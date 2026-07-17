Home/Watches
Sothebys space exploration 2026 auction buzz aldrin watch omega speedmaster professional 4
WATCHES

Buzz Aldrin’s Speedmaster Just Sold for Nearly Six Times Its Estimate

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Buzz Aldrin’s personal 1990 OMEGA Speedmaster sold for USD$44,800 at Sotheby’s auction.
  • The watch fetched ten times its standard market value due to Aldrin’s ownership.
  • An Apollo 11 Duro Rocket felt-tip pen eclipsed the watch, selling for USD$857,600.
  • The pen commanded a massive premium because it saved the crew from the Moon.

Buzz Aldrin’s personal OMEGA Speedmaster Professional just sold for USD$44,800 (approximately AUD$64,200) at Sotheby’s New York, nearly six times its low estimate.

It’s a very respectable result for a circa-1990 Speedmaster owned by the second man to walk on the Moon. Unfortunately for the watch, it’s been outdone by a dented plastic pen that once helped Aldrin and Neil Armstrong get home on their infamous voyage.

The black Duro Rocket felt-tip pen sold alongside a broken piece of Apollo 11’s engine-arm circuit breaker for USD $857,600 (approximately AUD$1.23 million), more than 19 times the reported result for the OMEGA.

And while the pen stole the Space Exploration auction, Aldrin’s Speedmaster still tells us plenty about what collectors will pay for a Moonwatch owned by the man who made it famous.

Which Buzz Aldrin Speedmaster Sold For USD$44,800?

The watch was an OMEGA Speedmaster Professional reference 3590.50.00, produced around 1990 and offered directly from the Buzz Aldrin Family Trust.

Sotheby’s had estimated the stainless-steel chronograph at USD$8,000 to USD$12,000 (approximately AUD$11,500 to AUD$17,200) before it sold for USD$44,800 (approximately AUD$64,200).

Importantly, this was not the Speedmaster Aldrin wore during Apollo 11. That watch disappeared on its way to the Smithsonian after the mission and remains missing to this day. Lord only knows how much that bad boy would go for.

The value here comes not from any direct use aboard Apollo 11 but from personal ownership and the model’s broader connection to Aldrin. The OMEGA Speedmaster became known as the Moonwatch after Apollo 11, with Aldrin becoming the first person to wear one while walking on the lunar surface.

A circa-1990 Speedmaster Professional ref. 3590.50.00 would not normally get anywhere near this result on specifications alone. Without Aldrin’s name attached, the model currently carries an estimated pre-owned market value of around USD$4,400 (approximately AUD$6,300), roughly one-tenth of what his example achieved.

Sothebys space exploration 2026 auction buzz aldrin watch omega speedmaster professional 21/3
Buzz Aldrin’s circa-1990 OMEGA Speedmaster Professional ref. 3590.50.00 | Image: Sotheby’s

Why Did Buzz Aldrin’s Pen Sell For So Much?

The pen had something the Speedmaster did not: a direct role in Apollo 11.

After a switch broke off the Lunar Module’s engine-arm circuit breaker, Aldrin used the plastic felt-tip to activate the damaged mechanism without inserting metal into the electrical panel. The breaker held, allowing the ascent engine to be powered for the return from the lunar surface.

It’s a pen that literally saved the lives of the first two men to ever walk on the moon. If you were questioning that AUD$1.23 million price tag, there’s your answer. Sure, the Speedmaster represented Aldrin’s place in the Moonwatch story. But the pen had already been to the Moon and helped make sure he came back.

At USD$44,800 (approximately AUD$64,200), Aldrin’s OMEGA still achieved an exceptional result. It just happened to share the auction floor with one of the most important pieces of stationery in human history.

Sothebys space exploration 2026 auction buzz aldrin pen51/5
Close-up of the Duro Rocket pen and broken switch fragment | Image: Sotheby’s

Related reads

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

WHOOP MG wearable bands in grey, sand and tan colourways
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Reveals What GLP-1 Drugs Do to Your Heart

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Three Grand Theft Auto VI characters holding weapons against a city skyline backdrop at sunset.
GAMING

How To Play Through The ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Franchise in Chronological Order

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Sotheby's space exploration 2026 auction - buzz aldrin watch 2
WATCHES

Buzz Aldrin’s Collection Of Rare Watches Are Going Up For Auction

A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

Tudor black bay chrono 39 bumblebee 2
WATCHES

The Wind Up: Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono 39 Bumblebee Puts a Sting in Our Step

Made In Cookware stainless clad pots and pans on a home kitchen stovetop
FOOD

4 Best Made In Cookware Pieces for Aussie Kitchens

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

CURREX PickleballPRO pickleball insoles in use
SPORT

CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles: MLP’s Official Insole Partner

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Two male models in Calibre winter tailoring at a glass pavilion in the South of France
STYLE

Inside CALIBRE’s Cinematic Menswear Campaign, ‘the Weekender’

Momcozy UK baby essentials including bottle warmer, breast pump, baby carrier, nasal aspirator, sound machine and nursing bra
CULTURE

Momcozy UK Baby Essentials Aren’t Just for the Moms This Father’s Day

IMBIBE RECOVER REST chocolate magnesium tub beside a dark chocolate bar
CULTURE

IMBIBE RECOVER REST Combines Two of Our Favourite Things: Chocolate and Better Sleep

Goldfield & Banks Coast to Coast fragrances: Pacific Rock Moss, Sunset Hour and Bohemian Lime Eau de Parfum bottles
FRAGRANCES

These Top-Selling Fragrances from Goldfield & Banks Must Be Seen (and Smelled) to Be Believed

Brixton Canvas Hooded Bomber Jacket in Khaki
STYLE

Brixton Australia’s EOFY Sale is Officially Underway With Discounts of Up To 60% Off

sam neill in jurassic park
MOVIES & TV

10 Best Sam Neill Films

Digger 3
MOVIES & TV

Tom Cruise is Almost Unrecognisable in First ‘Digger’ Trailer

matt damon zendaya the odyssey
MOVIES & TV

‘The Odyssey’ Review: Does Christopher Nolan’s Epic Live Up To The Hype?