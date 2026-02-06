17 Best Movies on Apple TV+

There are a bunch of great streaming services out there these days, but honestly, sometimes it’s just easier to go with the one that’s built into your laptop, or phone, or tablet. This is where Apple TV+ has the advantage. Also, the fact that it’s from Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, means that there’s quite a bit of original, high-quality content, which is always a plus.

While Apple TV+ is largely known for its shows, such as Severance, Slow Horses, and Bad Sisters, the selection of movies isn’t half bad. In fact, there are some legitimately fantastic options on the platform – which we’ve gone ahead and brought together here for you. If you’re after a longer, one-off movie to dive into, rather than a season of TV, you’re in the right place!

Here’s 17 of the best movies available on Apple TV+.

Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+

1. F1: The Movie

Genre : Sports Drama

: Sports Drama Release Date : 27 June, 2025

: 27 June, 2025 Director : Joseph Kosinski

: Joseph Kosinski Stars : Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon

: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

What happens when you take the director of Top Gun: Maverick, give him the leeway to make a sports-action film set to the lightning-quick beat of Formula 1, and bring Sir Lewis Hamilton—one of the all-time greatest drivers to grace the sport—in as a hands-on producer? You get F1: The Movie. This one could very well have turned out to be a bit of a dud, a quick cash-grab hot on the heels of the meteoric success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries, but that’s thankfully not the world we live in.

F1 launched in 2025 to surprisingly positive reviews, with Kosinski’s eye of high-speed action regularly putting audiences in the cockpit alongside a number of high-profile drivers, as well as Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. The action is frenetic, and while the story and characters can get a bit predictable it never feels like a major issue.

Hayes is a former F1 star who never quite hit the big time. Now, dragged out of retirement for one more lap around the track, he’s paired with a younger, hungrier co-driver at a new team with the goal of finally getting the recognition he deserves. It’s not a deep plot, but it’s a lot of fun.

2. The Lost Bus

Genre : Drama, Thriller

: Drama, Thriller Release Date : 19 September, 2025

: 19 September, 2025 Director : Paul Greengrass

: Paul Greengrass Stars : Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Levi McConaughey, Kay McConaughey

: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Levi McConaughey, Kay McConaughey Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

The Lost Bus tells the based-on-a-true-story tale of Kevin McCay—a Californian bus driver who, when disaster strikes, steps up to the plate to protect and save a literal bus-load of school kids. See, in 2018, the most destructive wildfire in Northern California’s history wiped four towns off the map, led to 85 deaths, and caused about US$16.65 billion in damages.

But, as often happens in moments of hardship, stories of bravery and heroism surfaced. Kevin McCay is one such story: a man who drove head-first into the burning town of Paradise to ferry a class of school kids out of harm’s way.

It’s dramatic enough already, for sure, but The Lost Bus ratchets things up by adding a more personal story for McCay (played here masterfully by Matthew McConaughey, who learned to drive a school bus just for this film) by way of introducing his son and mother into the mix. What results is a thrilling disaster movie with a surprisingly human heart.

3. CODA

Genre : Comedy Drama

: Comedy Drama Release Date: 13 August, 2021

13 August, 2021 Director: Sian Heder

Sian Heder Stars: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

A fascinating look into a world most of us will never experience, and a very solid coming-of-age dramady. Ruby, played by Emilia Jones, is a child of deaf adults (CODA), and the sole member of her family that can hear the world around her. She has taken on an important role in her family, acting as interpreter and working at the family fishing business, but everything changes when she joins her school choir.

Turns out she’s one hell of a singer, and discovers a love for music – one she can’t share with her family. While her choir-master pushes her to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby has to choose between herself and her family.

4. Fireballs: Visitors from Darker Worlds

Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Release Date: 10 September, 2020

10 September, 2020 Director: Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog Stars: Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

If you’re a fan of documentaries there’s a very good chance you’re also a fan of Werner Herzog, and Fireballs: Visitors from Darker Worlds brings his ponderous approach to the night sky, and the meteorites that fall through it. It’s a fascinating topic: meteorites might seem like they’re just falling rocks, but they’ve actually played a key role in the history of our planet: from bringing incredibly rare minerals and materials within our reach, to causing an extinction event.

