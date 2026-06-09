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Citizen x familymart white
WATCHES

Citizen’s $12 Convenience Store Watch is Ready for Horological Emergencies

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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  • Citizen developed an ultra-affordable timepiece with Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart.
  • Streetwear designer Hiromichi Ochiai directed the minimalist aesthetic for the collection.
  • Watch features a reliable Miyota Calibre 2035 three-hand quartz movement.
  • Engineered with 10 ATM water resistance, the resin case measures 38mm.
  • Retail pricing is set at 1,998 Yen (approx. USD$12).

We watch enthusiasts are always on the hunt for something a little abstract. The latest Rolex releases grab the headlines, but they’re merely the tip of the iceberg for anyone who sleeps, dreams, and wakes up thinking about the latest watches. When one of the most sought-after and rarest timepieces on the market is also one of the most affordable, then you’re onto a collective winner. Brands traditionally look to classic digital icons to fill this budget-friendly void, but an unexpected partnership between Citizen and FamilyMart convenience stores in Japan has shifted the narrative entirely.

By merging traditional horological manufacturing with everyday lifestyle accessibility, a fresh contender has emerged from the Japanese convenience store sector. However, the most shocking element of this release is the retail price, which sits at a mere 1,998 Yen, or approximately USD$12. To put this figure into perspective against engineering realities, buyers are receiving a watch backed by a major manufacturer and rated to 100 meters of water resistance, a specification that directly rivals basic entry-level sports watches from competitors like Timex.

Maybe the most impressive thing here is that instead of looking and feeling like a disposable novelty, the construction delivers genuine utility at a price point that undercuts almost everything else on the market. This combination of low pricing, strong branding, and versatile design generated massive consumer hype, leading to the product selling out across most retail locations within days. Enthusiasts now hunt through stock across Japan to secure a piece that functions perfectly as an emergency timekeeper or a stylish daily wear option. Let’s take a closer look at one of the most hyped watches on the market right now.

Detail
MovementMiyota Caliber 2035 (Quartz)
Power ReserveApproximately 3 years
Case MaterialSynthetic Resin
Diameter~38mm (Wears like 34mm)
ThicknessUnspecified
Strap/BraceletPolyurethane Resin
Water Resistance10 ATM / 100 Meters
Price1,998 Yen (approx. USD$12)
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Citizen familymart watch white dial
Citizen x FamilyMart Watch | Image: Citizen
Citizen familymart watch black dial
Citizen x FamilyMart Watch | Image: Citizen
Citizen familymart watch white dial top down
Citizen x FamilyMart Watch | Image: Citizen
Citizen x familymart black top down
Citizen x FamilyMart Watch | Image: Citizen

Dial Layout and Case Geometry

The timepiece’s design direction was guided by Hiromichi Ochiai, the founder of the Japanese streetwear brand FACETASM, who chose a minimalist approach over loud corporate branding. It avoids heavy, cluttered text, opting instead for a clean look, and is available in two distinct dial options: “Shiro” (white dial) and “Kuro” (black dial).

Traditional leaf-style hour and minute hands elevate the display above typical, toy-like plastic alternatives, bringing a touch of classic horology to an ultra-budget format. You’ll find fine minute and second track lines on the periphery of the dial, ensuring the wearer can easily read the precise time at a single glance. Meanwhile, structurally, the case and bezel utilise a lightweight synthetic resin, paired with an acrylic crystal, to keep the watch highly wearable and impact-resistant. While technical documentation lists the physical case diameter at 38mm, the on-wrist presence would feel closer to a vintage-inspired 34mm piece.

Subtle nods to FamilyMart’s corporate identity are integrated into the hardware, but not overemphasised to the point that it feels like a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy. It uses the signature blue, green, and white colourway without disrupting the clean design. The sweeping second hand features a pop of these corporate colours, which also appear on the metal buckle tongue and select sizing holes along the strap.

Citizen familymart watch white on wrist
Citizen x FamilyMart Watch | Image: Citizen

What Powers the New Citizen x FamilyMart Collaboration?

Beneath the minimalist exterior lies the Miyota Calibre 2035. This legendary workhorse three-hand quartz movement is produced by Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.’s manufacturing arm, and is highly regarded throughout the watch industry for its rugged reliability, accurate timekeeping, and efficient power consumption.

It’s far from the best quartz watch on the planet, but you should still expect around three years of continuous operation before needing a standard battery replacement, which isn’t bad at all for a USD$12 watch from a convenience store.

The calibre features a standard three-hand configuration without a date window, maintaining the dial’s symmetrical look while reducing the number of mechanical components requiring adjustment.

Citizen familymart watch strap
Citizen x FamilyMart Watch | Image: Citizen

The Editor’s Take

The ultra-budget watch market has been dominated almost entirely by Casio and Timex for decades, but this collaboration shakes up the dynamic by introducing a contemporary, streetwear-adjacent analogue option that feels intentional rather than drummed up in a marketing meeting.

While it was originally conceived as an emergency item for commuters who forgot a watch or students heading into strict examination rooms, Ochiai’s design choices transformed it into a genuine collector’s piece. We didn’t expect to find 100 meters of water resistance alongside a reliable Miyota movement for the price of a fast-food meal, and that’s a remarkable value proposition that challenges how we view cheap watches.

Citizen familymart watch black on wrist
Citizen x FamilyMart Watch | Image: Citizen

Price and Availability

The Citizen × FamilyMart Convenience Wear watch is priced at 1,998 Yen, including Japanese tax, translating to roughly USD$12.

The collection rolled out sequentially across approximately 16,400 FamilyMart stores throughout Japan, but given the massive hype surrounding the launch, current stock is highly limited, with many buyers resorting to secondary markets or dedicated hunting across physical storefronts to secure one.

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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