‘Halo Campaign Evolved’ Review: Is the PS5 and Xbox Remake Worth Playing?

By Eleni Thomas - Review Updated: 24 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 14 min The Lowdown: Halo - Campaign Evolved celebrates why this franchise has become one of gaming's defining icons in a stunning, epic fashion. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Verdict: Halo: Campaign Evolved brilliantly bridges nostalgia and modern refinement. With upgraded visuals, expanded lore, and re-recorded performances – paired with classic, untouched core combat – Halo Studios delivers the definitive way to experience a gaming icon. Score: ★★★★☆ 4.5 / 5

Key Takeaways

Faithful Visual Upgrade: Modern graphics and cutscenes that retain the bold, colorful aesthetic of the 2001 original.

Modern graphics and cutscenes that retain the bold, colorful aesthetic of the 2001 original. Smart Combat Refinements: Preserves classic gunplay while rebalancing iconic weapons like the Magnum and Assault Rifle.

Preserves classic gunplay while rebalancing iconic weapons like the Magnum and Assault Rifle. Deeper Universe Lore: Three new prequel missions add welcome context to Master Chief’s story and the Fall of Reach.

Three new prequel missions add welcome context to Master Chief’s story and the Fall of Reach. Original Cast Returns: Steve Downes and Jen Taylor re-record their iconic roles with modern audio polish.

Steve Downes and Jen Taylor re-record their iconic roles with modern audio polish. Couch Co-Op Preserved: Classic split-screen gameplay remains as chaotic as ever, barring minor performance dips.

There are very few games that can genuinely claim to have changed the course of an entire industry. Halo: Combat Evolved is one of them. When Bungie’s original Xbox launch title arrived in 2001, it did much more than simply establish Halo as Microsoft’s flagship franchise. For many of us who were new to first-person shooters, it propelled us to fall in love with the genre.

Halo redefined what console first-person shooters could be. From the intelligent enemy AI (the ultimate love-hate relationship for all gamers), the expansive sandbox or the unforgettable soundtrack, Halo has cemented its legacy in the gaming world. Then there’s Master Chief, the big green machine that has become a mascot for Xbox and helped shape nearly every FPS that followed. More than two decades later, its DNA can still be seen across the genre.

That legacy is exactly why Halo: Campaign Evolved had such an impossible task. Rather than simply remastering the original or attempting a full remake, Halo Studios has created something that sits somewhere in between. Campaign Evolved preserves almost everything that made Combat Evolved special while using 25 years of hindsight to expand its story, refine its gameplay, and present the original adventure with a level of spectacle that simply wasn’t possible in 2001.

Most importantly, it understands exactly what fans loved about the original.

1/ 9

‘Halo: Campaign Evolved’ Visuals Strike a Nostalgic Balance

The first thing that stands out is just how faithful Campaign Evolved feels. Modern remakes often chase realism at the expense of personality, but that’s thankfully not the case here. Instead of adopting the darker, more muted art direction of later Halo games, the developers have embraced the bright colours and heavy saturation that made the first game so memorable. Campaign Evolved is bright, bold and beautiful.

While it may feel as though the saturation on your TV is dialled up too high at times, there is no denying that it feels inexplicably Halo. The forests are lush, Covenant shields glow with vivid blues and purples, and the Forerunner architecture retains the clean, mysterious aesthetic synonymous with classic Halo.

The game looks gorgeous, but more importantly, it still looks like Combat Evolved. The newly created cinematic cutscenes elevate almost every major story beat. Character animations are dramatically improved, action sequences feel larger in scale, and emotional moments receive the attention they always deserved. Rather than interrupting the pacing, these scenes make the campaign feel far more cinematic while remaining faithful to Bungie’s original vision.

Considering how iconic the story already was, enhancing it without losing its identity was always going to be a challenge. The developers have absolutely nailed it. Cleverly providing Combat Evolved with the modern-day gaming treatment while balancing the undeniable nostalgia with a clear grace that shows this remake wasn’t simply made for the sake of it. Rather, it was made with real love and attention to detail that warrants praise.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Key Details

Developer: Halo Studios

Halo Studios Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Game Engine: Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine 5 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam & Windows Store)

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam & Windows Store) Release Date: 28 July 2026 (Early Access begins 23 July 2026)

28 July 2026 (Early Access begins 23 July 2026) Game Pass Availability: Included Day One on Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass

Included Day One on Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass Modes: Single-Player, 2-Player Local Split-Screen Co-Op (Consoles), 4-Player Online Co-Op

Single-Player, 2-Player Local Split-Screen Co-Op (Consoles), 4-Player Online Co-Op Cross-Play & Progression: Supported across all platforms and PC

Supported across all platforms and PC Genre: First-Person Shooter

Classic Halo Gunplay Built for Modern Hardware

One of the biggest fears surrounding any remake is changing gameplay that never needed fixing, or updating it to fit more modern entries. This was without a doubt my biggest concern before booting up the game. After all, Halo combat has evolved exponentially over the past few decades, and in many ways, this transformation does not align with the older, more rigid combat of Combat Evolved.

