

1/ 14 1996 McLaren F1 GTR (Chassis 10R) | Image: Alex Penfold courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

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