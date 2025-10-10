Everything We Know About ‘Better Call Saul’ Creator’s New Show, ‘Pluribus’

By Dean Blake - News Published: 10 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Vince Gilligan, the acclaimed writer/director of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has been long teasing what was coming next. And now, three years after the end of Better Call Saul, we finally have a first look at just what he’s been cooking up. Enter: Pluribus, Gilligan’s latest entry into the sci-fi genre.

While the trailer we’ve got is short, and leaves us with a lot of questions, we do know a little it already. Firstly, the show is named Pluribus (stylised as PLUR1BUS in the trailer), and we do also know that it’s coming to Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025, and that it’s already been renewed for a second season.

Admittedly, it’s not much to go off from the trailer alone, but Gilligan and co. have actually been hinting at the series for the past several years. So, let’s start by watching the trailer, and then dive into what it might mean.

What is ‘Pluribus’?

Okay—so you’ve seen the trailer, and you’ve probably got a bunch of questions. Now what? Well, let’s dive into what we know about this show.

Firstly, it’ll star Rhea Seehorn, who previously played Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, as our main character Carol, who Apple describes as “the most miserable person on Earth” who “must save the world from happiness”. It’ll be based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will also star Karolina Wydra as “an optimistic woman named Ana”.

The show has been teased with the tagline “happiness is contagious”, and from the trailer above we get the sense that everyone in the world is… happy. Everyone is creepily happy, and might be part of a hive mind now? At this point who knows, but given the references to a contagion I think it’s fair to say that we’ll probably see an outbreak of some kind in episode one which will spread toxic positivity across the United States.

“The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that,” Gilligan told Variety.

It’s also possible that there’ll be some cultish shenanigans going on. At 2025’s San Diego Comic-Con, Apple hired a big yellow donut van to advertise the show, with a blackboard on the side with a phone number and the text “call us, Carol”. Con-goers that called the included number were sent a voice message saying:

“Hi Carol. We’re so glad you called. We can’t wait for you to join us. Dial 0 and we’ll get back to you via text message.”

Texting 0 saw a text message delivered: “Please know your life is your own, Carol. You have agency…You must have so many questions for us! Understand, we only want to make you happy.”

Now—take this with a big grain of salt, but there have also been rumours that the show (via its pre-production moniker Wycaro 339) could involve aliens that are looking to disrupt life on Earth (perhaps via a happiness contagion), and that have invaded our society. That also gives a bit of new meaning to the setting of New Mexico, which houses Roswell aka one of the most infamous ‘alien crash sites’ in US history. Also, I’m just spitballing here, but the way Wycaro 339 is written sure looks how planets are categorised to me.

It’s also worth noting that some of Gilligan’s earliest work was as a writer on the X-Files, and that the man himself has hinted that this show felt like a “return to his roots”. The truth is out there, folks.

There’s one more thing I want to touch on: the meaning of the word ‘pluribus’. It’s latin for ‘many’, and is pretty famously found on the great seal of the United States in the form of ‘E pluribus unum’, or ‘out of many, one’.

This use is used to reference the fact that the United States is, in fact, one whole made up of many parts (or states), but within the context of Gilligan’s new show it could instead refer to the singularity of our miserable main character being the odd-woman out in a world infected by happiness. After all, why else would the word ‘pluribus’ be stylised as ‘PLUR1BUS’, with a 1 signalling individuality within the ‘many’.

Rhea Seehorn as ‘Carol’ in Pluribus | Image: Apple TV+

Confirmed Cast Members

Despite the fact so much of the show is still veiled in mystery, we do have a few casting credits via IMBd. There isn’t a ton to go on here, but as mentioned above the existence of a ‘patient’ character does lend credence to the idea that Pluribus could follow a contagion of some kind.

Here’s everyone we know will be in Pluribus:

Rhea Seehorn (as Carol)

Karolina Wydra (as Ana)

Jennifer Bravo (as Neighbour)

McKenzie Scott (as Patient)

Joanne Marie (as Citizen)

Monae Lott (as Twin Sister #2)

Monique Lott (as Twin Sister #1)

Anthony Xzavier Estrada (As Patient)

Joanne Marie (as Soldier)

Paris Maese (as Other #4)

Jeremiah Latrell Caldwell (as Other #3)

Miriam Shor

Sambra Schutte

Carlos-Manuel Vesga

When Can I Watch ‘Pluribus’?

The show will premiere its first two episodes on November 7, 2025 on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday onward until December 26, signalling a 9 episode season.