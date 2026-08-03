From the Commute to the Campsite: The Supreme Versatility of the Multivan

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 3 August, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ever have one of those days where things get a little unhinged? The kind where your ability to get through it all depends on your capacity to roll with the punches? Those are the days Volkswagen’s Multivan was made for.

It adapts to whatever life throws at you. From providing the additional seats needed for a last-minute school run with extra passengers to providing space for all the boards, buckets, and brollies that come with a spontaneous trip to the beach, the Multivan is always at the ready.

Built to have your back whenever plans grow, change, or get a little out of hand, this retro-styled saviour also offers outstanding comfort, performance, and more. Read on to discover why the Multivan sets the standard for Volkswagen versatility.

VW Multivan | Image: Volkswagen

An Adaptive Interior

With seven- or eight-seat options, the Multivan’s modular, multifunction interior offers undeniably impressive flexibility. Its space adapts in seconds thanks to its lightweight, individual seating system, which lets seats be moved, folded, or removed entirely. You can even activate a pop-up table and conference seating arrangement. That means the space works for you, no matter what you need. Whether you’re loading up with passengers, cargo, or both, the space can be reconfigured to accommodate daily needs or one-off adventures alike.

You might think incorporating this versatility would have forced Volkswagen to make sacrifices in other areas, like comfort, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Multivan boasts power-adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, folding tables on the front seat backrests, removable and repositionable second-row armrests, as well as the convenience of drawers under the outer seats in the passenger compartment.

Further, you can upgrade to the Good Night Package, which includes a fully slatted bed frame and a two-layer mattress, as well as two camping chairs and a table for sunset dinners. Plus, it includes ventilation grilles so you can lock up and sleep soundly, the privacy of blackout blinds for all windows, and smart storage bags to help you keep everything organised.

VW Multivan | Image: Volkswagen

Timeless Looks, Contemporary Tech

In the style stakes, the Multivan delivers inside and out. Whether you opt for the two-tone retro look or something monochrome, you won’t find a more handsome van on Australian roads.

It’s also packed with technology, from the convenience of the electric sliding doors and tailgate to LED headlights that deliver uncompromised vision for night driving and changing conditions. Inside, intuitive digital systems put connectivity and vehicle controls at your fingertips, while App Connect, clear displays, and intelligent driver-assistance features keep you in control and your passengers entertained.

To cap it all off, with 110 kW and 360 Nm at your disposal, your next ride will be a breeze, whether you’re heading to the local hardware store to load up on DIY supplies or cruising up the coast for some sand, sun, and surf. Precise steering and the smooth automatic transmission make driving a pleasure, whether you’re navigating sweeping bends, long stretches of tarmac, or the narrow twists and turns of the inner-city.

VW Multivan | Image: Volkswagen

Your New Family Chariot Awaits

The Multivan is ready to adapt to your needs. Whether you’re loading up at the local garden nursery or taking the whole crew camping, you can do it in style with Volkswagen’s design flair and innovative technology.

To discover the Volkswagen Multivan that’s right for you, explore the full range via the link below.