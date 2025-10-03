20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

What’s the scariest horror movie of all time? Is it the vomit-inducing scenes from The Exorcist that curdled your blood? Or maybe Freddy’s first appearance in The Nightmare on Elm Street had you ducking your head under the covers? Whatever the case, fright flicks have served us well over the years, making for a pretty solid date night idea or weekend romp, but not all scare-cinema is created equal. The best horror movies have the propensity to drain the blood from our faces and the breath from our lungs, and for the first time, we know why.

‘The Science of Scare’ study, now in its 6th year, has delved deep into the way audiences react physiologically to different horror movies, revealing which of our cult classics is the scariest horror movie of all time. The study tracks audiences’ resting heart rate, spikes when something startling happens, as well as taking into account average heart rate to ensure slower burns also get their moment in the sun (or the night, more fittingly).

Related: Best Horror TV Shows to Watch this October

Scariest Horror Movies of All Time

With science now on our side, it appears we can finally identify the scariest movie ever. Here is a list of the 20 scariest horror movies of all time, according to hard data.

Michael Hall D’Addario in Sinister | Image: Sinister

1. Sinister

Released in 2012, Sinister has taken the crown as the scariest movie with an overall score of 96 out of 100. The movie drew an average heart rate (AHR) of 86 bpm, but saw spikes as high as 131 bpm. Starring Ethan Hawke as ailing true-crime writer Ellison Oswald, the film is a harrowing depiction of lies, deceit and supernatural endeavours. When Oswald discovers the existence of a snuff film showing the deaths of a family, he vows to solve the mystery. Moving his own family into the victims’ home proves to be a lot more than he bargained for. I don’t know why you’d do that, but that’s probably where things start going wrong.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 86

Difference: 22

Highest BPM Spike: 131

Total Score: 96

Release Date: 1 November 2022

Director: Scott Derrickson

Host | Image: Shudder, Vertigo Films

2. Host

We’re all pretty scared of Zoom meetings at this point, but Host takes it to another level. Shot during the Covid-19 pandemic, the film sees a number of friends taking part in a virtual séance over Zoom, which, in horror movie fashion, goes horribly wrong when they accidentally churn up something malevolent. The whole thing was filmed on Zoom over 12 weeks, giving it a pretty unique, freeform vibe compared to other ‘found footage’ films – and the concept worked, obviously, because Host only lost out to Sinister by a single point.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 88

Difference: 24

Highest BPM Spike: 130

Total Score: 95

Release Date: 4 December 2020

Director: Rob Savage

Skinamarink | Image: Shudder

3. Skinamarink

Who said experimental films can’t be scary? A lot of people have expressed some confusion about what exactly happens in Skinamarink, but suffice to say at the very least they left the movie feeling terrified of what they saw. The movie is largely seen from the point of view of two children, Kevin and Kaylee, who explore their family home after their father disappears and weird shit starts happening – like the doors, windows, and toilets disappearing. It’s a bold choice to use kids as the main characters, but maybe it just makes the whole thing creepier?

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 84

Difference: 22

Highest BPM Spike: 113

Total Score: 91

Release Date: 25 July 2022

Director: Kyle Edward Ball

Insidious | Image: FilmDistrict

4. Insidious

The first in the Insidious film series got knocked off the second-place podium by newer offerings this year, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hold up. The mixture of classic film tension, mystery and paranormal activity makes Insidious a perfect example of modern horror. The film follows couple Josh and Renai, whose son Dalton mysteriously falls into a coma after the family moves to a new house. When paranormal events start occurring, the true frights begin. With horror expert James Wan helming the ship for the Insidious franchise, it’s little wonder participants had their hearts racing.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 85

Difference: 21

Highest BPM Spike: 133

Total Score: 90

Release Date: 1 April 2011

Director: James Wan

The Conjuring | Image: New Line Cinema

5. The Conjuring

Oner of the best modern horror franchises going around at the moment, The Conjuring apparently peaked at the first film. The study showed respondents watching the first film in the series had a heart rate of 84, peaking at 132 during the scariest point. Once again, it’s James Wan delivering the chills in this story that follows consult demonologists, Ed and Lorraine Warren as they help to rid the Perron family of a mysterious entity.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 84

Difference: 20

Highest BPM Spike: 132

Total Score: 88

Release Date: 18 July 2013

Director: James Wan

Hereditary | Image: A24

6. Hereditary

This one flew under the radar when it was first released back in 2019, but we can safely say, those who saw it, remember it. Hereditary tells the story of the Graham family, who slowly unearth cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. As the thread begins to unravel, the family must outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 82

Difference: 18

Highest BPM Spike: 104

Total Score: 81

Release Date: 7 June 2018

Director: Ari Aster

Smile 2 | Image: Paramount Pictures

7. Smile 2

A return to Parker Finn’s terrifying, yet oddly funny horror world first depicted in 2022’s Smile (see it below), here we follow a new cast who are also being haunted by a spooky, always smiling, entity. In this sequel, the creature follows pop-star Skye Riley who, after witnessing the death of an old friend, starts seeing hallucinations of smiling beings everywhere she goes, and is slowly driven to the brink of madness as a result. It’s a twisted, deranged movie that one-ups on the original in a few ways, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming third film in the series.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 83

