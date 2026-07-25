PUMA x HYROX Deviate NITRO Elite Review: The Shoe That Got Me to 1:18 at HYROX Sydney

I signed up for Hyrox Sydney on 5 July 2026 before I fully understood what I was getting into. Eight 1km running legs. Eight functional fitness stations. No rest. The whole thing takes most people somewhere between 70 and 100 minutes, and by the time you hit wall balls at station eight, your legs have already done sled pushes, farmers carries, sandbag lunges, and roughly 8km of running. That is a lot to ask of one pair of shoes.

A few weeks into my training block, PUMA Australia sent over the Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX, the brand’s purpose-built race shoe for the format. I have been training in them three to five times a week at F45 Darlinghurst, mixing zone 2 base runs around Coogee with sled work and station drills. Here is what I found after six weeks of training in them, and how they held up when I raced HYROX Sydney in them on 5 July.

PUMA x HYROX Deviate NITRO Elite 3 fresh out of the box | Image: Man of Many

PUMA x HYROX Deviate NITRO Elite Review: The TL;DR

The Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX is a 209g carbon-plated race shoe with PUMA’s NitroFoam Elite midsole and PumaGrip outsole. At AU$320, it sits between the Nike Vaporfly 4 (AU$380) and the ASICS Superblast 3 (AU$300) on price. It is genuinely fast during the running segments, surprisingly stable during functional stations, and the outsole grip is the best I have tested on gym floors and rubber matting. The main trade-off is durability: the Ultraweave upper is tissue-thin, and the narrow 69.5mm toe box will not suit wide feet.

Rating: 8.5/10

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX Pros and Cons

What we like:

Best-in-class PumaGrip outsole across wet footpaths, gym floors and race carpet

Genuine carbon-plate speed: 5 to 8 seconds per km faster in my testing

77.1% lab-measured energy return, ahead of the Vaporfly and Alphafly

Stable enough for sleds, carries and wall balls, unusual for a race shoe

What we don’t:

Tissue-thin Ultraweave upper limits durability to race-and-intervals duty

Narrow 69.5mm toe box will not suit wide feet

Energy return drops for heel strikers

AU$320 RRP demands a cheaper daily trainer alongside it

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX Sub 60 insoles | Image: Man of Many

Why Hyrox Needs a Different Shoe

If you have only ever run road races, the Hyrox format will change how you think about footwear. A marathon shoe needs to do one thing well: propel you forward over 42.2km. A Hyrox shoe needs to handle eight different demands in a single race.

The running segments (8 x 1km) reward a responsive, lightweight shoe with energy return. No argument there. But between those runs, you are pushing a 152kg sled across a gym floor, pulling it back with a rope, carrying two 24kg kettlebells for 200m, lunging with a 20kg sandbag, rowing 1,000m, doing 80 burpee broad jumps, hitting 1,000m on the ski erg, and throwing a 6kg wall ball 75 times. Each station demands grip, lateral stability, and a low enough platform that you do not feel like you are standing on stilts during a farmers carry.

Pure running shoes like the Nike Vaporfly are brilliant on tarmac but too unstable for sled pushes and too narrow in the base for lateral movement. Cross-trainers like the Nike Metcon give you stability but zero energy return on the runs. Hyrox sits in the gap between HIIT training and distance running, and the shoe needs to sit there too.

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX NitroFoam Elite midsole and carbon PWRPLATE | Image: Man of Many

Running Segments: Carbon Plate Performance

The headline technology is PUMA’s PWRPLATE, a full-length carbon fibre plate sandwiched between layers of NitroFoam Elite. The plate has a more aggressive rocker geometry than the previous version, and you feel it immediately off the forefoot. During 1km repeats around Coogee, I was consistently 5 to 8 seconds faster per kilometre in the Elite compared to my regular training shoes, without feeling like I was working harder.

At 209g (men’s US 10.5), it is lighter than both the ASICS Superblast 3 (235g) and the Hoka Mach 6 (232g), though heavier than the Nike Vaporfly 4 (166g). The 40mm heel and 32mm forefoot stack gives you plenty of cushioning with an 8mm drop that keeps the ride neutral. Compared to other men’s running shoes, the energy return figure of 77.1% is excellent, and it outperforms both the Vaporfly and the Alphafly on that metric according to independent lab tests by RunRepeat.

Where it really shines is the outsole. PUMA’s PumaGrip rubber compound is, in my experience, the grippiest outsole on any running shoe I have worn. On wet footpaths around Coogee (conditions that would test even the best trail running shoes) and on the rubber gym floor at F45, there is zero slip. That matters in Hyrox because you are transitioning from outdoor running to indoor stations constantly, often on surfaces that are damp from other competitors’ sweat.

The one caveat for running: if you are a heel striker, the energy return drops off. The foam and plate are optimised for midfoot and forefoot striking. I naturally land midfoot, so this was not an issue, but it is worth knowing before you buy.

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX on foot on race morning | Image: Man of Many

Functional Stations: Grip, Stability, and Lateral Movement

This is where the HYROX edition earns its name over the standard Deviate NITRO Elite 3. During sled pushes, you need to drive low and hard through the forefoot while maintaining traction on a smooth gym floor. The PumaGrip outsole held firm every time. I trained sled pushes at 100kg and 120kg loads, and the shoe never slipped once.

Farmers carries with two 24kg kettlebells exposed the main concern with any high-stack carbon shoe: stability. With 40mm of foam under your heel and a narrow 69.5mm toe box, there is a slight wobble if you rush the carry. I learned to slow down, shorten my stride, and let the shoe work. Once I adjusted, it felt secure enough. But this is where a lower-stack shoe like the Velocity NITRO 4 (33.7mm stack) would feel more planted.

Sandbag lunges were surprisingly comfortable. The carbon plate actually helps here by distributing the load through the forefoot during the lunge drive phase. Burpee broad jumps were fine: the shoe is light enough that you do not feel weighed down during the burpee, and the grip holds on the broad jump landing.

Wall balls and rowing are less shoe-dependent, but I will note that the flat, flexible forefoot section works well for the ankle dorsiflexion you need at the bottom of a wall ball squat. On the rower and ski erg, the shoe straps into the foot plate without any issues.

HYROX Sydney post-race with the F45 Darlinghurst crew, PUMA Deviate NITROs still on | Image: Man of Many

Race Day: What 1:18:02 at HYROX Sydney Taught Me About This Shoe

On Sunday 5 July, I lined up in the 4:30pm Men’s Open wave at HYROX Sydney and crossed the line in 1:18:02. That put me 1,012th of 3,196 overall (top 31.7 per cent) and 169th of 579 in the 35 to 39 age group, against a goal of going under 1:20. The splits tell the story of the format: 36:23 of running, 34:07 on the stations, and about seven and a half minutes lost in the Roxzone shuffling between them.

The shoe’s biggest strength almost undid me. A faster mate from F45 spent the whole week telling our group not to go out hot, and the carbon plate made ignoring him effortless: my opening kilometre went by in 3:38 when the plan said 4:40, a mistake my Garmin Forerunner 170 dutifully recorded in real time. That is not the shoe’s fault, but be warned, this much energy return makes a rookie pacing error feel free right up until the sled push tells you otherwise.

Where I owe the shoe an apology is the stations. The sled push and pull were on carpet-style flooring slick with three days of competition, and the PumaGrip outsole never slipped. The farmers carry wobble I worried about in training never showed up because I had learned to shorten my stride, and by the wall balls at station eight my legs were gone but my footing never was. Seventy-five wall balls with a judge kindly calling out “halfway there” is a long time to be standing in one spot, and the flat forefoot held the squat position without complaint.

“I was hoping for sub 1:20. So pretty happy,” I messaged the F45 Darlinghurst group chat, one minute after crossing the line.

HYROX Sydney official race result: 1:18:02 | Image: HYROX / Man of Many

One month of wear later, the durability caveat below still stands: the Ultraweave upper shows wear from the training block, and this remains a race-day shoe rather than a daily beater. But it did its job on the day it was bought for, and I finished a minute faster than my full simulation three weeks earlier.

The PUMA Hyrox Lineup Explained: Elite vs NITRO 4 vs Velocity 4

PUMA sells three shoes in and around the HYROX collaboration, and understanding which one to buy depends entirely on where you are in your Hyrox journey. Each gets its own colourways, its own job, and its own price point.