Unlike many modern documentaries, though, Fireballs isn’t focused on answering a central question, or proving a thesis. Rather, it’s simply shining a light on the sometimes unthinkable reality that meteorites can share with us – bringing the mysteries of space to our down front door. If you have any interest in our universe, this is absolutely a movie you should watch.

5. On the Rocks

Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Release Date : 2 October, 2020

: 2 October, 2020 Director : Sofia Coppola

: Sofia Coppola Stars : Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick

: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Convinced her husband is cheating on her, a struggling novelist decides to have him tailed to learn just how doomed her marriage is. It sounds a bit depressing, but On the Rocks is a light-hearted sort-of-romantic comedy with the goal of getting people in relationships to communicate more. Laura Keane (Rashida Jones) gets suspicious when her father (Bill Murray) says he saw her husband (Marlon Wayans) shopping for jewellery only to receive a blender for her birthday.

On her dad’s advice, she begins digging into what her hubby is up to, and in the process gets to know her father a bit better. Turns out, he’s a bit of an egomaniac.

On the Rocks isn’t going to win any awards for originality, but the cast’s performance push it well ahead of other similarly premised romcoms. Murray in particularly nails the cash-rich-but-emotionally-absent father trope, bringing his signature dry wit to bear across from Jones’ naivety.

6. Killers of the Flower Moon

Genre : Crime Drama

: Crime Drama Release Date: 20 October, 2023

20 October, 2023 Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

A three-and-a-half hour Scorsese crime drama? This is either your version of heaven, or hell. The film depicts a series of murders targeting the Osage Nation of American Indians after oil was discovered on their land back in the 1920s, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro taking on leading roles in the tale.

It’s a sobering look at how capitalism routinely destroys people’s lives, especially when those people have something capitalists want but don’t own, and details the horrific history of brutal killings white Americans oppressed onto the Indigenous population. If you’re in the mood for a slow and methodical, but sometimes startlingly brutal, take on the reality of industrialism: here it is!

7. The Pigeon Tunnel

Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Release Date : 20 October, 2023

: 20 October, 2023 Director : Errol Morris

: Errol Morris Stars : John le Carré, Jake Dove, Charlotte Hamblin

: John le Carré, Jake Dove, Charlotte Hamblin Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

From one of the most acclaimed documentarians of our time, The Pigeon Tunnel tells the real-life story of espionage author David Cornwell, better known by his pen name John le Carré. What’s interesting about Cornwell is that while he is a very talented storyteller, he also worked for the British Security Service (MI5) and the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) during the 50s and 60s, and his books are informed by his own first-hand experience as an intelligence agent.

He wrote his first few titles while still working in the intelligence community, hence the pen name, but retired after a number of British agents’ covers were blown by a double agent—including his own. Post-MI6, Cornwell dove head first into being an author and went to on pen more than 20 spy thrillers, some of which have gone on to be adapted by the likes of the BBC.

In The Pigeon Tunnel, we get a detailed oral history of Cornwell’s life, from his upbringing as part of a broken family, through his secretive work with the British government, through to his second career as a writer. If you’re a fan of anything espionage, you owe it to yourself to check this one out.

8. Sharper

Genre : Drama

: Drama Release Date: 10 February, 2023

10 February, 2023 Director: Benjamin Caron

Benjamin Caron Stars: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, John Lithgow, Briana Middleton

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, John Lithgow, Briana Middleton Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Acting as something between an anthology series and crime thriller, Sharper delivers a number of character vignettes that, ultimately, add up to a larger whole. It’s a twisted web of con men, con women, their marks, and the lies they tell each other to stay ahead of the game, brought together by solid performances by some fantastic actors.

This movie will legitimately keep you guessing, as every characters motivation is routinely revealed to be a fabrication: they’ve been lying, again, and you won’t believe their true goals. Okay, you probably will: it’s money. It’s always money.