Difference: 19

Highest BPM Spike: 110

Total Score: 79

Release Date: 18 October 2024

Director: Parker Finn

Smile | Image: Paramount Pictures

8. Smile

The original Smile investigates what happens when someone’s grin is a bit more grisly than they anticipated. It’s another story about a curse that jumps from person to person (a concept we’ll see explored a few times on this list), but the unsettling visual of a tense smile is enough to give this one a difference. Some like the first film more than the second, but both are worthy of landing in the top ten.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 83

Difference: 19

Highest BPM Spike: 114

Total Score: 78

Release Date: 30 September 2022

Director: Parker Finn

The Exorcism of Emily Rose | Image: Sony Pictures

9. The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Finally, a horror movie about an exorcism! Unlike the 1973 classic, The Exorcism of Emily Rose focuses instead on the aftermath of a failed exorcism. A priest is charged with negligent homicide after he attempted an exorcism on 19-year-old Emily, who had been suffering delusions and muscle spasms. The movie largely plays out in flashbacks, showing what happened in the lead up to the exorcism, as well as during the court case itself. If you find the idea of going to court terrifying, steer clear!

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 82

Difference: 18

Highest BPM Spike: 96

Total Score: 76

Release Date: 27 October 2005

Director: Scott Derrickson

Talk To Me | Image: A24

10. Talk To Me

You’ve heard of a lucky rabbit’s foot? Well, imagine an unlucky human’s hand. A group of teens (it’s always teens) start communing with spirits by way of a severed and embalmed hand. Using the mysterious artefact, they can be possessed and allow the others to talk to a spirit for a short time before the connection must be broken. When something goes awry, and someone’s connection isn’t broken in time, the group unleashes the bad vibes. Also, it’s made in Australia!

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 79

Difference: 18

Highest BPM Spike: 106

Total Score: 75

Release Date: 27 July 2023

Director: Danny and Michael Philippou

Hell House LLC | Image: Shudder

11. Hell House LLC

This 2015 found-footage film follows a documentary crew in their quest to discover what happened on the opening night of a haunted house attraction: an event which ultimately killed 15 people. During their investigation the documentarians must interrogate the sole survivor, and enter the now abandoned site, to unravel the truth. The truth, as you might expect, leads quite a few people to die.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 81

Difference: 17

Highest BPM Spike: 107

Total Score: 75

Release Date: 16 October 2015

Director: Stephen Cognetti

The Conjuring 2 | Image: New Line Cinema

12. The Conjuring 2

The second Conjuring film didn’t quite crack the top 10 this time, but the sequel sees occult investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren back in action. This time, the husband and wife team are helping Peggy, a single mother and her four children rid their house of an evil spirit. It didn’t quite reach the lofty heights of the first, but participants still reported some serious chills while watching this horror movie.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 79

Difference: 15

Highest BPM Spike: 116

Total Score: 74

Release Date: 9 June 2016

Director: James Wan

It Follows | Image: Northern Lights Films

12. It Follows

It Follows tells the story of teenager Jay who sleeps with her new boyfriend Hugh, only to suffer dire consequences. Terrifyingly, Jay learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Chased by death, Jay must find the answer to the curse before it’s too late. With a peak BPM of just 93, It Follows definitely isn’t one for jump-scares but it’s still one the scariest horror movies of all time.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 81

Difference: 17

Highest BPM Spike: 96

Total Score: 74

Release Date: 27 March 2015

Director: David Robert Mitchell

The Dark and the Wicked | Image: RLJE Films

12. The Dark and The Wicked

Launched in 2020, The Dark and The Wicked tells the story of Michael and Louise: two siblings that return to their family farm when their ill father seems to be at its final stages. Their mother, who has been caring for his father, isn’t too happy that they came, and it is slowly revealed that there might be some demonic activity to blame for their father’s condition. If you’re keen to check this one out, prepare for a lot of self mutilation and paranormal tomfoolery.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 80

Difference: 16

Highest BPM Spike: 88

Total Score: 74

Release Date: 6 November 2020

Director: Bryan Bertino

The Descent | Image: Lions Gate

15. The Descent

Famous for its Salvador Dali-style cover, The Descent caught more than a few eyes in the local Blockbuster back in the day. From a plot perspective, the movie follows a group of friends who became trapped inside a cave whilst out exploring – a claustrophobe’s nightmare. Things become worse when it is revealed they aren’t alone. Definitely a heart-racer, The Descent is one scary movie worth watching this Halloween.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 79

