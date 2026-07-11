20+ HYROX Workout Tips, Tricks & Race Techniques

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - Explainer Updated: 11 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 14 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The HYROX workout is eight 1 kilometre runs paired with eight functional fitness stations, raced in the same fixed order at every event in the world. You already know what it is. This guide is how to actually do it: the technique, weights and pacing for every station, drawn from the official HYROX rulebook, the equipment makers, elite competitors and HYROX’s own sport science research.

The 8 HYROX Stations in Order

SkiErg (1,000m) Sled Push (50m) Sled Pull (50m) Burpee Broad Jumps (80m) Rowing (1,000m) Farmers Carry (200m) Sandbag Lunges (100m) Wall Balls (100 reps)

Every station is preceded by its own 1 kilometre run, so a HYROX race is eight runs and eight stations, roughly 8 kilometres of running in total. That running is close to half your finishing time, which is why pacing, not raw strength, is what usually decides your result.

HYROX Weights and Distances Compared

Station Distance / Reps Women’s Open Men’s Open Men’s Pro #1 mistake to avoid SkiErg 1,000m Bodyweight Bodyweight Bodyweight Pulling with the arms, not the hips Sled Push 50m (4 x 12.5m) 102kg 152kg 202kg Skipping pauses and wrecking the next run Sled Pull 50m (4 x 12.5m) 78kg 103kg 153kg Letting the rope pile at your feet Burpee Broad Jumps 80m Bodyweight Bodyweight Bodyweight Sprinting early and blowing up Rowing 1,000m Bodyweight Bodyweight Bodyweight Rowing with the arms, not the legs Farmers Carry 200m 2 x 16kg 2 x 24kg 2 x 32kg Breaking too early and losing grip Sandbag Lunges 100m 10kg 20kg 30kg Not standing tall between reps (penalty) Wall Balls 100 reps 4kg / 2.70m 6kg / 3.00m 9kg / 3.00m Shallow squats and missed targets (no reps) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Sled weights are inclusive of the sled itself. All figures are from the current HYROX Singles Rulebook (2026/27 season).

Average time each HYROX station takes, men vs women. | Chart: Man of Many

HYROX Station Technique: Tips From the Pros

Here is how to attack each station, in race order, and fold it into your wider workouts routine. Every block covers what it tests, the load you will face and the technique cues elite athletes and the equipment makers themselves swear by.

1. SkiErg (1,000m)

The opening station after run one. It looks like an arms exercise. It is not.

Hip hinge, not a squat. Concept2 says to drive the handles down by hinging at the hips with your core and lats first, and let your arms follow.

Think “hat to pockets”: finish with your hands beside your thighs, wrists straight, arms not fully extended.

Set the damper to 3 to 5 (the race preset is 6, and you can change it) and hold a stroke rate of 40 to 60 per minute.

Ease in. Both feet must stay on the base, though you can use a jumping motion as long as you land back on it.

“With 7 kilometers and 7 stations to go, easing into your race on the SkiErg will be better than trying to go all out on station 1,” advises Concept2’s HYROX guide.

2. Sled Push (50m)

Four 12.5 metre lengths of the heaviest load in the race. Pacing catches out more athletes than technique does.

Get low, arms extended, hips down, and drive through your legs rather than rounding your back.

Take short, powerful steps, and take short deliberate pauses to protect the run that follows.

Do not judge the race sled by your gym sled. The surface, the humidity and the sled itself all change how it moves.

“A mistake I personally made in my first race was not taking enough short pauses during the push,” HYROX coach and commentator Greg Williams writes for Red Bull. “Even though my time on the station itself was reasonably quick, I really struggled to run afterwards.”

3. Sled Pull (50m)

Drag the sled back to you with a rope from within a small box at the end of the lane. A posterior chain station: back, glutes and hamstrings.

Stand at the front of the box and use your bodyweight, heaving the rope hand over hand as you step back.

Manage the rope. The further you pull, the more it piles around your feet, and it becomes easy to trip over.

Stay standing throughout. Pulling from a seated or kneeling position is not allowed, and chalk is permitted here.

As Williams notes for Red Bull, the box means “rather than the sled pull being purely an upper-body exercise, you do have a small amount of space you can step back into to help move the sled.”

4. Burpee Broad Jumps (80m)

A burpee into a standing broad jump, over and over for 80 metres. The station elite athletes say gets underestimated.

Chest to the floor every rep, with your hands no more than 30cm ahead of your toes on the next one.

Both feet take off and land together, with no more than a 5cm stagger and no shuffle steps.

The length of each jump is up to you. Smaller, controlled jumps are often more efficient than max effort.

