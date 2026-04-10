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Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 2
TECH

Portable Fans Usually Suck. The New Dyson HushJet Definitely Doesn’t.

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Dyson’s first portable handheld cooling fan
  • Up to 25 m/s airflow in a compact design
  • Bladeless build with quieter HushJet airflow
  • Wearable, handheld, or desk use
  • USD$99.99, Australian release TBC

Portable fans usually sit somewhere between useless and barely tolerable. Dyson has decided that’s not good enough. And with the launch of the new HushJet Mini Cool, Dyson has finally brought the personal fan into the 21st century.

For years, handheld hands have been the kind of thing you grab out of convenience, not because they’re actually good. They’re usually cheap, loud, the airflow is weak, and after a couple of uses they end up forgotten in a drawer or just stop working.

The new HushJet Mini Cool fan is the company’s first proper move into portable cooling, pulling across the same bladeless airflow focus from its home products and shrinking it into something you can carry, wear, or sit on a desk. It weighs 212 grams, about the same as a smartphone or a small can of drink, runs for up to six hours on a single charge, and pushes air at speeds of up to 25 metres per second.

We got our hands on the HushJet a few weeks ago for a test run and can confirm, this is finally a personal fan you can carry around and use with pride, rather than something you just pick up at the nearest convenience store on a humid day.

Instead of chasing the lowest price or the smallest possible footprint, it’s built around a high-speed brushless motor spinning up to 65,000 RPM, five airflow settings plus a Boost mode, and a design that works in three ways: handheld, worn around your neck, or sitting on your desk. You can also run it while plugged in on lower settings, which makes it more useful as a desk companion.

That level of performance might sound a little excessive for something this small. But that’s exactly how Dyson does things – never by halves.

Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 4
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan | Image: Dyson
Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 3
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan | Image: Dyson

Then there’s the sound. With a fan this close to your face, you might expect noise would be hard to ignore. The Dyson HushJet nozzle focuses on smoothing that out, cutting the sharp, high-pitched whine that usually comes with smaller motors and replacing it with something easier to live with over time.

Dyson is the undisputed king of vacuums, and it has likely already replaced your pedestal fan at home. They probably even help you style your hair too. Now there’s something you can throw in your bag when you know you’ll need it. Commuting, sitting courtside, stuck in an office that never quite cools down, or shoulder to shoulder at a summer festival, the HushJet Mini Cool built to move with you.

At USD$99.99, you’re definitely paying more than usual for a handheld fan. But if it means not buying three cheap ones every summer, you might even make your money back.

Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 6
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan | Image: Dyson

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan – Key Specs

  • Price: USD$99.99 (Australian pricing and availability TBC)
  • Airflow: Up to 25 m/s (Boost mode ~88 km/h)
  • Motor speed: Up to 65,000 RPM
  • Modes: 5 speeds + Boost
  • Battery life: Up to 6 hours
  • Charge time: ~3 hours (USB-C)
  • Battery capacity: 5,000 mAh
  • Weight: 210 g
  • Height: 20 cm
  • Diameter: 3.8 cm
  • Design: Bladeless, HushJet airflow projection
  • Use modes: Handheld, wearable (Neck Dock), desk (stand)
  • Colours: Stone/Blush, Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky
  • In the box:
    • HushJet Mini Cool fan
    • Neck Dock
    • Charging Stand
    • Travel Pouch
    • USB-C cable
Learn More About The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan
Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 1
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan | Image: Dyson
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Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan | Image: Dyson
Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 5
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan | Image: Dyson
Dyson hushjet mini cool fan 9
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan | Image: Dyson

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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