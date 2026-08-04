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HEALTH & FITNESSSNEAKERS & SHOES

Nike’s New Hybrid Collection Is HYROX-Ready

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 3 min

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Hybrid athletes have spent years choosing between running shoes that feel fast and training shoes that stay planted under the squat rack. Nike’s answer is a new two-shoe system designed to cover both sides of the sport without forcing one model to do everything, everywhere, all at once.

The Nike Hybrid range splits that job between the Hybrid RN for everyday training and the Hybrid Fly for competition. The RN starts with the broad, stable shape of a training shoe that you can actually run in. The Fly moves in the opposite direction, taking carbon-plated race-day technology and adding enough width, grip and containment to handle sleds, lunges and other strength stations on the race floor.

It’s a similar division of labour to New Balance’s SuperComp Rebel and Elite sneakers, which split faster training from marathon race day. And much like New Balance, Nike developed the system with input from elite and everyday hybrid athletes, including world champion Dylan Scott. But Nike’s problem is a little more complicated than training versus competing, because both shoes still need to handle the running lane and the workout station of HYROX.

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Nike Hybrid Fly | Image: Nike

Hybrid Fly Saves Carbon for Race Day

The Hybrid Fly looks like a widened super shoe, with a familiar Nike race-day technology stack underneath it. Its combination of ZoomX foam, a full-length carbon Flyplate and dual forefoot Air Zoom units is designed to maintain speed through the running portions of a hybrid race.

Where it starts to differ from your conventional road racer is underneath and around the foot. There’s a wider base, sticky four-zone traction, sidewall wraps and lockdown laces, all intended to reduce the small foot adjustments athletes make when transitioning into station work, loaded movements and directional changes.

Basically, Nike is trying to offer the propulsion of a plated racer without leaving athletes wobbling through strength stations.

The Hybrid Fly launches globally in April 2027.

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Nike Hybrid RN | Image: Nike

Hybrid RN Handles the Training

The Hybrid RN is the more grounded half of the system. It uses ReactX foam and a single forefoot Air Zoom unit, trading the Fly’s carbon plate and ZoomX setup for something better suited to repeated training sessions.

Its wide outsole, X-shaped upper overlays and dual-rubber traction design keep the foot secure when athletes move between running, lifting and dynamic exercises.

The Hybrid RN launches in China on 24 September before becoming available globally on 8 October through Nike and selected retailers. Australian pricing and specific local retail details have not been confirmed.

For now, Nike has made the division clear: the RN handles the work between races, while the Fly is built for the day the stopwatch matters.

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Image: Nike

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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