9. Stephen Curry: Underrated

Genre : Biography, Documentary

: Biography, Documentary Release Date: 21 July, 2023

21 July, 2023 Director: Peter Nicks

Peter Nicks Stars: Steph Curry

Steph Curry Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Underrated is not how I would describe Steph Curry – at least not these days – but this film takes a look at the early years of Curry’s game, charting a course from his college basketball days all the way up to where he is today. It’s easy to view sportspeople through the lens of their performance in their prime, but Curry wasn’t always a four-time NBA champion, and Underrated reminds us that even the greatest among us start small.

As is typical for sports documentaries, Underrated seeks largely to inspire you to do great things, but it’s also worth remembering that this isn’t an independent film made by fans or journalists. Curry’s own production house, ‘Unanimous’, was heavily involved in the making of the film, and so the tone is a just a bit skewed toward building Curry up as an underdog. Still, it’s an entertaining look at one of the finest shooters of our era.

10. Highest 2 Lowest

Genre : Crime, Thriller

: Crime, Thriller Release Date : 15 August, 2025

: 15 August, 2025 Director : Spike Lee

: Spike Lee Stars : Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky

: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

You probably wouldn’t expect a movie starring Denzel Washington as a New York City music mogul, who has to decide between buying out his old label before a rival company takes it over and paying a ransom for the kidnapping of his son, to be a reimagining of an Akira Kurosawa classic—which itself was based on an American crime novel—but here we are.

In Highest 2 Lowest Washington plays David King, a superstar producer who puts it all on the line to regain majority ownership of his highly-successful record label. However, a day before the deal goes through, King recieves a call to say his son has been kidnapped and that the kidnappers are expecting a ransom to be paid. To dive much deeper into what transpires would spoil some of the fun for a first time viewing, so we’ll stop there, but know that the story switches gears a few times throughout its two hour runtime.

This one actually marks the fifth collaboration between famed director Spike Lee and Washington, and you can see the trust and respect the pair have for one another on the screen.

11. Still

Genre : Biography, Documentary

: Biography, Documentary Release Date: 12 May, 2023

12 May, 2023 Director: Davis Duggenheim

Davis Duggenheim Stars: Michale J. Fox, Tracy Pollan

Michale J. Fox, Tracy Pollan Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

For a long time – a very long time – Michael J. Fox has kept his private life to himself. Unlike a lot of other celebrities, who relish in the spotlight, Fox chose to stay out of sight following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease at 29. Now, though, Fox wants to tell the story of his own disillusionment with Hollywood, and the impact his disease has had on his life and family.

Spliced between archival footage and new rumination, Still is a fantastic movie that largely focuses on the man, instead of a diagnosis, and tells a moving story about coming to terms with being dealt a pretty average hand at the moment things are supposed to be at their best, and simply doing your best to make it all work.

12. Swan Song

Genre : Sci-Fi Drama

: Sci-Fi Drama Release Date: 17 December, 2021

17 December, 2021 Director: Benjamin Cleary

Benjamin Cleary Stars: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close

Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

How often do you get a Sci-Fi meditation on love? In Swan Song, Cameron (Mahershala Ali) discovers he has an incurable and terminal illness, and grapples with how to deal with the situation in the lead up to his second child’s birth. He is offered a new approach by his doctor: create a healthy clone of himself, and allow that clone to live out a long life with his family – giving his children a father, and his wife a husband, long after he himself passes away.

There’s a lot to grapple with, and Ali delivers a particularly fantastic performance in the lead role, playing a man torn between his own wishes, and the potential future happiness of his family. Watch it if you’re after something a bit heady, and a bit moving.

13. Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Genre : Documentary, Biography

: Documentary, Biography Release Date : 28 October, 2022

: 28 October, 2022 Director : Sasha Jenkins

: Sasha Jenkins Stars : Louis Armstrong

: Louis Armstrong Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

The story of one of the most influential jazz musicians of all time, Louis Armstrong, Black & Blues dives deeper than most biopics into the man at the centre of the story. Rather than simply using a never-ending series of talking heads to flatly tell you the story of Armstrong’s career, Black & Blues instead pulls a wealth of archival material together to allow Armstrong himself to become both the subject and the storyteller.

