10 Fastest Production Cars to Lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife

When evaluating lap times at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, official classification matters. Under the Nürburgring’s official timing system established in 2019 (supervised by independent notaries and certified by TÜV Rheinland according to German Federal Motor Transport Authority categories), the fastest production cars battle for a spot at the top of the timesheet, and the attention of all the internet fans, experts, and trolls.

Our list of the fastest cars to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife strips away prototype runs and pre-production vehicles, leaving the official, notarised ranking of the fastest production cars to conquer the full 20.832-kilometre Nordschleife circuit. Without further ado, lets take a closer look!

Fastest Nürburgring Nordschleife Lap Times at a Glance

Fastest overall production car : Mercedes-AMG ONE (6:29.090)

: Mercedes-AMG ONE (6:29.090) Fastest naturally aspirated car : Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit (6:45.389)

: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit (6:45.389) Fastest American production car : Ford Mustang GTD (6:52.072)

: Ford Mustang GTD (6:52.072) Fastest production EV & four-door sedan: Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit (6:55.533)

Now you’ve read the highlights, let’s check out the complete list.

1. Mercedes-AMG ONE

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:29.090

Date of the record: 23.09.2024

Driver behind the wheel: Maro Engel

When the Formula One-powered Mercedes-AMG ONE and driver Maro Engel laid down a 6:35.183 lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2022, it seemed like a record that would never be broken by a production car again. However, barely two years later, the two went back to “The Ring” with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres and the lofty goal of breaking the unthinkable 6:30 barrier. They achieved it on a damp surface with a lap time of 6:29.090 on the 23rd of August 2024, which is mind-boggling when you consider that the second-fastest production car around the Nürburgring is the Porsche 991 GT2 RS MR, with a time more than 10 seconds slower than the Mercedes-AMG ONE.

Engine type: 1.6L Turbocharged V6 Hybrid (derived from Formula 1)

1.6L Turbocharged V6 Hybrid (derived from Formula 1) Hybrid system: 4 Electric Motors (1 on turbocharger, 1 on engine, 2 on front axle)

4 Electric Motors (1 on turbocharger, 1 on engine, 2 on front axle) Total power output: Over 1,063 hp (combined)

Over 1,063 hp (combined) Max engine RPM: 11,000 RPM (limited from F1-spec)

11,000 RPM (limited from F1-spec) Transmission: 7-speed automated manual transmission

7-speed automated manual transmission Drive system: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with electric front-axle drive

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with electric front-axle drive Battery: High-performance 8.4 kWh lithium-ion battery (F1-inspired)

High-performance 8.4 kWh lithium-ion battery (F1-inspired) Electric-only range: Approximately 18 km (11 miles)

Approximately 18 km (11 miles) Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): 2.9 seconds

2.9 seconds Acceleration 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph): 7.0 seconds

7.0 seconds Top speed: 352 km/h (218 mph)

352 km/h (218 mph) Weight: Approximately 1,695 kg (3,737 lbs)

2. Porsche 991 GT2 RS Manthey Performance Kit (991.2)

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:43.300

Date of the record: 14.06.2021

Driver behind the wheel: Lars Kern

When it set a 6:43.300 lap time, beating the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, the Porsche 991 GT2 RS MR (991.2) became the fastest street-legal production sports car to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Thanks to this achievement, it quickly became one of the most desirable modern Porsches and is regularly valued at more than $1 Million AUD. This record was achieved with Lars Kern at the wheel where he managed an average speed of 185.87 km/h around the 20.8-kilometer-long track that boasts 73 corners and 300 meters of elevation change in a single lap. The 700HP rear-engined window maker Porsche was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres to help get that power to the tarmac, and clearly, it achieved its goal with an outstanding time.

