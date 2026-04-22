Dyson Finally Built a Travel Hair Dryer That Works Like a Real One

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 22 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Dyson has launched the new Supersonic Travel hair dryer

32% smaller and 25% lighter than the full-size Supersonic

Automatic global voltage compatibility for overseas use

Shares attachments with existing Supersonic and Supersonic Nural models

Priced from AUD$449 and available now

You only need to use a bad hotel hair dryer once to understand what Dyson is trying to solve. They’re usually bulky, underpowered, strangely loud, or somehow all three (if not a fire hazard, too). Dyson’s new Supersonic Travel hair dryer looks like an attempt to prevent anyone from using one again, shrinking its flagship hair dryer into a carry-on-friendly format that still promises proper performance.

Launched globally this week, the new travel-focused model is 32% smaller and 25% lighter than the standard Dyson Supersonic, making it easier to throw into a gym bag, weekender, or cabin suitcase without sacrificing half your luggage space.

Size matters, but the more practical upgrade is global voltage compatibility. Instead of packing converters or hoping your styling tools survive the hotel bathroom socket, the Dyson Supersonic Travel automatically adapts for full performance overseas.

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer | Image: Supplied

Dyson says this wasn’t a simple downsizing exercise. The Supersonic Travel keeps the brand’s intelligent heat control system, which measures air temperature 100 times per second to help prevent extreme heat damage. It also uses airflow engineered for quicker, more even drying, with Dyson claiming smoother, shinier results and less frizz.

Dyson didn’t need to reinvent the wheel with this one. They just had to make it smaller.

And if you’re coming from the Dyson Supersonic Nural or standard Supersonic, you’ll be happy to know the original attachments are fully compatible.

Of course, being Dyson, it doesn’t come cheap. At AUD$449 (USD$299.99), this is for people who take their hair routine seriously. Especially those who need it far from home.

But it’s not only for frequent flyers. Plenty of people move between home, work, the gym, and short trips often enough to justify something portable. Dyson is selling continuity as much as convenience. Either way, with this in your bag, you’ll never need to use the hotel dryer ever again.

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer | Image: Supplied

Key Specs: Dyson Supersonic Travel

Price: AUD$449.00, USD$299.99

AUD$449.00, USD$299.99 Colour: Ceramic Pink

Ceramic Pink Dimensions: 222mm (L) x 71mm (W) x 68mm (H), 32% smaller than the original Dyson Supersonic

222mm (L) x 71mm (W) x 68mm (H), 32% smaller than the original Dyson Supersonic Weight: 0.33kg, 25% lighter than the original Dyson Supersonic

0.33kg, 25% lighter than the original Dyson Supersonic Voltage: Universal voltage (100–240V)

Universal voltage (100–240V) Settings: 3 heat, 2 speed

3 heat, 2 speed Motor: 110,000rpm high-speed motor

110,000rpm high-speed motor Heat Protection: Intelligent heat control measures temperature 100+ times per second

Intelligent heat control measures temperature 100+ times per second Compatibility: Works with Dyson Supersonic and Supersonic Nural attachments

Works with Dyson Supersonic and Supersonic Nural attachments Included in the Box: Hair dryer, Styling Concentrator

The Dyson Supersonic Travel is available in Australia from today for AUD$449, bundled with the Styling Concentrator attachment. Additional accessories will be sold separately through Dyson Demo Stores, select retailers, and upcoming pop-up experiences.

It also pairs with Dyson’s Omega leave-in conditioning spray mini and their Amino leave-in scalp treatment for anyone fully committed to a coordinated travel beauty kit.

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer | Image: Supplied

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer | Image: Supplied

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer | Image: Supplied

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer | Image: Supplied

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer | Image: Supplied

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer | Image: Supplied