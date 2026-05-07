Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi Lead Massive World Cup Heist Campaign With Adidas

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 7 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Adidas has teased a major 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign titled A Legend is Born

Timothée Chalamet narrates the cinematic trailer alongside Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi

Football legends, including David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, also appear

The campaign centres on a fictional street football team called “The Invincibles”

Chalamet posted the teaser to Instagram with the caption: “TMRW MY SOCC- FOOTBALL DREAMS COME TRUE !!”

Adidas is taking us to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with what can only be described as a trailer for a street football heist movie.

Posted to Instagram by Timothée Chalamet overnight, the teaser throws together an absurdly stacked cast that includes Bad Bunny, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Jude Bellingham, Trinity Rodman, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé.

And while they’re not planning to rob Terry Benedict’s casino, this is one crew you don’t want to see rocking up to play street soccer.

The Legend of Street Soccer

The five-minute spot, titled A Legend is Born, revolves around three unknown street fooballers known as “The Invincibles”, with adidas framing them as giant-killers capable of taking down the sport’s biggest names. The whole thing plays under the streetlights of city courts and alleyways rather than in giant stadiums.

It opens with Chalamet calling Bad Bunny, delivering a line that perfectly encapsulates the campaign.

“What do I know about soccer? Nothing. I know about football, Benito. Football.”

Not even a few seconds into the trailer, you can already tell adidas understands that this whole thing goes far beyond kicking a ball around. It’s the cultural gravity that brings in the entire world to a single tournament.

While they’re bound to be selling boatloads of jerseys, boots, apparel and merchandise – €250 million worth of World Cup-related product ahead of the tournament, according to The Wall Street Journal – adidas hasn’t forgotten what makes it the world’s most-played sport.

Image: Instagram @tchalamet

Why Timothée Chalemet?

Timothée may seem like an odd choice off the back of his orange-led table tennis phenomenon, Marty Supreme, but that’s exactly why he was chosen. Adidas is positioning him as a bridge between football culture, fashion culture and audiences that may not care about football at all. The campaign is filled to the brim with football legends. But that’s not why this campaign is making headlines.

Put Timothée at the centre of it and suddenly people outside football are paying attention too.

It also confirms Chalamet’s long-rumoured partnership with adidas after months of him quietly wearing Three Stripes sneakers and basketball shoes across interviews and social posts.

But beyond the lead actor is a story that dives into the real world of football. Away from the spotlight of stadiums, million-dollar contracts and VAR, adidas uses the polish of cinema to bring street football to life. Cramped courts, chaotic matches, kids trying to bend it like Beckham or glide past defenders with Messi-like control. Whether it’s concrete, dirt or the local park, this is where football actually lives.

Tomorrow When Dreams Come True

The full campaign drops tomorrow. But even this first teaser tells us that adidas is less interested in advertising football than turning it into a shared cultural event. And with Chalamet narrating street matches like they’re underground legends looking for the next big score, it suddenly feels a lot bigger than another sportswear campaign. It’s football. And it doesn’t get any bigger than the World Cup.

“TMRW MY SOCC- FOOTBALL DREAMS COME TRUE !!”

Image: Instagram @tchalamet

Image: Instagram @tchalamet

Image: Instagram @tchalamet

Image: Instagram @tchalamet