Engine type: 3.8L Twin-Turbocharged Flat-6 (Boxer Engine)

3.8L Twin-Turbocharged Flat-6 (Boxer Engine) Power output: 700 hp (standard)

700 hp (standard) Torque: 750 Nm (553 lb-ft)

750 Nm (553 lb-ft) Transmission: 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic

7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic Drive system: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Accleration 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Top speed: 340 km/h (211 mph)

340 km/h (211 mph) Weight: Approximately 1,470 kg (3,240 lbs) (without Manthey kit)

3. Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit (992.1)

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:45.389

Date of the record: 15.04.2026

Driver behind the wheel: Jörg Bergmeister

Manthey’s track package to the 992.1 GT3 RS unlocked nearly four seconds over the standard factory model. Driven by Porsche test driver Jörg Bergmeister in the presence of an official notary, the kit adds a central roof fin, active drag-reduction wing, and semi-active coilover suspension to generate over 1,000 kg of downforce at 285 km/h. Despite giving up roughly 200 hp to turbocharged rivals, its ability to carry flat-out cornering speeds through Pflanzgarten II and Mutkurve keeps it firmly in the top three.

Engine type : 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6

: 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 Power output : 525 hp

: 525 hp Transmission : 7-speed PDK dual-clutch

: 7-speed PDK dual-clutch Drive system : Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Acceleration 0–100 km/h: 3.2 seconds

4. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:48.047

Date of the record: 04.11.2020

Driver behind the wheel: Maro Engel

One of the most impressive official Nürburgring Nordschleife lap times was laid down when Maro Engel piloted the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series to a 6:48.047 time around the Green Hell with damp track conditions. Many still believe the car could have gone faster if the track had been dry. However, both the driver and manufacturer were satisfied with the time. Engel still managed to push the 730HP Black Series to speeds of over 300km/h in some sections, and the Nürburgring Sales Manager Michael Dürbaum echoed their support of the brand’s success at The Ring: “As a long-standing partner, Mercedes-AMG develops its vehicles on the Nordschleife. Now, with the GT Black Series, they have once again proven the performance they can bring to the asphalt. A strong performance,” he said.

Engine type: 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 (Flat-Plane Crankshaft)

4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 (Flat-Plane Crankshaft) Power output: 730 hp (537 kW)

730 hp (537 kW) Torque: 800 Nm (590 lb-ft)

800 Nm (590 lb-ft) Transmission: 7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT dual-clutch transmission

7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT dual-clutch transmission Drive system: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): 3.2 seconds

3.2 seconds Acceleration 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph): 9.0 seconds

9.0 seconds Top speed: 325 km/h (202 mph)

325 km/h (202 mph) Weight: Approximately 1,540 kg (3,395 lbs)

5. Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992.1)

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:49.328

Year of the record: 05.10.2022

Driver behind the wheel: Jörg Bergmeister

While significantly down on power compared to the top contender on this list, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992.1) is a road-legal track monster that set an impressive 6:49.328 lap time with Porsche brand ambassador and development driver Jörg Bergmeister at the wheel. Like many cars on this list, track conditions came into play on the day and Andreas Preuninger, Model Series Manager GT vehicles, said the GT3 RS likely could’ve gone faster: “Considering the less than ideal conditions with a strong headwind on the long Döttinger Höhe straight and excessively cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with the time.”

Equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres (optional) and Weissach package (optional), Bergmeister said the GT3 RS is in “a league of its own,” especially in the fast sections of the track where at 285 km/h, the 911 GT3 RS achieves a total downforce of 860 kilograms, which is three times as much as a 911 GT3.

Engine type: 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 (Boxer Engine)

4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 (Boxer Engine) Power output: 525 hp (386 kW)

525 hp (386 kW) Torque: 465 Nm (343 lb-ft)

465 Nm (343 lb-ft) Transmission: 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic

7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic Drive system: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): 3.2 seconds

3.2 seconds Top speed: 296 km/h (184 mph)

296 km/h (184 mph) Weight: Approximately 1,450 kg (3,197 lbs)

6. Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) with Manthey Kit

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:50.863

Date of the record: 15.04.2026

Driver behind the wheel: Ayhancan Güven

Driven by Turkish racer Ayhancan Güven, the refreshed 992.2-generation GT3 fitted with the Manthey Kit registered a 6:50.863 run, shaving almost five seconds off the previous 992.1 Manthey model. Utilising 4-way adjustable coilovers, lightweight carbon aero discs, and revised underbody diffusers, Güven carried over 240 km/h through Schwedenkreuz left, placing a 510hp naturally aspirated road car within five seconds of the GT3 RS.

