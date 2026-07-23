Home/Style/Sneakers & Shoes
Supercomb rebel imagery 5
SNEAKERS & SHOES

New Balance Splits Its Latest Super Shoes Between Training Day and the Big Race

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • New Balance is launching the SuperComp Rebel v1 for faster training and the SuperComp Elite v6 for marathon race day.
  • Both use Infinion cushioning and FANTOMFIT, but the Elite adds a redesigned carbon-fibre plate and weighs 24g less.
  • The shoes launch in Australia at 10am Melbourne time on 4 August, priced at AUD$300 and AUD$380 respectively.

New Balance is splitting its latest speed shoes between the work and the reward. The new SuperComp Rebel v1 brings a propulsion plate and Infinion foam to everyday training, while the lighter SuperComp Elite v6 keeps its redesigned carbon-fibre plate focused on marathon day.

Arriving in Australia on 4 August, the SC Rebel will set you back AUD$300, while the carbon-plated Elite v6 climbs to AUD$380.

While both running shoes share the same foam platform and FANTOMFIT upper technology, their plates, drops, weights and intended jobs pull them in different directions, giving that extra eighty bucks a job to do come race day.

Supercomp rebel grey 11/12
SuperComb Rebel v1 in Digital Mist with Grey Matter | Image: New Balance

SuperComp Rebel Brings a Plate to Training

  • Price: AUD$300
  • Weight: 222g
  • Drop: 4mm
  • Stack height: 40mm / 36mm
  • Midsole: Infinion foam
  • Plate: Precision-engineered propulsion plate
  • Intended use: Daily training, tempo sessions and faster runs
  • Colours: Pistachio Butter with Morel and Digital Mist with Grey Matter

Despite the familiar name, the SuperComp Rebel has dropped “FuelCell” from the title and introduced a new first-generation model built around Infinion foam and a precision-engineered propulsion plate.

Infinion is New Balance’s new cushioning foam, designed to return energy through each stride while holding up across repeated training runs. The propulsion plate sits inside the midsole and is shaped to help the shoe roll forward, giving tempo sessions and faster runs a little more assistance without turning the Rebel into a dedicated racer. That remains the Elite’s job.

New Balance hasn’t specified what material it has used for the Rebel’s plate, but we know it’s distinct from the carbon-fibre setup inside the Elite. Its shape, material and placement are instead tuned around regular training, while FANTOMFIT adds lightweight reinforcement around the midfoot and heel to keep the foot secure.

The SuperComp Rebel comes in Digital Mist with Grey Matter or Pistachio Butter with Morel, pairing muted uppers with oversized Infinion midsoles that still make the shoe look fast.

It weighs in at 222g, uses a 4mm drop and carries a full 40mm of foam beneath the heel. It’s a thick shoe, that’s for sure, but its sculpted midsole and conventional runner shape make its $300 ambitions fairly obvious. If you’re a casual runner, there are more affordable options. But if you’re chasing PBs in training, have at it.

Shop SuperComp Rebel v1 at New Balance
Supercomp elite v6 green 11/14
SuperComb Elite v6 in Fresh Air with Alkaline Green | Image: New Balance

SuperComp Elite v6 Saves Carbon for Race Day

  • Price: AUD$380
  • Weight: 198g
  • Drop: 8mm
  • Stack height: 40mm / 32mm
  • Midsole: Infinion foam with Energy Arc geometry
  • Plate: Redesigned carbon-fibre plate
  • Intended use: Marathon racing
  • Colours: Fresh Air with Alkaline Green and Satsuma Orange with Digital Mist

Taking the same Infinion foam, the Elite v6 pushes it all the way to marathon racing with a redesigned carbon-fibre plate, Energy Arc midsole geometry and an ultralight mesh upper.

The Elite’s redesigned carbon-fibre plate is intended to support propulsion and running efficiency over marathon distances, giving the shoe a more specialised race-day setup than the Rebel. New Balance’s Energy Arc system pairs the plate with strategic voids in the midsole, allowing the foam and plate to compress before springing back through each stride.

Its thin mesh upper keeps weight down and allows more airflow, while FANTOMFIT provides the structure needed to stop the foot from moving around inside the shoe.

At 198g, it’s 24g lighter than the Rebel and uses a steeper 8mm drop. The SuperComp Elite v6 comes in Fresh Air with Alkaline Green or Satsuma Orange with Digital Mist, with both colourways leaning harder into the shoe’s race-day brief through bright midsoles and translucent uppers.

Shop SuperComp Elite v6 at New Balance
Supercomb rebel imagery 21/4
New Balance SuperComb Rebel v1 | Image: Supplied

The Athletes Who Helped Shape the Elite v6

New Balance developed the Elite v6 with input from athletes including triathlon world champion Alex Yee and American marathon record holder Emily Sisson. Yee ran his 2:06:38 personal best in the SC Elite v5 at last year’s Valencia Marathon and says the new v6 feels “even lighter and faster”.

As Emily Sisson puts it: “The innovation in this update raises the bar for race-day footwear.”

Whether you’re preparing for the City2Surf or lining up near the front of a marathon, the roles are already pretty clear. The Rebel handles the kilometres leading up to race day. The Elite is built for the day the stopwatch matters.

Both shoes launch through New Balance Australia at 10am Melbourne time on 4 August, priced from AUD$300.

Supercomb rebel imagery 1
New Balance SuperComb Rebel v1 | Image: Supplied

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Morning routine for men
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Science-Backed Morning Routine for Men Who Want to Live Longer

Three Grand Theft Auto VI characters holding weapons against a city skyline backdrop at sunset.
GAMING

How To Play Through The ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Franchise in Chronological Order

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

moonswatch 1969 up close
WATCHES

The Limited-Edition MoonSwatch 1969 Costs $900, But It Has $1,500 Worth of Gold Inside

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

matt damon zendaya the odyssey
MOVIES & TV

‘The Odyssey’ Review: Does Christopher Nolan’s Epic Live Up To The Hype?

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

10 best men’s leather jackets in australia 2026
STYLE

10 Best Men’s Leather Jackets in Australia (2026): A Complete Guide

A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

WHOOP MG wearable bands in grey, sand and tan colourways
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Reveals What GLP-1 Drugs Do to Your Heart

Two male models in Calibre winter tailoring at a glass pavilion in the South of France
STYLE

Inside CALIBRE’s Cinematic Menswear Campaign, ‘the Weekender’

Made In Cookware stainless clad pots and pans on a home kitchen stovetop
FOOD

4 Best Made In Cookware Pieces for Aussie Kitchens

CURREX PickleballPRO pickleball insoles in use
SPORT

CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles: MLP’s Official Insole Partner

IMBIBE RECOVER REST chocolate magnesium tub beside a dark chocolate bar
CULTURE

IMBIBE RECOVER REST Combines Two of Our Favourite Things: Chocolate and Better Sleep

Momcozy UK baby essentials including bottle warmer, breast pump, baby carrier, nasal aspirator, sound machine and nursing bra
CULTURE

Momcozy UK Baby Essentials Aren’t Just for the Moms This Father’s Day

Goldfield & Banks Coast to Coast fragrances: Pacific Rock Moss, Sunset Hour and Bohemian Lime Eau de Parfum bottles
FRAGRANCES

These Top-Selling Fragrances from Goldfield & Banks Must Be Seen (and Smelled) to Be Believed

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds stand together against a red and blue gradient background.
MOVIES & TV

10 Highest-Paid Actors in Hollywood Right Now

Avengers doomsday first trailer cover art
ENTERTAINMENT

The ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Is Here. Can Thor Unite Marvel’s Feuding Heroes?