There are interviews with others detailing their perspective of his impact, of course, but much of the film’s relatively fast runtime is spent detailing who Armstrong was behind the smiles and trumpets. It covers much of the man’s time in the limelight, as well as what came before and after, but manages to keep the pace fresh enough that you never quite know what it’ll be detailing next—a pretty good thing for a documentary focused on a jazz icon to accomplish.

While there’s certainly more detailed readings of Armstrong’s life and impact out there for diehard fans, Black & Blues is a fun, snappy look at the life of an incredibly important musician.

14. Tetris

Genre : Biographic Thriller

: Biographic Thriller Release Date: 24 March, 2023

24 March, 2023 Director: Jon S. Bard

Jon S. Bard Stars: Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Toby Jones

Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Toby Jones Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Did you know Tetris, that game about colourful squares, was developed in the Soviet Union? I didn’t, but it’s a pretty fascinating story, all told here in 2023’s Tetris. Detailing the backroom dealings and international tensions arising from the rush to launch the incredibly addictive puzzle game to the Nintendo GameBoy.

We all know that Tetris was packaged with the original GameBoy, and is considered one of the most influential pack-in games of all time, but that wasn’t always the plan. Tetris (the movie) follows Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) as he bounces from place to place, and company to company, in order to make the deal happen.

I know that sounds full, but I swear it’s more interesting than it sounds.

15. The Last of the Sea Women

Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Release Date: 11 October, 2024

11 October, 2024 Director: Sue Jun

Sue Jun Stars: —

— Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

The Last of the Sea Women details the lives of the Haenyeo Divers that live on Jeju Island in South Korea, a semi-matriarchal group of women who quite literally dive to the bottom of the local ocean floor to gather food. The majority of these women, nowadays, are in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, but after social media finds out about their way of life, a group of younger women seek to revive the traditional sea-faring lifestyle.

It’s a fascinating look into a completely different lifestyle, and is well worth watching if you’re interested in alternative and traditional ways of living.

16. WOLFS

Genre : Action Comedy

: Action Comedy Release Date: 20 September, 2024

20 September, 2024 Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Stars: George Clooney, Brad Bitt

George Clooney, Brad Bitt Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

While buddy cop movies are always welcome, I feel a more interesting comedy pairing is the buddy criminal. Having two less-than-morally-upright characters bounce off one another is always a delight, especially when those two people happen to be George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Clooney plays a professional fixer on-the-job, looking to cover up a high-profile crime, when a second fixer, played by Pitt, turns up to complicate things. The pair have fantastic chemistry on screen, having already done a bunch of films together (Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen anyone?), and drive a silly, fast-paced story that goes off the rails in all the best ways.

17. Wolfwalkers

Genre : Fantasy Animation

: Fantasy Animation Release Date: 11 December, 2020

11 December, 2020 Director: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart Stars: Honor Kneafsey, Sean Bean, Eva Whittaker, Simon McBurney

Honor Kneafsey, Sean Bean, Eva Whittaker, Simon McBurney Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

A Celtic-inspired animated adventure of epic proportions, Wolfwakers tells the story of Robyn Goodfellowe, an apprentice hunter that journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out a wolf pack. There, she’ll discover that there are some people, Wolfwalkers, that transform into wolves when they sleep, and go down a journey of self-discovery and rebellion that will see her put at odds with the prevailing powers of the world.

It’s honestly a beautiful story, split between several styles of animation to better display the conflicting worlds of civilisation and nature. With how many great animated movies have come out in the past decade, it’s impressive to see something this original drop, and end up on a large platform like Apple TV+. Kudos to everyone involved.

Key Things to Consider for Apple TV+

Thinking of pulling the trigger on an Apple TV+ subscription? Much like Netflix, Stan and Max, there are a few key considerations to put on your list. Consider the following variables before you do: