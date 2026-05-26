The Science of Shaving: How to Prevent Razor Burn and Razor Bumps

Razor burn and razor bumps are distinct issues with different causes and fixes

Razor burn is surface irritation from friction, and it usually clears within 24–48 hours if you leave it alone and adjust your technique

Razor bumps are an ingrown hair issue that shows up days after shaving and needs exfoliation and often a different razor entirely

Shaving is one of the oldest grooming rituals known to man. The Egyptians were shaving as far back as 3,000 BC, the Romans made it a coming-of-age ceremony, and yet, for all that accumulated history, countless modern men still can’t get through a shave without their skin paying for it.

If that’s you, the issue almost always comes down to one of two things: razor burn or razor bumps. They look similar, and they show up in the same spot, but they’re different problems with different fixes, and treating them the same way is almost certainly why yours keeps coming back.

Razor Burn vs Razor Bumps

The two conditions are easy to confuse, but the differences are pretty clear once you know what to look for.



Razor Burn Razor Bumps What is it? Skin irritation from friction Ingrown hairs triggering an immune response When it appears Within minutes to an hour of shaving 1–3 days after shaving What it looks like Redness across a large area of the face Localised raised bumps, often with a visible trapped hair Does it itch/sting? Stings, feels hot Tender, can itch How long does it last? 24–48 hours Days to weeks Who’s most at risk? Anyone with poor shaving technique Men with coarse, curly, or tightly coiled hair Main cause Dull blade, too many passes, no lubrication Hair curling back into the skin after cutting Fix Technique + barrier support Exfoliation + change in shaving method Can it get infected? Rarely More commonly Scroll horizontally to view full table

What is Razor Burn?

Razor burn is your skin’s response to friction. It shows up as redness, heat, and that tight stinging sensation across the neck and jawline (usually within minutes of putting the razor down). It’s essentially your skin registering that the blade caused more trauma than it should have, and it’s mostly surface-level irritation that clears up within a day or two if you stop aggravating it.

So, how do you prevent razor burn? The cause is almost always mechanical, like a dull blade dragging instead of cutting, shaving without enough lubrication, pressing harder than necessary, or making three passes over the same patch of skin in pursuit of a closer result. Skin that hasn’t been adequately prepped is a major contributor too. If you skip the warm water, the hair shaft is stiffer, and the blade has to work harder to get through it, which is where the friction and redness come from.

Prepping your skin is one of the easiest ways to prevent razor burn | Image: Unsplash

Related: The Best Beard Styles for Men

How Long Does Razor Burn Last?

Most razor burn resolves within 24 to 48 hours, assuming you don’t shave over it again before it’s healed or apply something that strips the skin further. If you’re shaving every day and wondering why the irritation never fully clears, that’s probably your answer; you’re re-injuring the same skin on a faster cycle than it can recover. Persistent redness, swelling, or any kind of discharge that doesn’t improve within a week puts you into infected razor burn territory.

How to Treat Razor Burn

The treatment for razor burn mostly involves stopping what caused it, and giving your skin what it needs to recover. Alcohol-based aftershaves are the classic offender here. They feel like they’re doing something because they sting, but the sting is just additional irritation on top of the irritation you’re trying to fix. A fragrance-free balm with niacinamide, aloe vera, or centella asiatica is going to do more for you than anything with a strong scent and an alcohol base.

Cold water as a final rinse helps settle the immediate redness, and keeping the area moisturised while it heals keeps the skin barrier intact rather than letting it crack, which delays recovery.

The fix for next time is upstream: a sharper blade (most men are running cartridges well past the five-to-seven-shave mark where they stop cutting cleanly), a shave gel or cream that lubricates rather than just foaming, warm water prep (eg, a nice hot shower) before you start, and fewer passes. One pass with the grain gets rid of most of the hair, while a second pass against the grain can be used if your skin tolerates it. However, shaving against the grain is one of the fastest routes to razor burn and skin irritation (depending on your skin type).

Razor Burn TLDR:

Ditch the alcohol-based aftershave

Rinse with cold water straight after shaving

Apply a fragrance-free balm with niacinamide, aloe vera, or centella asiatica

Keep the area moisturised while it heals

Don’t shave over it again until it’s cleared

For most men, shaving with the grain is one of the best ways to prevent razor bumps | Image: Unsplash

What Are Razor Bumps?

Razor bumps (pseudofolliculitis barbae, if you want the clinical name) are a different issue. Where razor burn is what happens at the skin surface, razor bumps are what happen after the shave, as the hair grows back.

When a razor cuts hair, it leaves a sharp angled tip. As that hair grows back out, instead of emerging cleanly through the follicle opening, it can curve back into the surrounding skin or fail to break through the surface entirely. Your immune system reads the hair as a foreign body and responds accordingly: a raised, tender bump that can sit there for weeks, often with a visible hair trapped beneath the skin.

In persistent pesky cases, those bumps develop into infected pustules, and over time, the repeated inflammation leaves behind post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which are darkened spots that outlast the bumps themselves by months.

Men with coarse, curly, or tightly coiled hair are significantly more prone to this because the natural curl of the hair shaft makes that inward trajectory far more likely.

Multi-blade cartridges also make the problem worse because of how they’re designed. The first blade lifts the hair, the following blades cut it, and the result is a hair severed slightly below the skin surface. When it snaps back, the tip is already beneath the skin before it’s even started growing. Pulling the skin taut while shaving does the same thing from the other direction. Both maximise how far that sharp tip has to travel back out, and how many opportunities it has to curl inward along the way.

