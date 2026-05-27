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9 best men’s office workwear brands to upgrade your professional style
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9 Best Men’s Office Workwear Brands to Upgrade Your Professional Style

Ally Burnie
By Ally Burnie - Guide

Updated:

Readtime: 9 min

The Lowdown:

The difference between dressing for work and dressing well for work comes down to knowing where to spend your money. We've rounded up the best men's work clothes brands so you can stop settling for basic.

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For far, far too long, men’s “work clothes” have conjured images of functional garments that scream utility over style (like wrinkle-free polyester shirts that have a weird, unnatural shine to them, or a boxy, generic corporate fleece). 

The thing is, dressing for work and dressing well for work are two completely different things. Plus, with the rules of office dressing never set in stone, it can be hard to know where and what to shop.

But don’t worry, we’ve got your proverbial back. If you’re looking to upgrade your office attire, these are the brands that will never steer you wrong, no matter the workplace setting.

The Top 9 Best Men’s Work Clothes Brands 

1. R.M. Williams

When you think of Australian heritage, R.M. Williams boots are probably the first thing that comes to mind. But to pigeonhole them as just a bootmaker would be a disservice. While their iconic Craftsman boots are a cornerstone of any discerning Aussie man’s wardrobe, R.M. Williams also crafts exceptional moleskin trousers, durable denim, and classic shirts with a distinct rugged look. R.M Williams is an investment in quality that only gets better with age – perfect for those who appreciates traditional workwear without being stuck in the past.

Pieces we rate:

Rm williams moleskin jeans
Ramco Moleskin Jeans | $269 (SHOP HERE)
Rm williams oxford shirt
Oxford Shirt | $199 (SHOP HERE)
Shop R.M. Williams

2. Uniqlo

No list of Australian workwear would be complete without this iconic Japanese brand. Uniqlo’s strength is its range: an enormous selection of incredibly well-made basics at price points that make stocking a work wardrobe feel much more achievable, especially if you don’t have a huge budget for it. 

Each season, the brand taps different designers to lift its core collections, and the results punch well above the price tag. Our favourite piece for work clothes? The smart ankle pants are a standout for office wear. They’re super stretchy with an elastic waistband but the crisp fabric creates an office-ready tailored look. Pair it with an open collared short sleeve shirt and a T-shirt underneath and you’ve got yourself a stylish outfit that can easily transfer from office to date night.

Pieces we rate:

Open collar short sleeve shirt uniqlo
Modal Cotton Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt | $49.90 (SHOP HERE)
Uniqlo smart ankle pants
Smart Ankle Pants | $59.90 (SHOP HERE)
Shop UNIQLO

3. Neuw

Most modern offices have accepted that denim is no longer a casual Friday concession but just part of how people dress now. Melbourne-born and rooted in Scandinavian design, Neuw blends contemporary craftsmanship with a sharper, more directional edge than your average denim label. The jeans are the obvious entry point but it’s worth checking out the rest of the Neuw Denim range too.

The range includes workwear shirts and cotton crepe options that hold up in a professional context, and the jacket selection covers suede riders and more for when you want a layer that isn’t a blazer. For creative offices or anywhere the dress code has always been loose, Neuw is worth adding to your list of must-haves. 

Read more: The only men’s jeans guide you’ll ever need

Pieces we rate:

Lang cocoon pant neuw
Lang Cocoon Pant | $189.95 (SHOP HERE)
Suede rider jacket neuw
Suede Rider Jacket | $699.95 (SHOP HERE)
Shop Neuw

4. InStitchu

Made-to-measure suiting once felt like an exclusive club and a significant financial outlay. InStitchu has democratised this experience, offering impeccably tailored suits at a price that makes off-the-rack suits seem like a serious compromise. Founded in Sydney, they offer an extensive fabric range, from gorgeous wool blends to breathable summer linens, meaning there’s a perfect fit for every occasion. While it’s not budget workwear, it’s worth remembering a premium, well-tailored suit will always outperform a cheap suit that doesn’t quite sit right. 

Pieces we rate:

Wool silk linen suit in stitchu
Loro Piana Suit Bundle | $2,107 (SHOP HERE)
Suit bundle in stitchu
Nuova Cotton Seersucker Suit Bundle | $967 (SHOP NOW)
Shop InStitchu

5. P. Johnson 

If InStitchu is the entry point into made-to-measure, P. Johnson is the natural next step. With ateliers in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the brand has built its name on soft tailoring: unstructured shoulders, natural silhouettes, and clothes designed to move with you rather than make you feel like your arms are stuck in place. Pieces range from mid-budget to premium, but the quality and fit justifies itself pretty quickly.

Pieces we rate:

Merino crew p johnson
Merino Crew | $395 (SHOP HERE)
White shirt pj johnson
Willis Shirt | $425 (SHOP HERE)
Classicchino pjohnson
Classic Chino | $375 (SHOP HERE)
Shop P. Johnson

6. M.J. Bale

Another iconic men’s workwear brand, M.J. Bale exudes style and precise tailoring, with quality fabrics and an admirable commitment to sustainability, being fully carbon neutral. Built on the foundation of locally-sourced merino wool, the brand champions what they term “garments of integrity.” They skillfully balance traditional tailoring with forward-thinking fibre production, offering sophisticated solutions for the men who want both style and substance from their work clothes. If you want to present a serious demeanour while still feeling good about your sartorial choices, don’t hesitate to add M.J. Bale to your rotation. 

