Embrace Your Silver Fox: The Ultimate Guide to Men’s Grey Hair Care and Styling

Once considered the ultimate sign of ageing, grey hair is now seen as sophisticated, cool and (depending on who you ask), sexy. From streaks of it to a full head of colour, we shine a light on men’s grey hair and ask the experts about how to care, and embrace, the look.

At the first signs of grey hair, some men panic and will immediately reach for a bottle of hair dye – or worse – pull the hair out. But the good news is, public opinion has changed so much over the years that grey hair is no longer a taboo as a sign of getting older – when done right, grey hair can be a symbol of distinction, wisdom and sophistication.

Having been married to my own “silver fox” for 27 years, I’ve seen it first-hand. Having started to turn grey over a decade ago – and now sporting a full head of it – I’ve witnessed my husband go from horror to happy at his own hair journey.

It may seem easy to simply do nothing as you notice those greys beginning to poke through. Why not just let nature take its course? Because greying hair is also changing hair, and just like any other part of our bodies as we grow older, it needs to be cared for differently. To begin, it’s important to understand the science behind grey hair.

Understanding The Science of Grey Hair

Hair gets its colour from melanin, a pigment produced by tiny specialist cells called melanocytes, which live inside the hair follicle.

“Hair turns grey due to a reduction in melanin, the natural pigment responsible for giving hair its colour”, says hair educator Marie Nieuwoudt from Cloud Nine Hair. “Genetics and hereditary patterns often play the biggest role, meaning greying can be passed down through generations. Most men start noticing greys in their 30s or 40s.

“As melanin levels reduce, changes in the hair fibre can also occur. Hair may become coarser, wirier, finer, or more fragile depending on the individual. This happens because pigment loss can influence the structure and texture of the hair, alongside age-related hormonal changes that affect how the hair grows and behaves.

“Inside each hair follicle are cells called melanocytes, which produce pigment. As we age, these cells become less active and eventually stop producing melanin altogether. When less pigment is produced, hair looks grey; when there’s no pigment left, it appears white.”

As with most health conditions, genetics can play a huge part in your chances of going grey. According to Katie Emery, founder of Katie Goes Platinum, a blog and YouTube channel dedicated to helping people embrace their grey hair, it can run in the family.

“Look to your father, uncles, and grandfathers to get a good idea of when you might start getting your first grey hairs. Caucasian people tend to grey at an earlier age (mid-30s) than Asian people (late 30s) or people of African descent (mid-40s).

“Other factors can play into when you’ll go grey as well, including vitamin deficiencies, smoking, and chronic stress.” Hormones and health conditions – thyroid issues and some autoimmune conditions can also play a role.

Image: Man of Many

The Texture of Grey Hair, and Why it’s Different to Other Hair

Grey hair can feel very different to any other coloured hair, and has a distinct texture. To explain it better, I spoke to Eva Proudman, one of the UK’s leading consultant trichologists who has been working as a hair and scalp expert for around 25 years.

“Grey hair can feel coarser, wiry or frizzy. This is due to melanin not being produced therefore not being able to act as a natural, protective shield which allows the outer layer of the hair to become more porous, leading to the change in look and feel.

“As we age, not only do the melanocytes start to fail but the sebaceous, (oil) glands begin to produce less sebum. Sebum is the natural conditioner for the hair, and as it decreases the hair can become drier and more brittle. So, unfortunately, due to all of these factors, grey hair can be difficult to manage and style and can also look dull.

“Interestingly, grey hair is not actually ‘grey’, it is translucent and as such the light passes through it and can make the scalp more visible. Hair appearing to be grey or white is an optical illusion where the unpigmented hair reflects the colour tones from the pigmented hair that surrounds them. The light and environment can also change the tone of the translucent hair.

“Grey hair also tends to have a much lower lipid content – up to around 40% less. Lipids are the natural oils that the scalp produces, but which decrease with age, leading to the natural protective barrier becoming depleted. This is why we often refer to grey hair as more fragile.”

How to Care for Greying Hair

Image: Pexels

Washing grey hair: Why Purple-Pigmented Shampoos Are Important

Thanks to its purple pigment formula, which helps remove any brassiness from grey hair and halts it from discolouring, these shampoos are vital. Note: they don’t turn your hair purple!

“There is one single hair care product that I cannot stress enough when it comes to grey hair care: a toning shampoo that is purple-coloured” says American beauty industry expert Sherry Velarde, owner of the Deseo Salon & BlowDry in Denver.

“It is due to the fact that grey hair tends to oxidise, which causes yellow tones in hair. The use of a toning shampoo will help you to get rid of them and maintain the clean, cool colour. The second must-use product is a hydrating conditioner with ingredients like argan oil or keratin.”

What Not to Use on Men’s Grey Hair

Grey hair expert Katie Emery suggests avoiding the below:

Sulphates – can dry out your hair by stripping it of its natural oils

– can dry out your hair by stripping it of its natural oils Parabens – can cause hair loss

– can cause hair loss Silicones – they can create a dull colour to grey hair and strip the hydration from it

Drying Men’s Grey Hair

When drying grey hair, heat management becomes especially important.

“Grey hair can sometimes appear dull or develop yellow tones if excessive heat is used or if product residue becomes trapped around the cuticle layers,” explained Marie Nieuwoudt.

“Using the correct temperature settings on a hairdryer by not overheating the hair and maintaining a clean haircare routine can help preserve brightness, clarity, and the appearance of healthy grey hair.”

How to Style Grey Hair

For styling, keeping hair feeling light is key, according to Aveda’s creative director Michael London.

“Use a small amount of pomade or a styling cream that will smooth down any wiry strands and add definition without that heavy, greasy look. And if you notice your grey starting to look a little yellow or dull, a toning shampoo used every couple of washes will keep things looking sharp and cool-toned. The thing is, well-cared-for grey hair looks incredibly distinguished. It’s when it’s dry and neglected that it loses its stylish edge.”

New Jersey barbershop owner Andrew Evilsizor, who runs the Evilfades salon, has seen an influx of his clients embracing their grey hair and asking for advice on ways to style it.

“For a more natural, modern look, matte styling products tend to work best because they reduce shine and create softer texture,” he explained. “Texture powders and sea salt sprays are great options because they enhance movement and volume without making grey strands overly noticeable.

“For men looking to blend or soften early greys, a shinier wet-look product like a pomade can sometimes help minimise contrast in the hair during the early stages of greying.”

Expert Maintenance: How to Keep Your Grey Hair Ahead of the Game

“The first tip is to keep the hair really clean with frequent washing; the translucent nature of grey hair shows up dirt and debris really quickly and can make the hair look dull and lifeless,” says trichologist Eva Proudman.

“Use a shampoo that is going to hydrate well (including ingredients such as Glycerin and coconut oil). Don’t smoke or vape, as hair can easily become discoloured from the smoke and vapours. Hair can become more brittle as smoking constricts the blood vessels which reduces nutrient rich blood to the follicle which is essential for healthy hair growth and structure. Smoking also promotes inflammation which is notoriously bad for the body and the hair follicle and will cause cellular damage.

As always, a healthy, balanced diet is also essential.

“Ensure that you have a good, balanced diet. Hair health really does start from within, and a varied diet containing food that is rich in protein, iron, Vitamin B12 (good food sources include liver and red meats), vitamin C and Vitamin D will support the health of both the hair and the scalp.

“And don’t forget to protect grey hair from the effects of the sun. As the hair loses its pigment so it loses its natural UV protection. I’d always advise applying a ‘leave in’ UV protection spray.”

Proudman’s final piece of advice is simple: Embrace going grey.

“Don’t be afraid of your greys. Fashion and attitudes have evolved in recent years. So, if you feel comfortable with your new look then don’t be swayed by so-called societal norms, embrace it and wear it with pride.”

