Inside the Boston Celtics Practice Facility at New Balance World Headquarters

Inside the Celtics’ 70,000-square-foot elite training facility at Boston Landing.

Features two exact replicas of the TD Garden parquet basketball courts.

The advanced hydrotherapy pool utilises three custom depths for targeted injury rehabilitation.

Premium player amenities include a private theatre, lounge, and cafe.

Part of New Balance’s sprawling sports and wellness development campus.

We recently got the keys to step inside the absolute pinnacle of professional sports infrastructure. Tucked away in a Boston neighbourhood that’s dominated by the New Balance World Headquarters, the Red Auerbach Centre is a 70,000-square-foot training facility built for athlete optimisation. It’s designed as the physical foundation for a franchise currently hunting for its 19th NBA championship following its historic 18th title run. New Balance invited us to take a look inside, offering a rare glimpse of what a modern sports facility can be.

The structural layout places two exact replicas of the TD Garden parquet courts at the absolute centre of the building, with every medical, data-tracking, and hospitality wing wrapped directly around them behind two stories of glass. This centralised setup means the roster, coaching staff, and front office can move seamlessly between video sessions, physical therapy, and customised meals. It’s a highly optimised piece of infrastructure designed specifically to manage an elite athlete’s routine and eliminate the logistical friction of outsourcing team needs during the long 82-game season.

Our walkthrough took us through the sports science wing, recovery labs, and private player amenities to see the specific details that dictate how a successful roster prepares behind closed doors. Here’s exactly what we found during our behind-the-scenes tour of the Celtics’ training headquarters.

Facility Feature Specifications and On-Site Details Total Footprint 70,000 square feet across multiple tiers Location New Balance World Headquarters Hydrotherapy Suite Three-tier custom rehab pool (4ft, 5ft, deep end), hot & cold tubs Sensory Deprivation Private float tank utilising 1,100 lbs of salt Film Theatre 27 tiered, curved leather theater seats Strength Area Full weight room, dedicated turf strip, and hidden golf putting hole Dining Experience Private cafe and commercial kitchen run by Nick Arcuri Scroll horizontally to view full table

Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Parquet Courts and Performance Training

The space, located in midcourt of the main gym, serves as an exact replica of the team’s game-day floor, featuring the franchise’s iconic parquet wood design. On the far side of the court, the classic scorer’s table with “CELTICS” written across it runs along the sideline, but the room’s actual utility lies directly behind that boundary wall, where an entire wing is explicitly dedicated to sports science and real-time athletic data tracking.

On the opposite baseline, the strength and conditioning zone opens into a spacious weight room lined with heavy racks and a large turf training strip, which features a hidden golf-putting hole that can be uncovered between lifting sets.

Passing through the doors on either side of the scorer’s table, we walked straight into an expansive, open-concept training hub equipped with five heavy-duty training tables and two dedicated taping stations. This area functions as the nerve centre for the sports medicine team, complete with private diagnostic offices and an open-desk environment.

The layout allows the director of sports science and the performance staff to continuously monitor players as they transition off the hardwood, with the primary purpose of ensuring immediate, data-driven adjustments during practice sessions.

Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Supplied / NBA

Elite Recovery and Sports Science

The recovery wing houses the facility’s heavy physiological engineering, but we didn’t have a chance to look too far inside this area, as a player made an unexpected appearance and cut our tour a little short. Still, the custom-built hydrotherapy suite, which the performance staff uses to meticulously manage an athlete’s weight-bearing progression during injury rehabilitation, is seriously impressive, with a centrepiece pool room featuring three distinct depths to control rehabilitation variables:

Deep End : Used for immediate post-injury cardio, allowing players to exercise without body weight.

: Used for immediate post-injury cardio, allowing players to exercise without body weight. 5-Foot Section : Calibrated so an injured athlete bears exactly 10% of their total body weight.

: Calibrated so an injured athlete bears exactly 10% of their total body weight. 4-Foot Section: Precisely 75% of their weight before the player transitions back to solid ground.

Just off the pool deck, there’s a private sensory-deprivation room with an enclosed float tank. The chamber holds a custom bath loaded with 1,100 pounds (roughly 500 kg) of salt in water adjusted to exact body temperature, completely eliminating external sensory input to lower central nervous system stress. Players managing heavy travel schedules can use the nap room outfitted with three fully reclining leather chairs kept in total darkness.

Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

We did have a chance to head up the stairs to the gym level, which is loaded with stationary bikes and treadmills overlooking both the practice courts and Interstate 90. Hanging proudly directly behind the cardio equipment are the franchise’s 18 NBA championship banners.

Sitting right alongside them is a single, deliberately blank banner space serving as a permanent, high-visibility psychological motivator for a team hunting for its 19th world title.

Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Closer Look at the Player Amenities

The off-court spaces act as an ultra-premium player sanctuary. While the main locker room was also off limits during our visit, it’s designed in a perfect circle around a prominent green shamrock logo woven into the grey carpet. Look up, and you’ll see a custom shamrock lighting fixture on the ceiling that perfectly mirrors the floor layout below. Each player locker features custom joinery, a built-in digital safe, integrated power outlets, six distinct storage cubbies along the top, two drawers, and two lower levels of cubbies. Lastly, a fully equipped in-house barber station is also built directly into the suite.

Players spend hours watching film in the dedicated film room, which looks like a high-end private cinema. The room features a curved layout with 27 tiered leather theatre seats, all precisely angled toward an array of screens at the front, giving players an unobstructed view of game tape.

Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Our tour wrapped up in the player’s lounge, located directly above the locker room. Split into two main rooms, the first is a billiards hall featuring a custom pool table with a Celtics logo at its centre, resting on a white carpet that reads “CELTIC PRIDE” in bold letters. Behind this is the Head Coach’s office, so you don’t want to spend too much time playing pool with him watching. You’ll also find a five-TV entertainment wall that dots the main boundary, flanked by lounge chairs and bar seating that looks directly down onto the practice courts below.

The second room houses a private cafe and a five-seat sectional couch set over a carpet that reads “DO WHAT YOU DO BEST.” The adjacent dining space operates like a private restaurant where the team’s nutrition staff has complete control over every ingredient, from its source to the plate, through a fully commercial kitchen.

Rather than relying on standard catering, the team serves completely customised, made-to-order meals from breakfast to dinner, ensuring player fuel is monitored just as closely as their physical training.

The TRACK at New Balance is just across the street | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

While the Auerbach Centre represents a massive internal resource for the basketball franchise, it also functions as a cornerstone of New Balance’s broader real estate and infrastructure footprint in Boston. The facility sits inside Boston Landing, a massive 1.9-million-square-foot mixed-use development campus masterminded by the NB Development Group to revitalise the Allston/Brighton district.

Backed by the brand’s financial momentum (bolstered by a record $9.2 billion in global revenue), this massive corporate footprint has transformed a former industrial rail yard into a highly specialised sports and wellness ecosystem. The Auerbach Centre sits as part of an elite cluster of athletic facilities engineered by the brand, positioning the neighbourhood as a primary hub for elite American sports training and research.

Global Headquarters : 250,000-square-foot, Platinum LEED-certified corporate anchor building constructed with 50% recycled materials.

: 250,000-square-foot, Platinum LEED-certified corporate anchor building constructed with 50% recycled materials. Warrior Ice Arena : 55,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art ice facility that serves as the official practice home of the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

: 55,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art ice facility that serves as the official practice home of the NHL’s Boston Bruins. The TRACK at New Balance: Sprawling 455,000-square-foot multi-sport complex located directly across the street. It features a 200-metre hydraulically-banked indoor track, a 3,500-capacity live music venue, and a highly advanced 20,000-square-foot sports research lab dedicated to footwear and biomechanical testing.

Boston Celtics practice facility (Auerbach Center) at the New Balance World Headquarters | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Basketball’s Gold Standard

Ultimately, our walkthrough of the Auerbach Centre clarifies exactly where elite professional sports infrastructure is heading. We’re living in an era where marginal gains dictate championship windows, and the franchise has built a centralised environment that systematically eliminates the logistical friction of a gruelling 82-game season.

It shifts the concept of a team facility away from a basic training gym and into a highly specialised laboratory where data tracking, physical therapy, and baseline recovery happen simultaneously.

Moreover, the facility highlights the sheer scale of New Balance’s civic commitment to Boston. By embedding the training grounds within their broader 1.9-million-square-foot Boston Landing sports ecosystem, the brand has provided the team with an environment where performance innovation is hardcoded into the neighbourhood itself. With the Celtics closing in on an unprecedented 19th NBA championship, this facility remains their most potent off-court advantage, ensuring their recovery and preparation are as sharp as their on-court execution.