Pieces we rate:

Mj bale merino peacoat
Claudio Peacoat | $699 (SHOP HERE)
Merino polo knit mj bale
Fraser Merino Polo Knit | $169.95 (SHOP HERE)
Shop M.J. Bale

Related: A Simple Guide to Men’s Accessories

7. Saba

Saba is an excellent place to look if you want an office wardrobe that look sharp but don’t feel too corporate. The tailoring is very clean, the shirts are crisp, and the entire range is always very on-trend. The dress shirts in particular are the standout piece – they’re well-priced and smart enough for the office without looking or feeling overly stiff. Overall, it’s a brand that, by its own definition, is professional without being corporate, timeless without being out of touch, and minimalistic but never boring.

Pieces we rate:

Egyptian cotton shirt saba
Harry Egyptian Cotton Shirt | $169 (SHOP HERE)
Judd chino pant saba
Judd Chino Pant | $199 (SHOP HERE)
Shop Saba

8. Academy Brand

Academy Brand is an Australian-owned label that does the simple things well, which is exactly what most men need from office attire. Their chinos and trousers are the main reason to shop here, especially if you want something that can work with a button-down during the week and a T-shirt on the weekend. The price point is also part of the appeal, but the pieces still look clean, fit well and hold up better than most fast-fashion basics.

Pieces we rate:

Lebowskicordovershirt academy brand
Lebowski Cord Overshirt | $109.95 (SHOP HERE)
Relaxed pant academy brand
Canyon Relaxed Pant | $119.95 (SHOP HERE)
Mcqueenshirt academy brand
McQueen Twill Shirt | $99.95 (SHOP HERE)
Shop Academy Brand

9. Rodd & Gunn

Rodd & Gunn may have started in New Zealand, but it has become a familiar name in Australian menswear for a reason. The brand has that slightly outdoorsy feel, which is ideal if your work wardrobe leans more smart-casual than full corporate. Their shirts are inarguably the hero piece. They sit perfectly between casual and smart, so you can wear them with chinos, tailored trousers or denim and still look put together enough for the office. They also hold their shape exceptionally well, which, of course, is important when you’re wearing them five days a week. We also love their outerwear, especially the jackets and overshirts that add structure without being overly formal.

Pieces we rate:

Glendale shirt rodd gunn
Glendale Shirt | $179 (SHOP HERE)
Motion pant rodd gunn
Motion Straight Pant | $179 (SHOP HERE)
Sports jacket rodd gunn
Sports Fit Jacket | $399 (SHOP HERE)
Shop Rodd & Gun

How We Picked This List

To make sure this isn’t just another list of brands, we applied a rigorous approach to our selection. We looked for:

  • Durability: We looked at brands with stitching, fabric weight, and construction that holds up over time rather than falling to pieces after a few washes.
  • Versatility: The best workwear isn’t confined to one setting. It should be able to transition effortlessly. Can you wear it to the office, then straight to a dinner date without looking out of place? 
  • Aesthetic: This is where the “not a uniform” part comes in. We prioritised brands that offer distinctive styles and unique details. 
  • Quality Materials: From heavy-duty canvas and moleskin to premium denim and robust cottons, the fabric assembles the look. We focused on brands that invest in materials that feel good, wear well, and age gracefully.

Men’s Work Clothes by Budget 

Prices vary considerably across this list, but here’s a rough guide to where each brand sits.

BrandBudget  
Academy Brand$
Uniqlo$
Saba$$
Rodd & Gunn$$
R.M. Williams$$
Neuw Denim$$
InStitchu$$$
M.J. Bale$$$
P. Johnson$$$$
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Men’s Work Clothes FAQs

Do I need to spend a lot to dress well for work?

No, not necessarily, but buying cheap and buying often tends to cost more in the long run. Uniqlo, Neuw Denim, and Academy Brand sit at the accessible end of this list and both deliver good quality at their price point.

Can I wear denim to work?

In many modern offices, denim sits firmly in the ‘appropriate to wear’ space. However, it’s worth checking with your individual employer because the rules will vary form workplace to workplace. If you are going to wear denim to the office, it’s better to err on the side of caution and choose a dark wash over lighter.

How do I build a work wardrobe without starting from scratch?

Start with the pieces that do the most work, like a well-fitted trouser, a reliable dress shirt, and one good piece of outerwear (like a nice trench or wax jacket). Check out our piece on how to build a capsule wardrobe to help you get started.

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Ally Burnie

Contributor

Ally Burnie

Ally is Man of Many's resident Melbourne expert with a passion for eating, drinking, op-shopping and exploring all VIC has to offer in her yellow/orange Jeep. She finds it impossible to sit still (she's working on it), so when she's ...

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