Thankfully, Campaign Evolved resists that temptation. Movement feels almost identical to the original game, maintaining the slower, more deliberate pacing in comparison to the faster speeds on Halo Infinite. Every firefight still revolves around shield management, weapon swapping, and clever positioning rather than constant sprinting or overwhelming mobility.

There’s still always a crevice to hide behind, and there is always a way to flee and reboot your shield before diving back into the thick of it. While Combat Evolved only allowed players to use a very limited number of weapons, Campaign Evolved expands the roster seamlessly.

Image: Xbox Studios

Weapon Rebalancing Elevates the Classic Sandbox

The expanded sandbox does introduce several additional weapons, but they never feel forced into encounters. Instead, they naturally complement the existing arsenal, giving players more options in combat.

The weapon lineup includes:

Magnum

Assault Rifle

Plasma Pistol

Plasma Rifle

Needler

Shotgun

Sniper Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Fuel Rod Gun

Energy Sword

Sentinel Beam

Beam Rifle

SMG

Battle Rifle

Perhaps the most noticeable change comes with the Magnum. The original pistol was famously overpowered, functioning almost like a pocket sniper rifle capable of deleting enemies from impossible distances. While it became one of gaming’s most iconic weapons, there was no denying that it completely overshadowed much of the sandbox.

That isn’t the case anymore.

The Magnum has clearly been rebalanced, losing some of its absurd dominance while remaining incredibly satisfying to use. It still packs a punch, but no longer trivialises every encounter. It’s a smart change that improves overall weapon variety without stripping away what made the pistol enjoyable in the first place.

The Assault Rifle has also received careful attention. Rather than following the path of later entries where its effectiveness gradually diminished, particularly in Halo 3, the Assault Rifle once again feels powerful. It’s accurate enough to stay relevant throughout the campaign while retaining the satisfying punch that fans remember from the original. It strikes an excellent balance between nostalgia and modern design.

Richer Lore Elevates One of Gaming’s Greatest Campaigns

Even after all these years, the first Halo campaign remains an all-time great. Despite having played through it at least half a dozen times already, I was not only eager to dive back in with Campaign Evolved, but I was also truly excited and felt like I was experiencing it all for the first time again. It’s so often that after finishing an epic title, we gamers wish we could erase all memory of it and play through it all again for the first time. That’s how I felt throughout my time with Campaign Evolved.

What Campaign Evolved does particularly well is use decades of established lore to strengthen these original foundations. The devs didn’t pretend that gamers don’t already know where the franchise ultimately goes; rather, they take advantage of the luxury of planting subtle references, expanding character motivations, and strengthening connections to later games without ever feeling heavy-handed.

Veteran fans will appreciate the additional context surrounding humanity’s war with the Covenant, the Forerunners, and the wider Halo universe, while newcomers simply receive a richer version of an already outstanding story. It’s one of those rare situations where hindsight genuinely improves the original experience.

Replayability has also received a significant boost thanks to the largest collection of campaign Skulls the series has ever seen. Experimenting with different modifiers dramatically changes encounters, giving players plenty of reasons to replay the campaign on higher difficulties or alongside friends.

Why Skipping Multiplayer Works for ‘Halo: Campaign Evolved’

The decision to focus exclusively on the campaign may initially disappoint players hoping for multiplayer, but it’s ultimately the right call. Trying to recreate the competitive magic of Halo: Combat Evolved would have been an enormous undertaking on its own. Instead, every ounce of development effort has clearly gone toward making the single-player experience as polished as possible.

The result is a campaign that feels complete rather than compromised. That said, pricing does become an important consideration. As a standalone purchase, it’s difficult to recommend paying full retail price given the absence of multiplayer. Through Game Pass, however, it becomes an incredibly easy recommendation and one of the platform’s strongest offerings.

Image: Xbox Studios

Couch Co-Op is Back, Exactly Where it Belongs

Few franchises are as closely associated with split-screen gaming as Halo.

Playing through the campaign with a friend remains every bit as entertaining as it was over twenty years ago. Coordinating vehicle assaults, reviving old strategies, and laughing through inevitable accidental betrayals captures exactly why Halo became synonymous with local multiplayer. There is truly nothing more epic than driving headfirst into a horde of Covenant while your friend is yelling at you to slow down. As the designated driver, my mission is always to cause as much chaos as possible, and Campaign Evolved honours that experience flawlessly.