Engine type : 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6

: 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 Power output : 510 hp

: 510 hp Transmission : 7-speed PDK dual-clutch

: 7-speed PDK dual-clutch Drive system : Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Acceleration 0–100 km/h: 3.4 seconds

7. Ford Mustang GTD

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:52.072

Date of the record: 09.04.2025

Driver behind the wheel: Dirk Müller

The latest entrant to the sub-seven-minute club, the 815HP Ford Mustang GTD set a 6:57.685 lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in December 2024. This makes it the fastest American-made vehicle around “The Green Hell” and fulfils CEO Jim Farley’s commitment to customers. The GTD takes much of its inspiration from the GT3 dedicated track car, however, because it isn’t subject to strict racing guidelines, it’s able to push the boundaries even further with carbon-ceramic brakes, active aerodynamics, a supercharger, and semi-active suspension. Most importantly, the Mustang GTD that completed the sub-seven-minute lap was entirely stock and is the same car that customers paid USD$325,000 to get their hands on. That said, it did include motorsports-derived safety gear mandated by the Nürburgring, meaning a competition seat with a five-point harness and a roll cage was fitted.

“The team behind Mustang GTD took what we’ve learned from decades on the track and engineered a Mustang that can compete with the world’s best supercars,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “We’re proud to be the first American automaker with a car that can lap the Nürburgring in under seven minutes, but we aren’t satisfied. We know the Mustang GTD can set a faster Nürburgring lap. We’ll be back.”

Engine type: 5.2L Supercharged V8

5.2L Supercharged V8 Power output: 815 hp (608 kW)

815 hp (608 kW) Torque: 664 lb-ft (900 Nm)

664 lb-ft (900 Nm) Redline: 7,500 RPM

7,500 RPM Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch rear transaxle

8-speed dual-clutch rear transaxle Drive system: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Acceleration 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h): Approximately 3.5 seconds

Approximately 3.5 seconds Top speed: 202 mph (325 km/h)

8. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit (Fastest Production EV)

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:55.533

Date of the record: 15.04.2026

Driver behind the wheel: Lars Kern

Lars Kern smashed the electric vehicle records when he piloted the Manthey-equipped Taycan Turbo GT around the Nürburgring in 6:55.533. It became the first road-legal EV and the first four-door sedan to break the sub-seven-minute barrier.

Engine type : Tri-Motor Electric Powertrain

: Tri-Motor Electric Powertrain Power output : Up to 730 kW (978 hp) in Attack Mode

: Up to 730 kW (978 hp) in Attack Mode Transmission : Single-speed front / 2-speed rear

: Single-speed front / 2-speed rear Drive system : All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Acceleration 0–100 km/h: 2.2 seconds

9. Porsche 911 GT3 with Manthey Performance Kit (992.1)

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:55.737

Date of the record: 21.04.2022

Driver behind the wheel: Kévin Estre

The Porsche 911 GT3 MR, and the corresponding lap time of 6:55.737, is what happens when you take a standard GT3 and turn things up to 11 with bespoke coilover suspension, lightweight wheels, aero discs, brake pads, braided lines, and several aerodynamic enhancements. Still, it’s a desirable package that can be purchased at your local Porsche dealership, so it creeps onto the list of fastest production cars to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife. FIA World Endurance driver Kévin Estre piloted the Porsche 911 GT3 MR around the track and made corners look straight, hitting 200km/h at Flugplatz, 240km/h at Schwedenkreuz left, and 200km/h at Mutkurve, which are just ridiculous figures for a car that isn’t even an ‘RS’. Ultimately, he shaves more than 3 seconds off the standard car, which itself shaves 17.4 seconds off the time set by the previous 991.2 generation vehicle.

