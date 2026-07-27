5 Sneakers to Grab in the Foot Locker 30% Off Sale

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 27 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Foot Locker is taking up to 30% off select Nike and Jordan styles, with the discount applied at checkout and no code to remember. Look past the headline promo, though, and the markdowns run deeper: a pair of the sale’s best sneakers are sitting at half price.

We went through the sale and pulled the five worth your money, from a 50% off New Balance 9060 to the only Jordan Retro 3 colourway currently reduced. Every price below is the live sale price on that specific colourway, because at Foot Locker the discount almost never applies across the whole range.

At a Glance

New Balance 9060 Men’s | Image: Foot Locker

1. New Balance 9060 Men’s

The 9060 is the chunkiest thing New Balance makes and the one that keeps selling out, so half price is not a markdown you see often. This True Red, Grey and Reflection make-up takes the wavy 99X sole unit and the exaggerated mesh upper and puts a proper hit of colour through it. Seven colourways are reduced, but this is the one sitting lowest.

Brand: New Balance

New Balance Colourway: True Red/Grey/Reflection

True Red/Grey/Reflection Was: $160.00

$160.00 Now: $79.99

$79.99 Saving: 50% off

adidas Originals Samba Men’s | Image: Foot Locker

2. adidas Originals Samba Men’s

Fifty dollars for a leather Samba is the sort of price that makes the size run disappear by the weekend. The Shadow Red, Clear Sky and Wonder White build keeps the gum sole and the suede toe cap intact, with the stripes picked out in pale blue rather than the usual black. It is the least fussy shoe on this list and the easiest one to wear daily.

Brand: adidas

adidas Colourway: Shadow Red/Clear Sky/Wonder White

Shadow Red/Clear Sky/Wonder White Was: $100.00

$100.00 Now: $49.99

$49.99 Saving: 50% off

adidas Originals Campus 00s Men’s | Image: Foot Locker

3. adidas Originals Campus 00s Men’s

The Campus 00s does the heavy suede and fat gum sole thing better than almost anything at this price, and the all black version dodges the scuffing problem that plagues the pale colourways. Thirty percent off lands it under eighty dollars, which is Campus money from about four years ago.

Brand: adidas

adidas Colourway: Core Black/Core Black/Core Black

Core Black/Core Black/Core Black Was: $110.00

$110.00 Now: $76.95

$76.95 Saving: 30% off

Nike Vomero 5 Men’s | Image: Foot Locker

4. Nike Vomero 5 Men’s

The Vomero 5 has quietly become Nike’s answer to the chunky retro runner, and the Black and Lemon Venom colourway is the one doing the numbers. Layered mesh, a fat Zoom Air midsole and enough volume to carry a wide leg trouser. Two colourways are reduced and this is the sharper of the pair.

Brand: Nike

Nike Colourway: Black/Lemon Venom

Black/Lemon Venom Was: $170.00

$170.00 Now: $119.99

$119.99 Saving: 29% off

Jordan Retro 3 Men’s | Image: Foot Locker

5. Jordan Retro 3 Men’s

Elephant print, visible Air in the heel and the tumbled leather upper that made the 3 the most wearable Jordan in the line. Neutral Olive and Sequoia is a quieter take than the usual White Cement, and it is the only colourway currently reduced. Retro 3s rarely sit under $160, so this is the pick for anyone who has been waiting.

Brand: Jordan

Jordan Colourway: Neutral Olive/Sequoia/Medium Olive

Neutral Olive/Sequoia/Medium Olive Was: $215.00

$215.00 Now: $159.99

$159.99 Saving: 26% off

The Nike and Jordan promotion is the simple part: up to 30% comes off select styles automatically at checkout, so there is no code to hunt down. The rest of the sale is colourway by colourway, which is where the real value sits. The New Balance 9060 and the adidas Samba are both down 50% in specific make-ups while their other colourways stay at full price.

Two things worth doing before you check out. Sort by your size first, because the deepest markdowns are usually the sizes that are nearly gone. And check the colourway you have clicked matches the one carrying the discount, since the product page defaults to the full price version on several of these styles.