Difference: 15

Highest BPM Spike: 121

Total Score: 74

Release Date: 8 July 2005

Director: Neil Marshall

Paranormal Activity | Image: Paramount Pictures

16. Paranormal Activity

A series that decreased in quality as it went on, Paranormal Activity has copped a rather unfair amount of criticism in our eyes, and now science can back us up. A low-cost masterclass filmed on a budget of just USD$15,000, Paranormal Activity went on to gross a whopping USD$193 million. It tells the story of a young couple terrorised by evil occurrences in the night through a series of found-footage style shots. An innovative approach to the genre, Paranormal Activity is definitely one of the scariest horror movies of all time.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 80

Difference: 16

Highest BPM Spike: 115

Total Score: 73

Release Date: 3 December 2009

Director: Oren Peli

The Babadook | Image: Umbrella Entertainment

17. The Babadook

Another Australian-made film, The Babadook is one of those scary movies that stays with you. Despite having a measly budget of just USD$2 million, the film slowly built a reputation for being one of the scariest horror movies of all time and science has backed that up. The plot centres around a single mother, plagued by the violent death of her husband. Battling with her son’s fear of a monster lurking in the house, the woman slowly discovers there is a sinister presence all around her.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 79

Difference: 15

Highest BPM Spike: 119

Total Score: 72

Release Date: 22 May 2014

Director: Jennifer Kent

A Quite Place Part II | Image: Paramount Pictures

18. A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski’s follow-up to the well-received original, A Quiet Place Part II continues the story of Evelyn and her family’s struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic America. After a series of meteors bring hostile alien creatures to Earth that hunt solely using sound, survivors must regroup and learn how to adapt to a new and more dangerous world. The sequel heightens the scares, delivering a more scientifically-sound horror film (we’re sorry for that one).

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 80

Difference: 16

Highest DMP Spike: 123

Total Score: 71

Release Date: 28 May 2021

Director: John Krasinski

The Autopsy of Jane Doe | Image: 42

19. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

One of the more interesting films on the list, The Autopsy of Jane Doe follows a family of coroners (yes, really) that are tasked with figuring out what killed an unknown woman whose body was found at the location of a multi-person homicide. Here’s the confusing part: the Jane Doe isn’t a fresh corpse, but all the other ones were, and evidence suggests they were trying to escape from something. As the father-son duo dig into the corpse, paranormal events start happening, cadavers go missing, and the truth of Jane Doe is revealed. It’s creative, and terrifying.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 78

Difference: 14

Highest BPM Spike: 122

Total Score: 70

Release Date: 21 December 2016

Director: André Øvredal

Insidious: Chapter 2 | Image: FilmDistrict

20. Insidious: Chapter 2

Though a commercial success, Insidious: Chapter 2 was critically panned when it released in 2013 for a lack of tension and scares. But now, with the magic of science, the movie is getting its just deserts. The film continues the story of Josh and Renai Lambert from the first movie, and further explores the history of a spectre from their past. If you’re in for some dumb fun (or frights), this one should be next on your watch queue.

Resting BPM: 64

Movie BPM: 78

Difference: 14

Highest BPM Spike: 118

Total Score: 70

Release Date: 31 October 2023

Director: James Wan

Terrifier 3 | Image: Cineverse Corp.

The Full List of Scariest Movies, According to Science

The Science of Scare study went on to reveal the rest of the top 50 in order, and there are some very memorable names here. Here’s the full list.

Sinister Host Skinamarink Insidious The Conjuring Hereditary Smile 2 Smile The Exorcism of Emily Rose Talk to Me Hell House LLC The Conjuring 2 (equal 12th) It Follows (equal 12th) The Dark and The Wicked (equal 12th) The Descent Paranormal Activity The Babadook A Quiet Place Part 2 The Autopsy of Jane Doe Insidious 2 Oddity The Ring Terrifier 2 Bring Her Back Terrifier 3 Stopmotion A Quiet Place Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Barbarian A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Halloween (1978) Insidious: The Red Door Hush The Nun 2 The Exorcist The Visit IT (2017) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It The Blair Witch Project Paranormal Activity 2 Evil Dead Rise Immaculate Lights Out Longlegs Saw X 28 Days Later (equal 46th) The Grudge (equal 46th) Oculus The Conjuring: Last Rites Weapons

The Science of Scare

Putting the function of fear to the test, comparison site MoneySuperMarket conducted the latest ‘The Science of Scare’ study. Designed to determine which of cinema’s most iconic films was the scariest movie of all time, the study saw 50 respondents subjugated to 120 hours and blood-curdling horror. Throughout the ordeal, each participant was hooked up to a heart rate monitor and here lies the answer.

The movies were chosen based on best of lists, forum and subreddit suggestions, as well as personal and expert recommendations.

The study monitored the resting and average heart rates of participants, taking note of spikes in the data. As we all know, when the tension builds, your blood starts pumping, indicating a primal response that activates your fight or flight mode. Where the heart rate peaked was identified as the highest BPM strike, with the percentage change determining the level of fear each participant felt. Each of the 50 films reviewed in the study was curated based on critics’ reviews and presented in 5.1 surround sound for the most fear-inducing experience.