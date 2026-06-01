Dell XPS 13 (2026): The Premium Windows Challenger to Apple’s MacBook Neo

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 1 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Dell has unveiled the new XPS 13 (2026), its thinnest and lightest XPS laptop yet

Standard features include a 2.5K touchscreen, backlit keyboard, Intel Wi-Fi 7, Windows Hello and quad speakers

Buyers can upgrade to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage

Dell’s new XPS 13 for 2026 is the company’s thinnest, lightest and most accessible XPS laptop yet, and its answer to Apple’s MacBook Neo is pretty straightforward: more choice.

It brings the premium Dell badge down to a lower price point, while still giving buyers room to add more memory, more storage and more capable Intel hardware. And that’s all inside a tiny 12.7mm thin chassis that weighs only 1kg.

That makes it a very different kind of affordable premium laptop from the MacBook Neo. Apple’s machine is the cheapest way into a new MacBook, and if you want something more capable, the path is obvious: Air, then Pro.

Dell takes the Windows route. The XPS 13 (2026) gives buyers more choice from the start, which is useful, but choice always comes with a follow-up: how far down the upgrade rabbit hole do you go before the affordable option starts nudging you towards the next tier of laptops?

Dell XPS 13 (2026) | Image: Supplied

XPS 13 vs MacBook Neo: Key Specs Comparison

Feature Dell XPS 13 (2026) Apple MacBook Neo Starting price USD$699, with a temporary USD$599 student price in the US From AUD$899 in Australia, or AUD$749 through education pricing Australian pricing Not yet confirmed Confirmed Display 13.4-inch 2.5K LCD touchscreen 13-inch Liquid Retina display Resolution 2560 x 1600 2408 x 1506 Brightness 500 nits 500 nits Colour 100% DCI-P3 Supports 1 billion colours Touchscreen Yes No Refresh rate Variable 30Hz to 120Hz 60Hz Processor Intel Core Series 3 at launch, Core Ultra Series 3 available post-launch Apple A18 Pro Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 8GB unified memory Storage Up to 1TB SSD 256GB or 512GB SSD Weight 1kg Around 1.2kg Thickness 12.7mm 12.7 mm Keyboard Backlit keyboard standard Magic Keyboard Authentication Windows Hello Touch ID Speakers Quad speakers Dual side-firing speakers Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Battery claim Up to 17 hours of Netflix streaming Up to 16 hours Colours Sky and Storm Silver, Blush, Citrus and Indigo Operating system Windows 11 macOS Scroll horizontally to view full table

Dell XPS 13 Design and Features

The XPS 13 (2026) has the hardware to make Apple’s cheapest MacBook look deliberately restrained.

Dell is all too happy to lean into that comparison, calling out the 2.5K touchscreen, backlit keyboard, faster USB-C, Intel Wi-Fi 7, Windows Hello and quad speakers as standard features “you won’t find on a MacBook Neo”.

Of those, the display is the biggest win. The XPS 13 (2026) doesn’t just have a touchscreen for the sake of it; it pairs it with a 13.4-inch LCD with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz for smoother scrolling.

Dell also takes a cheeky extra point on battery life, at least by the numbers. The XPS 13 (2026) is rated for up to 17 hours of Netflix streaming, one hour longer than the MacBook Neo‘s 16-hour battery rating. Outside those controlled lab tests, however, your mileage will vary.

Dell XPS 13 (2026) | Image: Supplied

Apple Makes It Simple. Dell Gives You Options

The two laptops aren’t perfect substitutes. Most Mac buyers are buying macOS, and most Windows buyers are staying in their lane. Still, the comparison matters because Apple has made the affordable premium laptop feel credible again. Other brands were always going to respond.

Apple’s MacBook Neo is clearly an entry-level Apple laptop. It’s specced that way, costs about as much as an iPhone, and sits in a clearly defined product hierarchy. For many buyers, that’s the whole appeal. They’re buying the ecosystem as much as the laptop, and if they need more power, Apple’s next steps are easy to understand.

That simplicity extends to the chip. The MacBook Neo runs on Apple’s A18 Pro, a mobile-derived processor that has more than enough power to run a laptop. Dell skips the mobile processor in favour of the Intel Core Series 3 at launch, with Core Ultra Series 3 options arriving post-launch.

Dell’s XPS 13 (2026) certainly gives Windows buyers more room to move. It starts as an accessible entry point, then lets buyers upgrade to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Dell’s answer to Apple is more: more storage, more memory, and more ways to make the machine your own.

That flexibility is useful, but it also muddies Dell’s entry-level pitch. Once you start adding more RAM, more storage and a higher-end processor, buyers have to ask whether they’re improving the affordable option or edging into the wrong tier.

That also puts more pressure on the base model. If the whole point is accessibility, the entry-level XPS 13 (2026) needs to make sense before the upgrades begin.

Dell XPS 13 (2026) | Image: Supplied

Australian Pricing Will Decide the Story

The biggest unanswered question for Australians is price. In the US, the 2026 XPS 13 starts at USD$699, with a temporary student offer bringing it down to USD$599. That puts it directly in the MacBook Neo conversation overseas. Locally, though, Dell hasn’t yet confirmed Australian pricing, so we can’t say whether it’ll genuinely compete with Apple’s AUD$899 starting price.

The touchscreen, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 7 and lightweight design all help the case, but price will decide how strong that case is in Australia.

For now, the XPS 13 (2026) gives Dell a proper answer to Apple’s cheapest MacBook. Apple has already decided what an entry-level MacBook is supposed to be. Dell gives buyers more say in the matter. Whether that flexibility feels like freedom or another spec-sheet maze will depend on where the Australian price lands.