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX official colourway | Image: PUMA

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX (AU$320)

The race day shoe. Carbon PWRPLATE, NitroFoam Elite midsole, Ultraweave upper. At 209g, it is the lightest and fastest of the three. You would use this for race day and hard interval sessions. Not built for daily training because the upper will not last under heavy use and the carbon plate adds training fatigue to your legs. The HYROX editions carry the race branding; my mint pair and the white, mint and coral colourway shown here are the standouts.

Price: AU$320 RRP

AU$320 RRP Weight: 209g (men’s US 10.5)

209g (men’s US 10.5) Stack / drop: 40mm heel, 32mm forefoot / 8mm

40mm heel, 32mm forefoot / 8mm Plate: Full-length carbon PWRPLATE

Full-length carbon PWRPLATE Best for: Race day and hard intervals

The Elite 3 x HYROX is also stocked at Rebel Sport, where it was marked down to AU$229.99 from an AU$329.99 RRP at the time of writing.

PUMA Deviate NITRO 4 in the lime colourway | Image: PUMA

PUMA Deviate NITRO 4 (AU$250)

The versatile option. Same PWRPLATE carbon plate but in a more durable PEBA midsole at 247g. The 33.6mm heel stack is lower than the Elite, which makes it more stable during functional work. If you can only buy one shoe for Hyrox, this is the one. It handles both the running and the stations without compromise, and the tougher upper will survive daily training. It also works as an everyday sneaker for the gym, and it comes in five colourways including the lime pictured, plus a dedicated PUMA x HYROX edition.

Price: AU$250

AU$250 Weight: 247g

247g Stack / drop: 33.6mm heel / 8mm

33.6mm heel / 8mm Plate: Full-length carbon PWRPLATE

Full-length carbon PWRPLATE Best for: One-shoe training and racing

PUMA Velocity NITRO 4 | Image: PUMA

PUMA Velocity NITRO 4 (AU$200)

The daily trainer. No carbon plate, NitroFoam midsole, 224g. At AU$200, it is the most affordable option and the one I wear to F45 on days when I am not doing Hyrox-specific work. The 10mm drop is higher than the other two, which suits heel strikers. Excellent grip from the same PumaGrip outsole. The shoe to rack up training kilometres without burning through your race day pair, in six colourways from plain black to the black, green and blue pictured.

Price: AU$200

AU$200 Weight: 224g

224g Drop: 10mm

10mm Plate: None (NitroFoam only)

None (NitroFoam only) Best for: Daily training volume

My setup: I train in the Velocity 4 three to four times a week and save the Elite for race-simulation sessions and the event itself. If budget allows, this two-shoe rotation will keep the Elite fresh for when it counts.

If you only take one thing from this section: the PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX is the shoe this review is built around, and the one that carried me to 1:18:02. The other two exist to protect it.

PUMA HYROX Shoe Lineup Compared

Spec Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX Deviate NITRO 4 Velocity NITRO 4 Price AU$320 RRP AU$250 AU$200 Weight 209g 247g 224g Carbon plate Yes (PWRPLATE) Yes (PWRPLATE) No Heel stack 40mm 33.6mm 33.7mm Drop 8mm 8mm 10mm Role Race day All-rounder Daily trainer Scroll horizontally to view full table

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX midsole sculpting up close | Image: Man of Many

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 Limitations

No shoe is perfect, and the Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX has clear trade-offs you should know about.

Durability is a concern. The Ultraweave upper is engineered for minimal weight, not longevity. After six weeks of mixed training (running, sled work, gym sessions), I can see early signs of wear on the medial forefoot. This is a race day shoe, not a daily trainer. Treat it accordingly.

The toe box is narrow. At 69.5mm, it is tighter than the average running shoe (around 95mm at the widest point). I am a size 10.5 to 11.5 AU and went with an 11, which fits well in length but snug in width. If you have wide feet, try them on before buying.

Not ideal for heel strikers. The carbon plate and foam geometry are tuned for midfoot and forefoot landing. Heel strikers will not get the same energy return and may find the ride less comfortable over longer distances.

High stack height on stations. The 40mm heel stack is great for cushioned running but adds instability during heavy carries and sled work. Experienced Hyrox racers who prioritise station speed might prefer the lower-profile Deviate NITRO 4.

Price. At AU$320, it is a serious investment, especially if you are treating it as a race-only shoe with limited training use. The Deviate NITRO 4 at AU$250 offers 80% of the performance for daily use.