The Best Products for Men’s Grey Hair: 2026 Editor’s Picks

Image: Ranavat

Ranavat Glossing Hair Masque

What it does: This hair masque will help give a boost to silver hair and help enhance shine and softness, while supporting long-term resilience.

This hair masque will help give a boost to silver hair and help enhance shine and softness, while supporting long-term resilience. Price: AUD $90

Image: Silvina London

The Grey Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

What it does: A special shampoo and conditioner designed for grey hair that delivers deep hydration and nourishment, combating brassiness often associated with grey hair.

A special shampoo and conditioner designed for grey hair that delivers deep hydration and nourishment, combating brassiness often associated with grey hair. Price: AUD $100

Image: Aveda

Aveda Botanical Repair ™ Purple Toning Shampoo

What it does: Purple shampoos reduce the brassy colour of grey and this one gently cleanses and restores strength while brightening the hair.

Purple shampoos reduce the brassy colour of grey and this one gently cleanses and restores strength while brightening the hair. Price: AUD $65

Image: Cloud Nine

Cloud Nine Magical Potion

What it does: A spray that works wonders to condition hair, protect from heat, and prevent frizz and flyaways. Whilst cutting drying time in half, it helps protect the hair from overheating with a blow-dryer.

A spray that works wonders to condition hair, protect from heat, and prevent frizz and flyaways. Whilst cutting drying time in half, it helps protect the hair from overheating with a blow-dryer. Price: AUD $45

Image: Evo

Evo The Therapist Hydrating Conditioner

What it does: As mentioned above, grey hair can feel quite frizzy because it is dry so a hydrating conditioner is perfect to help keep the ends smooth. Bonus points because it is Paraben-free, Sulphate-free, which means it won’t make hair feel heavy.

As mentioned above, grey hair can feel quite frizzy because it is dry so a hydrating conditioner is perfect to help keep the ends smooth. Bonus points because it is Paraben-free, Sulphate-free, which means it won’t make hair feel heavy. Price: AUD $45

Common Questions About Men’s Grey Hair

Can you reverse grey hair naturally? Generally, no. Once your hair follicles stop producing melanin due to age and genetics, the process is permanent. However, if your silver strands are caused by lifestyle factors like extreme chronic stress, a severe vitamin B12 deficiency, or thyroid issues, resolving the underlying health condition can occasionally restore your natural pigment. For the vast majority of men, the best approach is to embrace it with the right care routine. Why does grey hair feel so wiry and coarse? It’s an optical illusion – grey hair isn’t actually thicker or rougher; it’s just drier. When your hair follicles stop producing colour pigment (melanin), the sebaceous glands also slow down their production of natural sebum (oil). This lack of natural hydration causes the outer cuticle layer of the hair to lift and become porous, giving it that characteristic frizzy, wiry texture that requires a heavy-duty hydrating conditioner. How often should men use purple shampoo? You shouldn’t use it daily. Because purple toning shampoo is designed to counteract yellow, brassy tones caused by oxidation (from sun, smoke, and hard water), using it too often can leave your hair looking dull or even slightly tinted. For most men with grey or silver hair, using a purple shampoo once or twice a week is plenty to keep the tone looking sharp and clean. Use your regular hydrating shampoo on the other days. Does smoking or vaping make your hair go grey faster? Yes. Clinical studies show a significant link between smoking and the onset of premature greying before the age of 30. Nicotine and the toxins in cigarette smoke or vapes constrict blood vessels, restricting the flow of nutrient-rich blood to your hair follicles. This triggers oxidative stress and cellular damage, speeding up the ageing process of your hair and causing it to turn grey – and thin out – much faster. What styling products work best for grey hair? Matte-finish products are your best bet. Because grey hair is translucent and reflects light easily, high-shine gels or heavy pomades can make your scalp look highly visible and make wiry strands look greasy. Opt for matte clays, texturising powders, or sea salt sprays to add volume, structure, and definition while keeping the look completely natural and modern.

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