Settle into a steady, repeatable rhythm rather than blowing up in the first 40 metres, the same rule as any high-rep bodyweight session.

HYROX World Champion Jake Dearden told Red Bull: “These are incredibly hard and people underestimate the skill it takes to get the technique right.”

5. Rowing (1,000m)

The one place you sit down, and the one where the most time gets thrown away with bad technique.

Drive in the order legs, body, arms, then reverse it on the recovery: arms, body, legs.

It is a legs exercise, not an arms one. Use a damper of 3 to 5, a cadence of 24 to 32, and a drive-to-recovery ratio around 1:2.

Breathe on the recovery, and get in and out of the foot straps quickly.

Do not over-row. Finishing 10 seconds faster can cost far more in fatigue than it is worth.

Five-time CrossFit Games champion Mat Fraser, who worked with Concept2 on its HYROX guide, puts the sequence bluntly: the RowErg is all “legs, legs, legs.”

6. Farmers Carry (200m)

A kettlebell in each hand for 200 metres. One of the fastest stations, so an unbroken carry banks real time.

Carry both bells with your arms extended by your sides. Grip is the limiter, so train it.

Go unbroken if you can. You may set the bells down to rest, as long as you do not move them forward.

Chalk is allowed here, and it helps once your hands are wrecked from the sled pull.

“If you can complete the whole thing unbroken, it will likely mean you save time,” Williams writes for Red Bull. “It is a station that tests grip strength, shoulder stability, and core endurance.”

7. Sandbag Lunges (100m)

100 metres of walking lunges with a sandbag across your shoulders, on legs that are already gone.

Keep the bag high and fully supported. Resting it on the ground, a barricade or your feet draws a 15-second penalty each time.

The trailing knee must clearly touch the ground, and you must stand fully tall, hips and knees extended, between reps.

Alternate legs, with no shuffle steps in between.

Dearden flags this as a rule people miss, telling Red Bull: “Walking lunges must be completed by standing up fully between lunges as opposed to keeping time under tension and not coming up fully.”

8. Wall Balls (100 reps)

The final station, and statistically the one where races unravel. 100 throws to a target on shattered legs.

Drop into a full squat with your hips below your knees, then stand fully tall before every throw.

Hit the centre of the target. A shallow squat or a miss is a no rep, which adds time and fatigue.

Break the 100 into manageable sets from the very first rep instead of going to failure.

It is as mental as physical. Composure here is worth more than fresh legs you no longer have.

The data backs this up. Analysis of more than 14,000 races for the HYROX Sports Science Report found wall balls have the highest completion-time variability of any station, a 2.02-minute standard deviation, because compound fatigue hits technique hardest exactly where the race demands it most.

Where your race time goes: running is close to half a HYROX. | Chart: Man of Many

HYROX Race Strategy: How to Pace It

Technique wins stations. Pacing wins races. The sport science is unusually clear on where the time actually goes.

Respect the runs. Running is close to half your total time, and the Sports Science Report found the mid-race running splits (kilometres 5 to 8) correlate more strongly with your finish than anything else. Miss your pace there and you miss your goal.

Build into the race. The heaviest stations, the sled push and pull, come early, so redlining the SkiErg or first sled just torches the runs that decide your time.

Train compromised running. Every run from run two is on fatigued legs, and no amount of fresh-legs treadmill work prepares you for it.

Rehearse the Roxzone. The transition area adds real distance on top of the 8 kilometres, and Dearden runs the full course “every two or three weeks just to get my body used to transitioning between exercises,” he told Red Bull.

Do not go out too hard. It is the most common first-timer mistake, and it is unrecoverable once the wall balls arrive.

Research from HYROX’s own sport science report shows running decides most races, so the simplest way to plan is to split your goal time roughly evenly between the runs and the stations. The guide below shows the average run pace you need to hold for a range of target finishes.

Goal finish time Average run pace (per 1km) Time budget for the 8 stations 1:10:00 4:23 min/km ~35 minutes 1:20:00 5:00 min/km ~40 minutes 1:30:00 5:38 min/km ~45 minutes 1:40:00 6:15 min/km ~50 minutes 1:50:00 6:53 min/km ~55 minutes Scroll horizontally to view full table

This is a planning guide that assumes a roughly even split between running and the stations, which is typical for age-group athletes. Elite racers run faster and spend proportionally less time on the stations, and the figures exclude Roxzone transitions. To model your exact splits station by station, the free HYROX simulator at hyresult.com lets you plug in target times and see your projected finish.

Running makes up around half of a HYROX race, so cardio is the priority in training | Image: Supplied

How to Train for a HYROX Workout

Give yourself 8 to 12 weeks. Build around three pillars and you will arrive ready.

