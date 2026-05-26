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Kith, Adidas and Lionel Messi Are About to Drop the Football Capsule of the Year

Ally Burnie
By Ally Burnie - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

The Lowdown:

Kith and adidas spent a year building this with Messi. With the 2026 World Cup likely marking the end of his playing career, the timing couldn't be more loaded.

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  • Kith, adidas and Lionel Messi have co-designed an expansive collection marking 20 years since Messi’s World Cup debut
  • The collection is built across six footwear styles, four jerseys and an elevated lifestyle range.
  • Every jersey or shoe purchase comes with a limited-edition trading card, with fewer than 100 PSA-graded Messi autographs randomly distributed across orders.
  • The collection drops May 29th via kith.com or the Kith app.

If you follow the sneaker and streetwear space, you already know Kith. The New York-based brand started life as a sneaker boutique in 2011 before expanding into a full lifestyle imprint known for high-profile limited-edition collaborations with the likes of Nike, adidas and Coca-Cola.

Now, for its 15th anniversary, Kitch founder Ronnie Fieg has pulled off what’s arguably his biggest collab yet. Kith and adidas Football have officially unveiled their collaborative collection with Lionel Messi, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut on the world stage. Fieg and Messi met multiple times over the past year to co-design the range.

Kith messi adidas collection 6
Kith messi adidas collection 4

The apparel side covers both ends of Messi’s wardrobe. On the performance side, four jerseys honour different eras of his career, with designs tied to both his No. 19 and No. 10 shirts, alongside matching shorts, goalkeeper kits and tracksuits.

Kith messi adidas collection 3

The lifestyle pieces move into elevated streetwear territory: a double-breasted suit, a crossover blazer, wool tracksuits and washed denim, all carrying KXVH monogram branding and special anniversary crests throughout. 

The footwear lineup spans six styles across performance and lifestyle. On the performance side: the COPA Mundial 17 UltraBOOST, the F50 Megaride, and the F50 Walkable Cleat, with the F50 pair directly inspired by the adidas cleat Messi wore at the 2006 World Cup. The lifestyle side brings two premium Handball Spezial colourways and a deconstructed Superstar. The COPA Mundial 17 UltraBOOST is a sharp callback for anyone who followed Kith’s very first adidas Football collaboration back in 2017.

Kith messi adidas collection 2
Kith messi adidas collection 1
Kith messi adidas collection 5

Plus, anyone purchasing a jersey or pair of shoes receives a limited-edition trading card, while fewer than 100 PSA-graded autographed Messi cards will appear randomly across select orders. 

Given the 2026 World Cup will in all likelihood be Messi’s final tournament as a player, adidas is going all out to honour their greatest athlete of all time. The campaign film, titled The International Language of Messi, makes that point directly, featuring commentators across multiple languages reacting to his most iconic moments.

The collection made its debut at Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium, where attendees got early access via the Kith App. For everyone else, it drops globally on Friday, May 29th at all Kith flagship stores and online at Kith.com

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Ally Burnie

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Ally Burnie

Ally is Man of Many's resident Melbourne expert with a passion for eating, drinking, op-shopping and exploring all VIC has to offer in her yellow/orange Jeep. She finds it impossible to sit still (she's working on it), so when she's ...

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