Re-Recorded Dialogue Brings Steve Downes & Jen Taylor Back

One of the game’s biggest strengths and most underrated features is its voice acting. Rather than relying on archived dialogue, every line in Campaign Evolved has been re-recorded by the original cast, and it shows. Master Chief (Steve Downes) remains appropriately stoic, Cortana (Jen Taylor) continues to deliver the perfect balance of intelligence and emotion, while Sergeant Johnson once again steals almost every scene he’s in.

The updated performances feel natural rather than forced, preserving the personalities fans have known for decades while benefiting from modern recording quality. It adds another layer of authenticity to the entire experience. For longtime fans, hearing Downes and Taylor return to these roles feels like a family reunion.

Prequel Missions Add Exciting Context to the Fall of Reach

The biggest addition is three additional campaign missions. They’re enjoyable throughout, offering welcome opportunities to expand both the story and the universe. Interactions between Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson are a particular highlight, with their banter providing some genuinely entertaining moments that further develop and inform their relationship in later games. Additional supporting characters are also a welcome surprise and help further delve into the scrutiny and ambivalence towards Master Chief following the death of most remaining Spartans following the fall of Reach.

The extra lore scattered throughout these missions also helps flesh out areas of the Halo universe that were previously left unexplored, making them worthwhile for longtime fans. I found this aspect of the missions particularly intriguing. After all, the worldbuilding of Halo is one of gaming’s best, so to get further insight into the time between Halo: Reach and the beginning of Campaign Evolved was a real treat.

One mission even places players inside a Seraph fighter, delivering fast-paced aerial combat that feels fantastic to play. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to ignore how heavily the sequence borrows from Halo: Reach. While still enjoyable, the similarities are obvious enough that the mission never quite establishes its own identity.

The biggest disappointment, though, is simply their length. Just as the additional story begins building momentum, it’s over. It’s less a criticism of their quality and more a testament to how enjoyable they are.

Performance & Co-Op Stability: How It Runs

For all of its polish, Halo: Campaign Evolved isn’t entirely free of technical hiccups.

The most noticeable issues I found arose during split-screen co-op. Frame rates occasionally dipped during larger firefights, particularly when multiple vehicles, explosions, and sizeable groups of Covenant were all occupying the battlefield at once. They’re never severe enough to make the game unplayable or derail the experience, but they’re frequent enough that they stand out, especially on modern hardware where smoother performance is expected.

There were also a handful of AI quirks throughout the campaign. On several occasions, enemies became trapped behind scenery or environmental objects, forcing awkward waits that required me to reposition to find the correct angle, take them down, and then move forward. These moments are fairly uncommon, but they can briefly interrupt the otherwise excellent flow of combat.

Fortunately, these are relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. They never undermine what makes Campaign Evolved so enjoyable, and given how polished every other aspect of the remake feels, they stand out more because they’re among the few blemishes on an otherwise exceptional package than because they’re genuinely frustrating. With a few post-launch patches, there’s every chance these technical rough edges could disappear entirely.

‘Halo: Campaign Evolved’ Verdict: A Triumphant Homage

More than anything else, Halo: Campaign Evolved serves as a reminder of why this franchise became one of gaming’s defining icons. Rather than replacing the original, it celebrates it.

Every visual improvement, every expanded story beat, and every gameplay refinement feels designed to preserve what made Combat Evolved legendary while making it more accessible for a modern audience. It isn’t perfect. The additional missions could have been longer, and split-screen performance still needs work.

However, when the credits roll, none of those issues overshadow what this remake accomplishes. Campaign Evolved successfully recaptures the magic of one of the greatest shooters ever made while proving that, even after twenty-five years, there’s still something special about stepping onto Halo for the very first time.

For longtime Halo fans, there is absolutely no way you can miss out on this experience. For those who have never picked up a Halo game, particularly those on the PlayStation 5, Campaign Evolved is the perfect way to dive headfirst into what is still one of gaming’s greatest first-person shooters.

Halo: Campaign Evolved launches on July 28, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Early access begins on July 23, 2026 for players who pre-order the Premium or Collector’s Editions, and it will be available as a day-one release on Game Pass Ultimate.

‘Halo: Campaign Evolved’ Retail & Digital Pricing

Standard Edition AUD: $89.95 AUD (Retailers like Big W offer pre-orders around $74 AUD) USD: $49.99 USD Includes: Base game + Foundry Armory Pack pre-order bonus.

Premium Edition AUD: $119.95 AUD USD: $69.99 USD Includes: Base game, 5-day Early Access (starting July 23), Alpha Halo Armory Pack, Digital Artbook, and Digital Short Story.



Game Pass & Upgrade Options

Game Pass Ultimate / PC Game Pass Base Game Access: Included at no extra cost from day one (launching July 28).

Premium Edition Upgrade (Game Pass Add-On) Price: ~$30 AUD / $20 USD Value: Allows Game Pass subscribers to unlock the 5-day Early Access window and cosmetics without purchasing the full standalone game.



Halo: Campaign Evolved FAQs