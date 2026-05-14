5 Best Swatch x AP Royal Pop Replacement Straps to Make Your Own Bioceramic Royal Oak

The moment rumours of an Audemars Piguet and Swatch collaboration leaked, we all thought it was going to be a MoonSwatch moment on steroids. When the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop officially dropped its teaser video, it sparked an absolute frenzy of AI-generated imagery, leading everyone to believe it was getting a Bioceramic Royal Oak. However, when the official announcement was made, and imagery of the real pocket watch hit the internet, it quickly earned the nickname the “Labubu of watches.”

It seems that sentiment around the watch has changed, and securing one of these bioceramic pieces will not be much of a battle after all. Not that the announcement adrenaline has faded, collectors are left staring at a rather obvious problem of how on earth do you wear the Swatch AP without looking like a total numpty?

Swatch didn’t put the AP logo on a traditional integrated strap, instead leaning hard into a pocket-watch concept. They won’t sell a watch strap separately (yet), but they will sell you an official Royal Pop Accessory lanyard in eight colours. Unsurprisingly, fans completely snubbed the Swatch x Audemars Piguet pocket watch aesthetic. People want a budget Royal Oak for their wrist, and the second-hand strap market has been working overtime to make the Bioceramic Royal Oak happen.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch OTG ROZ (ref. SSXO3J1OON) | Image: Swatch Audemars Piguet x Swatch OTG ROZ (ref. SSXO3J1OON) | Image: Swatch Audemars Piguet x Swatch LAN BA (ref. SSXO3L1OON) | Image: Swatch Audemars Piguet x Swatch LAN BA (ref. SSXO3L1OON) | Image: Swatch

NOTE: There are Two Different Crown Locations

If you want to bypass the lanyard life and build a proper wristwatch, then you have to consider the model that you choose. Six of the eight watches in the Royal Pop collection feature the crown at 12 o’clock to suit the pocket watch vibe. However, there are two specific references that feature the crown at the traditional 3 o’clock position. These two models are the absolute sweet spot for these aftermarket straps. Starting with a 3 o’clock reference ensures that when you finally attach a strap, the watch wears exactly like a traditional Royal Oak rather than a novelty.

These two watches are the blue LAN BA (ref. SSXO3L1OON) and the “Simpsons” OTG ROZ (ref. SSXO3J1OON) with its clashing pink Bioceramic case set against a yellow octagonal bezel and a teal dial.

Delugs Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ strap rendering | Image: Delugs (NOTE: AI Generated)

1. Delugs

When one of the biggest and best strap brands on the planet announces that they’ll be making straps to fit the Audemars Piguet Swatch, then we listen. Most of the brands that have popped up since the announcement are quick cash grabs, but we know and trust Delugs to deliver when it comes to straps, so it takes the first position on our list.

The second the Royal Pop dropped, they announced “Project WristPop.” With this project, they’re developing a “case-strap” system that acts as a secure cradle for the 40mm bioceramic module.

These renderings suggest they’ve turned the weird crown placements into a feature. The six Lépine models (crown at 12 o’clock) will have their casings rotate the watch so the crown sits around the 2 o’clock position, giving them an asymmetrical driver’s watch vibe. Then, for the two Savonette models (crown at 3 o’clock), they’ve got a more traditional layout that creates a proper Royal Oak silhouette. Like all of the watches on our list so far, it’s an open R&D project, but given their track record with the Tissot PRX and MoonSwatch, it’s easily the most promising solution on the horizon.

Wrist Buddys Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ strap rendering | Image: Wrist Buddys (NOTE: AI Generated)

2. Wrist Buddys

If you swapped the strap on a MoonSwatch, you’ve probably come across Wrist Buddys. One of our favourite choices for colour-matched rubber straps, they’re bringing that formula to the Royal Pop. Still in early design stages, their design uses an outer chassis that holds the Swatch module and flows directly into a textured FKM rubber strap. It leans hard into the chunky Royal Oak Offshore aesthetic, giving the lightweight bioceramic pocket watch some actual wrist presence. We’d expect a full spectrum of colours to match whichever of the eight Swatch variants you managed to grab.

POPSTRAPS Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ strap rendering | Image: POPSTRAPS (NOTE: AI Generated)

3. POPSTRAPS

Now we get into the brands born entirely out of release hype, but that doesn’t mean we can count them out. The best we’ve seen so far comes from POPSTRAPS, which has created the most believable and realistic AI-generated sloppiness we’ve found online. It’s an Instagram-first startup that responded to the pocket-watch dilemma almost instantly. While the established players are still teasing CAD files, POPSTRAPS is pushing custom-moulded silicone chassis systems that mimic the angular geometry of a real Royal Oak. Like the other brands, this is a straightforward, plug-and-play solution that turns the circular module into the octagonal wrist statement that everyone was looking for. It’s a “watch this space” one for now, however.

Helvetus Straps Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ strap rendering | Image: Helvetus (NOTE: AI Generated)

4. Helvetus Straps

Now, the first thing we have to talk about is that Helvetus Straps generated an AI image with the crown at 3 o’clock on the black dial AP Swatch (which is not correct). While most of the market is leaning into casual rubber, Helvetus is taking a more technical approach by engineering a “Royal Pop Adaptor” that acts as a rigid, engineered housing for the module, giving it a somewhat industrial concept-watch vibe. The brand plans to use high-end textures and a refined casing that forces the strap to flare correctly before tapering, elevating its design over competitors. We’ll see how Helvetus bridges the gap between Swatch’s plastic pop-art roots and Audemars Piguet’s luxury finish when it releases.

Strapsi Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ strap rendering | Image: Strapsi (NOTE: AI Generated)

5. Strapsi

Strapsi has built a solid reputation in the Swatch modding community for turning out reliable, budget-friendly straps that don’t look cheap. For the Royal Pop, they are focusing on a low-profile design. While some brands are adding bulk to mimic the Offshore, Strapsi’s integrated housing aims to keep the watch’s 8.4mm thickness as slim as possible on the wrist. If you want to turn your Swatch x AP into an everyday beater without spending half the watch’s retail price on an aftermarket strap, this is your most realistic option.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

Why Aren’t These Swatch x AP Straps on Sale Yet?

If you’re eager to get your Royal Pop on the wrist immediately, you’re going to have to practice a little patience. The reality is that creating a reliable aftermarket conversion system isn’t as simple as sliding a spring bar into a piece of rubber. Because the Swatch x AP lacks traditional watch lugs, these strap brands have to engineer entire chassis housings from scratch.

That means they first need to get the physical watches in hand, meticulously scan the dimensions, 3D-print prototypes to test the tolerances, and finally tool expensive steel moulds for the final injection moulding.

Right now, most of what you’re seeing online is CAD renderings and AI concepts while the brands race through the R&D phase.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

Will Swatch Release an Official Strap?