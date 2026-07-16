Style Guide: How To Dress Like Tom Holland

Tom Holland is slowly but surely building himself up as a style icon.

While his wife Zendaya is known for picking iconic, couture pieces, Holland opts for a more grounded approach.

Tom Holland’s style is defined by relaxed fits, elevated basics, straight-leg trousers and knitwear.

Follow those rules, simple but classy footwear and refined grooming, and dressing like Tom Holland becomes achievable.

For someone who’s spent the better part of a decade wearing a superhero suit, Tom Holland’s style is surprisingly grounded. Naturally, it has evolved dramatically over the years, largely because he was so young when he first shot into the spotlight.

Unlike many of his A-list peers, Holland isn’t chasing trends or making headlines with bold fashion statements. Instead, the British actor has quietly built one of the most wearable celebrity wardrobes around. One that’s equal parts relaxed, refined and refreshingly achievable.

Whether he’s stepping out with Zendaya (arguably one of the biggest fashion icons around) in impeccably cut tailoring, grabbing coffee in London wearing a hoodie and trainers, or fronting a Prada campaign, Holland’s approach to fashion never feels forced. It’s a lesson in dressing well without looking like you’ve spent hours thinking about it.

The secret? Timeless staples, impeccable fit and knowing when less really is more. If you’re looking to replicate Tom Holland’s style, here’s everything you need to know.

Image: Wimbledon

What Defines Tom Holland’s Style?

Tom Holland’s wardrobe sits somewhere between classic British menswear and modern minimalist dressing. While many actors lean heavily into streetwear or experimental fashion once they hit Hollywood, Holland has largely stayed true to timeless silhouettes.

One week he’s wearing a double-breasted suit on a red carpet, the next he’s pairing relaxed trousers with a crisp white tee and vintage-inspired Adidas trainers. It’s understated, but never dull.

Breaking down The Odyssey star’s style comes down to six, very simple components that keep things very grounded, but still chic and elevated.

Build your wardrobe around elevated basics: Crisp white T-shirts, Oxford shirts, knitted polos, premium hoodies and well-fitting straight-leg trousers.

Crisp white T-shirts, Oxford shirts, knitted polos, premium hoodies and well-fitting straight-leg trousers. Colour palette: Navy, charcoal, beige, olive, white, black and soft earth tones

Navy, charcoal, beige, olive, white, black and soft earth tones Invest in one tailored statement piece: A relaxed blazer, suede jacket or well-cut suit in navy, chocolate brown or olive instantly elevates any outfit.

A relaxed blazer, suede jacket or well-cut suit in navy, chocolate brown or olive instantly elevates any outfit. Keep the silhouette clean: Opt for straight-leg denim, pleated chinos and softly tailored trousers instead of skinny fits or oversized streetwear.

Opt for straight-leg denim, pleated chinos and softly tailored trousers instead of skinny fits or oversized streetwear. Choose timeless accessories: A classic steel watch, simple sunglasses, a leather belt or an understated crossbody bag are all you need to complete the look.

A classic steel watch, simple sunglasses, a leather belt or an understated crossbody bag are all you need to complete the look. Finish with classic grooming: Keep your hair short with natural texture, maintain light stubble (or a clean shave), and focus on healthy skin for Holland’s effortless, polished appearance.

Tom Holland Wardrobe Essentials

The secret to Tom Holland’s style isn’t a wardrobe full of designer labels. Rather, it’s knowing which pieces deserve a permanent place in your rotation.

His look is built on timeless menswear staples that can be dressed up or down with ease, proving that versatility will always outlast trends. From relaxed tailoring to premium basics, these are the key pieces that define his understated approach to dressing.

Tom Holland’s style approach is always less is more | Image: Jimmy Fallon

Relaxed Tailoring

If there’s one thing Tom Holland has mastered over the past few years, it’s tailoring. Gone are the ultra-skinny suits of the late 2010s. Instead, Holland now favours softer silhouettes, relaxed jackets and breathable fabrics that move naturally.

His red-carpet looks often feature muted colours. Think chocolate brown, navy, or cream. This allows the suit’s cut to do all the talking and really brings a mystique and agelessness to his looks that never feels over the top.

The takeaway? Don’t automatically size down. Modern tailoring should skim the body, not squeeze it.

Elevated Basics

No celebrity wardrobe survives without a solid rotation of basics, and Holland’s might be one of the best in Hollywood.

Plain crew-neck T-shirts.

Premium hoodies.

Oxford shirts.

Lightweight knitwear.

These pieces form the backbone of his off-duty wardrobe, often paired with relaxed trousers or classic denim.

Rather than buying five average T-shirts, invest in two or three exceptional ones. Better fabric instantly elevates even the simplest outfit.

Straight-Leg Trousers

Skinny jeans? Tom Holland seems to have left those in the Spider-Man trilogy. Instead, straight-leg chinos, pleated trousers and relaxed wool pants dominate his wardrobe.

They’re versatile enough to wear with trainers during the day before swapping in loafers for dinner. The wider silhouette also balances proportions far better than ultra-slim trousers, giving every outfit a more contemporary feel.