Engine type: 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 (Boxer Engine)

4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 (Boxer Engine) Power output: 510 hp (375 kW) (unchanged from standard GT3)

510 hp (375 kW) (unchanged from standard GT3) Torque: 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) (unchanged from standard GT3)

470 Nm (347 lb-ft) (unchanged from standard GT3) Transmission: 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic

7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic Drive system: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): 3.4 seconds (approximate, no change from standard GT3)

3.4 seconds (approximate, no change from standard GT3) Top speed: 318 km/h (198 mph) (approximate, no change from standard GT3)

318 km/h (198 mph) (approximate, no change from standard GT3) Weight: Approximately 1,418 kg (3,126 lbs) (slightly lighter due to Manthey kit upgrades)

10. Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2)

Official Nürburgring lap time: 6:56.294

Date of the record: 08.04.2025

Driver behind the wheel: Jörg Bergmeister

Rounding out the official list is the “baseline” 992.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Driven by Jörg Bergmeister, this non-RS, non-Manthey variant proves the engineering brilliance of Porsche’s formula. Straight off the showroom floor, without aftermarket aero kits or forced induction, the 510hp flat-six naturally dipped below the seven-minute mark.

Engine type : 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6

: 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 Power output : 510 hp

: 510 hp Transmission : 7-speed PDK dual-clutch

: 7-speed PDK dual-clutch Drive system : Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Acceleration 0–100 km/h: 3.4 seconds

2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Mathey Kit | Image: Porsche

Best of the Rest Around the Nürburgring Nordschleife

The cars we’ve listed above are the fastest production road-legal vehicles to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in an official capacity. Still, there are impressive lap times set by vehicles in other categories, including the fastest overall vehicle, SUVs, EVs, and Hatchbacks, which have all impressed the world during their record-breaking attempts. These are some of the highlights:

Fastest Vehicle Overall: Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo

Official Nürburgring lap time: 5:19.546

Date of the record: 29.06.2018

Driver behind the wheel: Timo Bernhard

Fastest Production Front Wheel Drive Car: Golf GTI Edition 50

The anniversary-special Golf GTI Edition 50 snatched the front-wheel-drive Nürburgring crown from the Honda Civic Type R (7:44.881) by just 0.358 seconds. Driven by VW development driver Benjamin Leuchter, the most powerful production GTI ever built sends 239 kW (321 hp) and 420 Nm of torque exclusively to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip diff. Fitted with the optional GTI Performance Package that brings stiffer springs, forged wheels, semi-slick rubber, and a titanium exhaust, it reclaimed the FWD benchmark for Wolfsburg on the track where the GTI legacy was born.

Official Nürburgring lap time: 7:44.523

Date of the record: 07.05.2026

Driver behind the wheel: Benjamin Leuchter

Audi RS Q8 Performance | Image: Supplied / Audi

Fastest ICE Production SUV: Audi RS Q8 performance

Official Nürburgring lap time: 7:36.698

Date of the record: 10.06.2024

Driver behind the wheel: Frank Stippler

Fastest ICE Production Sedan: Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Official Nürburgring lap time: 7:23.164

Date of the record: 08.07.2019

Driver behind the wheel: Vincent Radermecker

Fastest Production Compact Car: Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG officially reset the compact segment benchmark on the Nordschleife when test driver Kevin Berger piloted the all-electric CLA 45 4MATIC+ to a 7:32.070 lap time. That eclipses Frank Stippler’s petrol-powered Audi RS 3 (7:33.123) by over a second. The record-setting four-door relies on three axial-flux electric motors pushing out a combined 500 kW (680 hp), sprinting from 0–100 km/h in 2.7 seconds with help from active aerodynamics and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS rubber.

Official Nürburgring lap time: 7:32.070

Date of the record: 28.07.2026

Driver behind the wheel: Kevin Berger