INTERVIEW: Matthew, Levi, and Kay McConaughey Chart Family and Fire Through ‘The Lost Bus’

Before we dive into the Lost Bus, you’ve had such a wild and varied career in Hollywood. I wonder what you’ve learned over this time?

Matt McConaughey: I’ve learned to love the craft. I liked what I was doing when I first started, but I didn’t actually know what I was doing. I just had instincts when I first started, 30-something years ago.

Then after about 8 years, I started to actually learn the craft of acting, and what it was that I had instincts for. When I did that, I started to learn how to love it. I started learning what to do when I got in trouble, if I got in a funk or if I was stuck.

I learned how to break down characters, and that took me 25, 30 years, and I’m still learning how to do that. I’ve got a good basis now, so I’ve learned to love and respect it from many different angles that I didn’t use to.

“Now, I want to have a more personal experience when I’m taking on a role, and I feel that happening now.”

What did the screenplay teach you about yourself?

Levi McConaughey: The selfless act of Kevin, in real life, which the story is about, is a reminder of being selfless.

Matt McConaughey: Everyone always talks about ‘what’s the definition of a hero’. And there were a lot of heroic acts at this time, during the fires. But I think one consistent thing is that a hero is someone who, in a crisis, whatever that crisis is, runs toward it, not away from it.

Kay McConaughey: And that’s what Kevin did.

Matt: And then for me, it was about fatherhood. It’s a good reminder, Paul Greengrass had this great line that was a launch-pad line for me personally for my character, in which ‘I was too late as a son, and too late as a father.’ But sometimes you do get second chances.

Kay: It was sad, I really cried. Because he was trying but it was too late, and I really felt sad in the movie. It moves you.