How to Treat Razor Bumps

Because razor bumps are an ingrown hair issue rather than surface irritation, post-shave balm alone won’t resolve them. What they need is exfoliation to clear the buildup around the follicle opening and give the hair a path out, plus anti-inflammatory support to settle the immune response while that’s happening.

Salicylic acid is the most consistently effective over-the-counter option. It’s a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that penetrates oil-filled follicles and breaks down the dead skin cells blocking the hair’s exit. A two per cent serum or toner applied to bump-prone areas a few times a week is a good starting point for most men. For darker spots left behind by previous bumps, azelaic acid and niacinamide both have strong evidence for reducing hyperpigmentation without further irritating compromised skin.

Retinoids (tretinoin on prescription, retinol over the counter) also have substantial support for pseudofolliculitis barbae because they speed cell turnover, help free trapped hairs, and address the hyperpigmentation over time. They’re not fast-acting, but consistent use over several weeks is where the results show up. The main thing to avoid is picking or squeezing at bumps (hard, I know), which extends the inflammation and increases the risk of scarring.

Related read: Retinol for Men (A Complete Guide to the ‘Cheat Code For Your Skin)

On the shaving side, single-blade or safety razors are considerably better for bump-prone skin than multi-blade cartridges. This is because they cut at the skin surface rather than below it, which addresses the fundamental mechanical cause. Electric shavers set to leave a short stubble are another option; if the hair isn’t cut as close, it has less opportunity to curl back in. Shaving less frequently and allowing a few days of growth between shaves also gives trapped hairs time to emerge and reduces trauma to the follicle.

Razor Bumps TLDR:

Apply a salicylic acid serum (2%) to the affected area

Don’t squeeze or pick at them

Use a warm compress to bring active bumps closer to the surface

Switch to a single-blade or safety razor

Exfoliate 2–3 times a week between shaves to keep follicle openings clear

Give it time (visible improvement takes 2–4 days minimum)

The Best Products for Razor Burn and Razor Bumps

Getting your technique right handles most of the damage, but the right products can make a massive difference too.

For razor burn: CeraVe Moisturising Cream

Image: Chemist Warehouse

When you’ve essentially scraped off the top layer of your skin, the absolute last thing you want to do is hit it with harsh chemical exfoliants or heavy fragrances. CeraVe Moisturising Cream is a budget-friendly formula packed with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, making it perfect for post-shave barrier support.

For razor bumps: Bump eRaiser Medi Paste

Image: Chemist Warehouse

Bump eRaiser is an Australian-made range specifically designed to prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps, and the Medi Paste is the targeted spot treatment in the lineup. Enriched with tea tree oil and vitamin A, it’s designed for use on the face and body wherever ingrown hairs and bumps tend to appear, and can be applied as often as needed. It works best applied directly to active bumps after shaving while exfoliation handles the preventive side.

For ingrown treatment: Skin Doctors Ingrow Go

Image: Chemist Warehouse

Skin Doctors Ingrow Go combines salicylic acid to reduce the swelling associated with ingrown hairs and glycolic acid to remove dry skin cells and reduce redness. It’s a solution rather than a cream, which makes it easier to apply precisely to the neck and face. It’s one of the most recommended options for men dealing with persistent bumps on the jaw and neck.

For shave prep: Proraso Shaving Cream

Image: Proraso

Proraso’s classic shaving cream produces a thick, elastic lather enriched with eucalyptus oil, menthol, and glycerin (the glycerin specifically helps the blade glide smoothly and reduces razor burn). It also performs considerably better than anything you’ll find on a supermarket shelf. If your skin leans sensitive, the white line (green tea and oatmeal) is the one to reach for.

For the razor itself: Edwin Jagger DE89

Image: Bear & Blade

The Edwin Jagger DE89 is well-known as one of the best all-around safety razors out there, but the King C Gillette, Wilkinson Sword Classic, Merkur 34C and Rockwell 6C are all highly rated. The benefit of a safety razor is that it cuts at the skin surface rather than below it, which directly addresses the mechanical cause of razor bumps for anyone who’s been relying on a multi-blade cartridge and wondering why the problem never goes away.

Common Questions About Razor Bumps and Razor Burn

What’s the fastest way to get rid of razor burn? Cold water immediately after shaving, followed by a fragrance-free, alcohol-free balm with aloe vera, niacinamide, or centella asiatica. Avoid anything with fragrance or exfoliating actives on actively inflamed skin because they’ll extend recovery rather than speed it up. How do I prevent and treat razor burn on my pubic area? The same fundamentals apply as for the face: use a sharp blade, adequate lubrication, minimal passes, fragrance-free moisturiser post-shave. You could try a short-term application of hydrocortisone cream for acute redness, while also avoiding tight synthetic clothing for the first day or two. If ingrown hairs are also an issue, salicylic acid applied a day or two after shaving helps prevent bumps from forming. Can razor burn get infected? Yes, it can. If you develop distinct pustules, spreading warmth, or symptoms that are worsening rather than improving after several days, the follicles are likely infected. Mild folliculitis often responds to a topical antibacterial wash but anything more persistent warrants a GP visit. Should you shave with or against the grain? For most men, you should shave with the grain, especially on the first pass. Shaving against the grain on the first pass cuts the hair further below the skin surface, which is the main mechanical cause of razor bumps and a significant contributor to razor burn. One pass with the grain removes the majority of the hair; a second pass against it is fine if your skin tolerates it and you’re after a closer result. If you’re prone to bumps, stopping at one pass is smarter.

More Men’s Skincare Articles