Knitwear

If there’s one item Holland consistently reaches for during cooler months, it’s knitwear. After all, no one does knitwear better than the British, and Tom Holland has very much embraced the UK’s colder weather in his style.

Fine-gauge crewnecks.

Half-zip sweaters.

Textured polos.

Cable-knit jumpers.

They’re understated but add texture without overwhelming an outfit. Stick to neutral colours and layer them over white tees or Oxford shirts for maximum versatility.

Tom’s never afraid to pair his outfit with a knit | Image: Seth Myers

The Shoes That Complete Tom Holland’s Style

Unlike many celebrities with wardrobes full of statement sneakers, Holland keeps things refreshingly simple. You’ll regularly see him wearing:

The common thread? Every pair is versatile enough to wear multiple times a week.

Instead of treating footwear as the focal point, Holland uses shoes to complement the rest of the outfit. It’s an approach that makes getting dressed considerably easier and for the everyday man wanting to replicate this look, it also makes things a bit more realistic and affordable.

Tom’s glasses play a key role in his look | Image: LADBible

Accessories: Less Is More

Tom Holland understands something many celebrities forget: accessories should finish an outfit, not dominate it. You’ll rarely see oversized chains. Rather, a statement watch is often all you’ll see Holland sporting in his everyday life and on the red carpet.

The other accessory that has become a staple of Tom Holland’s style is glasses. Whether it be a fabulous pair of shades or actual glasses, Holland often weaves them into his everyday look.

It’s a reminder that confidence often comes from restraint.

Tom Holland’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Like most young actors, Tom Holland’s early red-carpet appearances were fairly safe. Slim navy suits, skinny ties, and polished dress shoes. Over the past few years, though, his style has matured dramatically.

Today, he’s become one of the best-dressed men on the press circuit thanks to softer tailoring, interesting textures and a willingness to experiment with colour without going overboard.

Chocolate brown has become something of a signature, while muted greens, cream tailoring and monochromatic navy looks feature regularly in his wardrobe. He also isn’t afraid to swap a traditional dress shirt for a knitted polo or fine-gauge knit, giving formalwear a more relaxed, modern feel.

His partnership with luxury fashion houses has also introduced more fashion-forward silhouettes, but he never loses the clean, understated aesthetic that’s made his style so appealing.

The lesson here isn’t to buy designer suits. Rather, it’s about focusing on fit, fabric, and simplicity.

Image: Jimmy Kimmel

Grooming the Tom Holland Way

Tom Holland is a fantastic example of how you don’t just need to have a beard in order to stay well-groomed. What’s more, Holland is also a great example of how even men who struggle to grow facial hair can still look sharp, mature and timeless without the extra shape and fluff.

Great style doesn’t stop with clothing, and Holland’s grooming routine follows the same philosophy as the rest of his wardrobe: keep it clean, classic, and low-maintenance. His hairstyle is typically short through the sides with a natural, textured finish on top (although sometimes he opts to go even shorter). There’s rarely anything overly styled about it, making it easy to recreate with a lightweight matte paste or styling cream.

When it comes to skincare, the goal is simple: healthy skin that looks effortless. A quality cleanser, moisturiser and daily SPF will go much further than an overflowing bathroom cabinet. In other words, polished, not perfect.

Image: Dish Podcast/YouTube

Final Thoughts

In an era where celebrity fashion often feels driven by shock value, Tom Holland’s style is refreshingly uncomplicated.

His wardrobe proves that timeless pieces, quality fabrics and a great fit will always outperform fleeting trends. Whether he’s wearing relaxed tailoring on the red carpet or a hoodie and trainers on his day off, there’s a consistency to the way he dresses that makes his style feel genuine.

More importantly, it’s achievable.

You don’t need an A-list stylist or an endless designer budget to dress like Tom Holland. Focus on versatile basics, invest in pieces you’ll actually wear, and prioritise fit over flash.

Because sometimes, the best style isn’t about standing out. Rather, it’s about looking effortlessly put together every single day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What brands does Tom Holland wear? Tom Holland regularly wears labels including Prada, Brunello Cucinelli, Ralph Lauren, AMI Paris, Percival, Nike, Adidas Originals and New Balance. His wardrobe mixes luxury tailoring with accessible everyday basics. What is Tom Holland’s style called? Tom Holland’s style is best described as modern classic menswear. It blends elevated basics, relaxed tailoring and minimalist accessories with clean sneakers and timeless wardrobe staples. How can I get Tom Holland Style on a budget? Start with versatile essentials like white T-shirts, Oxford shirts, straight-leg jeans, chinos, knitwear and clean white sneakers. Focus on fit and neutral colours before investing in more premium pieces. What shoes does Tom Holland wear? Tom Holland is often spotted in Adidas Sambas, Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance sneakers, white leather trainers, loafers and Chelsea boots. His footwear choices are classic, versatile and easy to style. Why is Tom Holland Style so popular? Tom Holland’s wardrobe feels attainable. Rather than relying on loud trends or statement pieces, he prioritises timeless clothing that fits well and can be worn across different occasions, making his style easy to replicate.

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