Running first. It is half the race, so a base of easy zone two volume plus some interval work does the most for your time. A structured running plan is a good backbone.

Functional strength. Sleds, lunges, carries and wall balls, trained heavy enough to make race weights feel manageable.

Race simulation. Practise the actual movements under fatigue, straight off a run, so nothing on race day is a surprise.

Australian HYROX competitor Peter Day, who finished inside the country’s top 10 at a HYROX World Championships, keeps it simple: “Running makes up 50 per cent of the HYROX race so make sure that you build up your cardio and try to mimic the workout stations during your training.” Below is a session that does exactly that, using Open division weights from the official rulebook.

Segment Exercise Detail Warm-up Light jog + dynamic stretches 5 minutes, raise the heart rate Run 1 1 kilometre Moderate, controlled pace Station 1 SkiErg 1,000 metres Run 2 1 kilometre Moderate pace Station 2 Sled Push 50m (152kg incl. sled / 102kg women) Run 3 1 kilometre Moderate pace Station 3 Sled Pull 50m (103kg incl. sled / 78kg women) Run 4 1 kilometre Moderate pace Station 4 Burpee Broad Jumps 80 metres Run 5 1 kilometre Moderate pace Station 5 Rowing 1,000 metres Run 6 1 kilometre Moderate pace Station 6 Farmers Carry 200m (2 x 24kg / 2 x 16kg women) Run 7 1 kilometre Moderate pace Station 7 Sandbag Lunges 100m (20kg / 10kg women) Run 8 1 kilometre Hold pace if you can Station 8 Wall Balls 100 reps (6kg to 3.00m / 4kg to 2.70m women) Cool-down Walk + static stretches 10 minutes Scroll horizontally to view full table

HYROX Pro world records by division, current to April 2026. | Chart: Man of Many

HYROX World Records and Average Times

The elite end of HYROX is getting quicker fast. The men’s Pro world record has fallen from Hunter McIntyre’s 54:07 in 2023 to Alexander Roncevic’s 51:59 in April 2026, the first man under 52 minutes, per records tracked by Rox Lyfe and event results. The current Pro marks sit at 51:59 (men’s singles), 54:25 (women’s singles, Joanna Wietrzyk), 47:41 (men’s doubles) and 52:11 (women’s doubles). HYROX keeps no federation-certified register, so treat these as the community-tracked best.

For the rest of us the numbers look very different. Across more than 700,000 race results logged by HyroxDataLab, the average man finishes in about 1 hour 40 and the average woman in about 1 hour 54. As a rough guide for men, under 1:15 is elite, 1:15 to 1:25 is advanced, 1:25 to 1:40 is intermediate and 1:40 to 1:54 is beginner. Knowing your band is the fastest way to set a realistic first-race target.

Man of Many co-founder Scott Purcell on the morning of HYROX Sydney 2026. | Image: Man of Many

What I Learned Racing My First HYROX

Man of Many co-founder Scott Purcell raced HYROX Sydney 2026 with a Man of Many team out of F45 Darlinghurst. This is his hands-on account, station by station. Additional reporting and interview by Nick Hall.

Everything above is the research. This is the lived version. I raced my first HYROX at HYROX Sydney on 5 July 2026 in the Open Men division and finished in 1:18:02, which put me 1,012th of 3,196 overall and 169th of 579 in the 35 to 39 age group, inside the top 30 per cent on debut. “I was hoping for sub 1:20,” I messaged the team afterwards, “so I was pretty happy.”

The author’s PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite race shoes at HYROX Sydney 2026. | Image: Man of Many

I wore the PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite, the brand’s dedicated HYROX shoe, and I used a Garmin Forerunner 170 Music to track every split in real time. It told the story I did not want to hear: I went out far too hard, a 3:38 first kilometre against a 4:40 plan, the exact mistake every guide warns against. We tested more sensible pacing in weekly HYROX simulations at F45, and I still ignored it on the day. The training had humbled me long before that. After one brutal wall-ball session I told the F45 group that HYROX had “ruined me,” and I got the reps done, in my own words, just “to make the pain go away.” But race day lined up almost exactly with the data. My running split of 36:23 and the machine stations, the SkiErg, the row and both sleds, were my strongest. My weakest were the ones that come late and punish grip and legs under fatigue: the farmers carry, the sandbag lunges and, worst of all, the wall balls.

In my experience, that is exactly what the sport science predicts: the back-half stations are where technique and composure decide your time. My two takeaways for anyone lining up for their first: respect the runs, because that is where the race is won or lost, and do not save your wall-ball practice for fresh legs, because that is not how you will meet them on race day.

HYROX Workout FAQs