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite vs Nike Vaporfly vs ASICS Superblast Compared

Here is how the Elite stacks up against the shoes most runners will be considering. I have included the ASICS Superblast 3, which is popular among Hyrox athletes despite not being built for the format.

Spec PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 Nike Vaporfly 4 ASICS Superblast 3 Hoka Mach 6 Price (AU) $320 $380 $300 $200 Weight (men’s) 209g 166g 235g 232g Drop 8mm 8.6mm 8mm 5mm Stack (heel/forefoot) 40mm / 32mm 34.1mm / 25.5mm 45.8mm / 37.7mm 36mm / 26.4mm Carbon plate Yes (PWRPLATE) Yes (Flyplate) No No Midsole NitroFoam Elite ZoomX FF Leap / Blast+ Supercritical EVA Outsole grip PumaGrip (excellent) Moderate AHARPLUS (good) Durabrasion (good) Hyrox suitability Purpose-built Running only Usable, less stable Training option Scroll horizontally to view full table

The Vaporfly is the faster shoe on pure running. At 166g, nothing here comes close on weight. But try pushing a 152kg sled in Vaporflys and you will understand why PUMA built a separate shoe for this format. The narrow base and minimal outsole coverage make the Vaporfly a liability on any surface that is not tarmac or a track.

The ASICS Superblast 3 is a popular Hyrox choice because of its generous cushioning (45.8mm heel stack) and the fact that it does not have a carbon plate, which some athletes prefer for station stability. But it is 26g heavier and lacks the propulsive snap of the PUMA on the running legs.

The Hoka Mach 6 is the budget option at AU$200. Comfortable, versatile, and fine for a first Hyrox. But it does not have the energy return or the outsole grip to compete with the PUMA when you are chasing a time.

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX PumaGrip outsole | Image: PUMA

Who Should Buy the PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX

Buy it if:

You are racing Hyrox and want a purpose-built shoe for race day

You are a midfoot or forefoot striker

You want top-tier outsole grip for transitioning between running and stations

You already have a daily trainer and need a dedicated race shoe

You are targeting a competitive time (under 75 minutes)

Skip it if:

You are a heel striker (look at the Velocity NITRO 4 instead)

You have wide feet (the 69.5mm toe box will be too tight)

You want one shoe for both training and racing (get the Deviate NITRO 4)

You are doing your first Hyrox and not sure if you will continue (the New Balance Ellipse or Hoka Mach 6 at AU$200 are safer starting points)

You primarily run road races and do not do Hyrox (the Vaporfly or other dedicated running shoes will serve you better)

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX: Tech Specs

Spec Detail Price AU$320 / US$230 Weight 209g (men’s US 10.5) Heel-to-toe drop 8mm Stack height 40mm heel / 32mm forefoot Midsole NitroFoam Elite (nitrogen-infused TPU) Plate PWRPLATE full-length carbon fibre Upper Ultraweave mono-mesh with PWR Tape Outsole PumaGrip rubber compound Support type Neutral Closure Traditional lacing Terrain Road running / indoor gym surfaces Sizes US 7 to 14 (men’s) Scroll horizontally to view full table

PUMA x HYROX Deviate NITRO Elite 3 Verdict

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX does something that very few shoes manage: it performs at a high level across two fundamentally different athletic demands. On the running segments, the carbon plate and NitroFoam Elite midsole deliver genuine speed. On the stations, the PumaGrip outsole and relatively stable platform handle sled pushes, carries, and lunges better than any pure running shoe I have used.

It is not a perfect shoe. The upper is fragile, the toe box is narrow, and at AU$320 it is an investment that only makes sense if you pair it with a cheaper daily trainer. But these are the shoes I wore for race day at HYROX Sydney on 5 July, and they did everything I trained them to do: 1:18:02 across all eight stations and all 8km of running, with grip I never had to think about once.

If you are serious about your Hyrox time, the Elite is worth the money. If you are testing the format for the first time, start with the Deviate NITRO 4 and upgrade once you are hooked. Because you will be.

PUMA Australia provided the Deviate NITRO Elite 3 x HYROX for this review. Scott was not paid and PUMA had no editorial input.

PUMA x HYROX Deviate NITRO Elite FAQs