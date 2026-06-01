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Front view of the silver Dell XPS 13 2026 laptop open on a clean desk, showcasing its thin profile and minimal bezel display.
TECH

Dell XPS 13 (2026): The Premium Windows Challenger to Apple’s MacBook Neo

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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  • Dell has unveiled the new XPS 13 (2026), its thinnest and lightest XPS laptop yet
  • Standard features include a 2.5K touchscreen, backlit keyboard, Intel Wi-Fi 7, Windows Hello and quad speakers
  • Buyers can upgrade to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage

Dell’s new XPS 13 for 2026 is the company’s thinnest, lightest and most accessible XPS laptop yet, and its answer to Apple’s MacBook Neo is pretty straightforward: more choice.

It brings the premium Dell badge down to a lower price point, while still giving buyers room to add more memory, more storage and more capable Intel hardware. And that’s all inside a tiny 12.7mm thin chassis that weighs only 1kg.

That makes it a very different kind of affordable premium laptop from the MacBook Neo. Apple’s machine is the cheapest way into a new MacBook, and if you want something more capable, the path is obvious: Air, then Pro.

Dell takes the Windows route. The XPS 13 (2026) gives buyers more choice from the start, which is useful, but choice always comes with a follow-up: how far down the upgrade rabbit hole do you go before the affordable option starts nudging you towards the next tier of laptops?

Close-up angled shot of the 2026 Dell XPS 13 laptop keyboard and trackpad, highlighting its premium backlit keys and sleek chassis design.
Dell XPS 13 (2026) | Image: Supplied

XPS 13 vs MacBook Neo: Key Specs Comparison

FeatureDell XPS 13 (2026)Apple MacBook Neo
Starting priceUSD$699, with a temporary USD$599 student price in the USFrom AUD$899 in Australia, or AUD$749 through education pricing
Australian pricingNot yet confirmedConfirmed
Display13.4-inch 2.5K LCD touchscreen13-inch Liquid Retina display
Resolution2560 x 16002408 x 1506
Brightness500 nits500 nits
Colour100% DCI-P3Supports 1 billion colours
TouchscreenYesNo
Refresh rateVariable 30Hz to 120Hz60Hz
ProcessorIntel Core Series 3 at launch, Core Ultra Series 3 available post-launchApple A18 Pro
MemoryUp to 32GB LPDDR5X8GB unified memory
StorageUp to 1TB SSD256GB or 512GB SSD
Weight1kgAround 1.2kg
Thickness12.7mm12.7 mm
KeyboardBacklit keyboard standardMagic Keyboard
AuthenticationWindows HelloTouch ID
SpeakersQuad speakersDual side-firing speakers
WirelessIntel Wi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 6E
Battery claimUp to 17 hours of Netflix streamingUp to 16 hours
ColoursSky and StormSilver, Blush, Citrus and Indigo
Operating systemWindows 11macOS
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Dell XPS 13 Design and Features

The XPS 13 (2026) has the hardware to make Apple’s cheapest MacBook look deliberately restrained.

Dell is all too happy to lean into that comparison, calling out the 2.5K touchscreen, backlit keyboard, faster USB-C, Intel Wi-Fi 7, Windows Hello and quad speakers as standard features “you won’t find on a MacBook Neo”.

Of those, the display is the biggest win. The XPS 13 (2026) doesn’t just have a touchscreen for the sake of it; it pairs it with a 13.4-inch LCD with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz for smoother scrolling.

Dell also takes a cheeky extra point on battery life, at least by the numbers. The XPS 13 (2026) is rated for up to 17 hours of Netflix streaming, one hour longer than the MacBook Neo‘s 16-hour battery rating. Outside those controlled lab tests, however, your mileage will vary.

The lightweight Dell XPS 13 laptop being held with one hand to demonstrate its 12.7mm thickness and 1kg portable design.
Dell XPS 13 (2026) | Image: Supplied

Apple Makes It Simple. Dell Gives You Options

The two laptops aren’t perfect substitutes. Most Mac buyers are buying macOS, and most Windows buyers are staying in their lane. Still, the comparison matters because Apple has made the affordable premium laptop feel credible again. Other brands were always going to respond.

Apple’s MacBook Neo is clearly an entry-level Apple laptop. It’s specced that way, costs about as much as an iPhone, and sits in a clearly defined product hierarchy. For many buyers, that’s the whole appeal. They’re buying the ecosystem as much as the laptop, and if they need more power, Apple’s next steps are easy to understand.

That simplicity extends to the chip. The MacBook Neo runs on Apple’s A18 Pro, a mobile-derived processor that has more than enough power to run a laptop. Dell skips the mobile processor in favour of the Intel Core Series 3 at launch, with Core Ultra Series 3 options arriving post-launch.

Dell’s XPS 13 (2026) certainly gives Windows buyers more room to move. It starts as an accessible entry point, then lets buyers upgrade to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Dell’s answer to Apple is more: more storage, more memory, and more ways to make the machine your own.

That flexibility is useful, but it also muddies Dell’s entry-level pitch. Once you start adding more RAM, more storage and a higher-end processor, buyers have to ask whether they’re improving the affordable option or edging into the wrong tier.

That also puts more pressure on the base model. If the whole point is accessibility, the entry-level XPS 13 (2026) needs to make sense before the upgrades begin.

Side profile of the Dell XPS 13 2026 premium Windows laptop, displaying its USB-C ports and ultra-thin form factor.
Dell XPS 13 (2026) | Image: Supplied

Australian Pricing Will Decide the Story

The biggest unanswered question for Australians is price. In the US, the 2026 XPS 13 starts at USD$699, with a temporary student offer bringing it down to USD$599. That puts it directly in the MacBook Neo conversation overseas. Locally, though, Dell hasn’t yet confirmed Australian pricing, so we can’t say whether it’ll genuinely compete with Apple’s AUD$899 starting price.

The touchscreen, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 7 and lightweight design all help the case, but price will decide how strong that case is in Australia.

For now, the XPS 13 (2026) gives Dell a proper answer to Apple’s cheapest MacBook. Apple has already decided what an entry-level MacBook is supposed to be. Dell gives buyers more say in the matter. Whether that flexibility feels like freedom or another spec-sheet maze will depend on where the Australian price lands.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop in Sky and Storm colour options, showing the premium matte finish of the top cover with the Dell logo.
Dell XPS 13 (2026) | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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