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Apple airpods max 2 on head
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Apple AirPods Max 2 Revealed With Powerful H2 Chip, Live Translation, and More

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • Apple announces AirPods Max 2 for AUD $999 in Australia.
  • Powered by the H2 chip for 1.5x better noise cancellation.
  • Features include Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and intelligent Voice Isolation.
  • Supports 24-bit lossless audio when connected via a USB-C cable.
  • Pre-orders open March 26 across five fresh new colourways.

Finally, the AirPods Max 2 (AUD$999) is here. We say that because it’s been more than half a decade since the original AirPods Max were revealed on December 8, 2020. Sure, there were some slight updates to the headphones when the brand revealed its USB-C models in 2025, including enhanced Find My support, automatic switching, and lossless and ultra-low-latency audio, but the model has been in dire need of a full refresh.

The truth is that the brand had little to no reason to upgrade the AirPods Max because they were still the best headphones for an iPhone owner that money could buy. However, as competition in the sub-$1,000 category intensified from premium audio brands like Sennheiser, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bang & Olufsen, it gave Apple the nudge it needed to reset the benchmark.

You can purchase the AirPods Max 2 from Thursday, 26 March, on apple.com/au/store and in the Apple Store app. They will arrive to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations, beginning early next month.

Specification
PriceAUD$999
Pre-order DateMarch 26, 2026
ProcessorApple H2 chip
Noise CancellationUp to 1.5x more effective ANC
Lossless Audio24-bit, 48 kHz (via USB-C cable)
New FeaturesAdaptive Audio, Live Translation, Camera Remote
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Apple airpods max 2 colours 2
Apple AirPods Max 2 | Image: Supplied / Apple

The big news here is that the Apple AirPods Max 2 is now equipped with the brand’s H2 chip, and that brings in an array of features:

  • Adaptive Audio adjusts the levels of ANC and Transparency
  • Conversation Awareness helps lower content volume and reduce background noise
  • Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence helps users communicate across languages
  • Voice Isolation uses advanced computational audio powered by H2 to prioritise the voice
  • Camera Remote can capture content at a distance by pressing the Digital Crown
  • Studio-quality recording allows interviewers, podcasters, etc., to record content with quality audio
  • Loud Sound Reduction helps users prevent exposure to loud environmental noise
  • Personalised Volume automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users
  • Siri Interactions allow users to conveniently and privately respond to Siri announcements

The ANC in the AirPods Max 2 is also up to 1.5x more effective than the previous generation, thanks to the new H2 chip, and that will be particularly noticeable on aeroplanes and trains. “1.5x” doesn’t sound like a giant leap forward for the headphones, but the previous generation was already one of the best on the market, so a 50% improvement is a bold claim that we can’t wait to test in the real world.

Due to the improved microphone array, Transparency sounds even more natural, so you won’t have that awkward moment with your barista when you order that skinny latte on the way to the office in the morning.

However, the disappointing feature is that the H2 doesn’t improve battery life, as the AirPods Max 2 offers the same 20 hours of battery life as before.

Apple airpods max 2 button
Apple AirPods Max 2 | Image: Supplied / Apple
Apple airpods max 2 headband
Apple AirPods Max 2 | Image: Supplied / Apple
Apple airpods max 2 underneath
Apple AirPods Max 2 | Image: Supplied / Apple
Apple airpods max 2 button 2
Apple AirPods Max 2 | Image: Supplied / Apple

Sound has also improved, and a new high dynamic range amplifier has been added “for even cleaner audio.” It’s most obvious with the improvements to Spatial Audio, which are said to “sound better than ever,” with improved localisation of instruments, more accurate and consistent bass response, and more natural-sounding mids and highs. If true, it could dethrone the Sennheiser HDB630s, our current top pick for audiophile-grade sound quality.

Like those Sennheisers, the AirPods Max 2 can support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected with the included USB-C cable. You can’t usually tell the difference when listening to music, but professional audio editors will notice it in Logic Pro and other music creation apps. You will also notice this improvement when playing iOS, macOS, and iPadOS games.

Finally, the colours. The AirPods Max 2 arrive in a great selection of colours, including midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue. AUD$999 is an undeniably steep price to pay for headphones, but the market has proven that many are willing to invest in top-tier audio. You can purchase the AirPods Max 2 from Thursday, 26 March, on apple.com/au/store and in the Apple Store app.

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Apple airpods max 2 in case
Apple AirPods Max 2 | Image: Supplied / Apple

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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