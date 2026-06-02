11 australian burger spots named among the world's best

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Café Margaret in Sydney ranked highest locally at No. 3 globally

The Grill at The International also cracked the top 10

Sydney landed seven Australian entries overall

Australia had more top-20 entries than any other country

Australia has secured 11 spots on the inaugural World’s 101 Best Burger Places list, with Sydney claiming most of the local entries.

Café Margaret in Double Bay was the highest-ranked Australian venue at No. 3 globally, behind London eateries Bleecker Burger and Black Bear Burger. The Grill at The International also made the top 10, while Will’s, Restaurant Hubert, Bar Julius, The Gidley and Clam Bar all landed inside the top 21.

In total, Australia holds seven spots inside the top 20, more than any other country, with Sydney accounting for six of them.

Caroline Grill, Copenhagen

Aussie Burgers Named Among the World’s Best

The new ranking comes from Upper Cut Media House, the London-based group behind World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants. It’s a list that looks beyond flavour, taking into account the patty, bun, fries, consistency, service, atmosphere and the full experience around the burger. Here are the 11 Australian burger places named among the world’s best.

Café Margaret, Sydney

1. Café Margaret – No. 3

Location: 30-36 Bay Street, Double Bay, NSW

Global ranking: No. 3

Opening hours: Lunch Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm–3:30pm; dinner Wednesday to Saturday, 5:30pm–9:30pm; Sunday dinner, 5:30pm–7:30pm

Café Margaret was Australia’s highest-ranked entry, landing at No. 3 globally. The Double Bay venue sits next to Neil Perry’s Margaret and was recognised for its American Cheeseburger, built around a 200g CopperTree Farms beef patty, American cheese, onions, pickles and rose mayo.

The Grill at the International, Sydney

2. The Grill at The International – No. 10

Location: Shop 9.01, Level 9, 25 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Global ranking: No. 10

Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday from 12pm; Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30pm

The Grill at The International gave Australia a second top-10 entry. Its menu lists The International Burger with an 180g grass-fed O’Connor beef patty, XO Cognac-glazed onions, aged cheddar, American cheese, house pickles and fries.

We were lucky enough to try this one for ourselves and can confirm, it’s a very good burger.

Charrd, Brunswick

3. Charrd – No. 13

Location: 74 Lygon Street, Brunswick East VIC 3057

Global ranking: No. 13

Opening hours: Thursday to Friday, 4pm–11pm; Saturday to Sunday, 12pm–11pm, closed 4pm–5pm

Charrd is the highest-ranked Melbourne venue on the list. The Brunswick East burger spot has built its reputation on a small menu, long queues and very little room for indecision.

The ranking page notes Charrd’s Classic Cheeseburger, with patties from Madina Halal Butchers, cooked over an open charcoal grill. Its signature double also brings truffle aioli, chilli jam, caramelised onions and sharp cheddar into the mix, which helps explain why the tiny Lygon Street spot keeps pulling a crowd.

Will’s, Sydney

4. Will’s – No. 14

Location: Coogee Pavilion, 169 Dolphin Street, Coogee NSW 2034

Global ranking: No. 14

Opening hours: Wednesday to Thursday, 12pm–10pm; Friday to Saturday, 12pm–12am; Sunday, 12pm–9pm

Will’s ranked No. 14 globally, giving Coogee one of Australia’s strongest showings. The menu lists a cheeseburger, while past listings have described the Will’s burger as an Oklahoma-style sandwich built on a CopperTree Farms Wagyu beef patty, cream cheese bun, pickles and mustard.

Restaurant Hubert, Sydney

5. Restaurant Hubert – No. 16

Location: 15 Bligh Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Global ranking: No. 16

Opening hours: Lunch Monday to Sunday from 12pm; dinner Monday to Sunday, 5pm until late

Restaurant Hubert landed at No. 16 with its Normandy Burger. The official menu detail is light, but the Sydney CBD bistro has long treated the burger as more than a side note.

For a restaurant better known for its underground French bistro feel, live jazz and late-night dining, you might come here for the burger, but you’ll stick around for everything else.

Bar Julius, Sydney

6. Bar Julius – No. 17

Location: 8 Baptist Street, Redfern NSW 2016

Global ranking: No. 17

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 7am–11pm; Friday to Saturday, 7am–12am

Bar Julius landed at No. 17 globally with its signature Bar Julius burger. The Redfern venue describes it as a European-inspired classic, with a thick patty, Swiss cheese, celeriac remoulade and dijonnaise, which is a little more dressed up than your usual cheeseburger.

The Gidley, Sydney

7. The Gidley – No. 19

Location: Basement, 161 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Global ranking: No. 19

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 12pm–12am; The Gidley Burger available daily from 12pm–2:45pm and 5:30pm–9:45pm, walk-in only

Probably the only unsurprising entry on the list for Australia, the Gidley Burger features a milk bun, double beef patties, cheddar cheese and pickles, with the patties cooked in rendered beef fat.

For a steakhouse burger, that’s exactly what you want to hear.

Clam Bar, Sydney

8. Clam Bar – No. 21

Location: 44 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Global ranking: No. 21

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday lunch, 12pm–3pm; dinner, 5pm–12am

Clam Bar ranked No. 21 globally, just outside the top 20. The Sydney CBD restaurant is better known for seafood and a New York-style dining room, but its burger has clearly cut through with its 250g grass-fed beef patty, American cheese and pickles, all on a sesame bun. The classic.

Seoul Tiger 1988, Sydney

9. Seoul Tiger 1988 – No. 37

Location: 547 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne VIC

Global ranking: No. 37

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm–3pm and 4pm–8pm; Friday to Saturday, 12pm–3pm and 4pm–9pm

Seoul Tiger 1988 gives Melbourne its second entry. The Elizabeth Street venue comes from the Baguette Studios team and focuses on Korean-inspired burgers, with almost everything made in-house. Its 1988 Cheese Burger features a beef patty, mayo, onion, pickles, cheddar and 1988 burger sauce.

Arkhé, Sydney

10. Arkhé – No. 45

Location: 127 The Parade, Norwood SA

Global ranking: No. 45

Opening hours: Bar open Wednesday from 4pm until late; Thursday to Sunday from 12pm until late. Restaurant open lunch Thursday to Sunday from 12pm; dinner Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm until late

Arkhé is the only Adelaide venue to make the list, landing at No. 45 globally. The current seasonal menu does not list the cheeseburger, so this one is worth keeping simple: Arkhé made the ranking with its cheeseburger, from a kitchen built around fire, smoke and serious produce.

Débutant Dining, Sydney

11. Débutant Dining – No. 64

Location: Wollongong, NSW

Global ranking: No. 64

Opening hours: Lunch Thursday to Saturday, 12pm–3pm; dinner Wednesday to Thursday, 5:45pm–10:30pm; Friday to Saturday, 5pm–11pm

Débutant Dining rounds out the Australian entries at No. 64. The Wollongong venue is a French-leaning bistro and steakhouse with in-house dry-aged beef and cooking over ironbark. Their Royale Burger features 180g Wagyu beef, double American cheese, pickles, onion, special sauce, ketchup and mustard.

Bleecker Burger, London

What is the World’s 101 Best Burger Places?

The World’s 101 Best Burger Places is compiled from more than 1,500 burgers tasted and evaluated worldwide each year by the organisation’s international network of steak and burger ambassadors. With 101 venues making the final list, that works out to roughly one in 15 evaluated burgers earning a place.

Venues are judged on meat quality and provenance, burger composition, consistency, guest experience, online presence, sustainability and HACCP food safety standards.

That kind of criteria helps explain why the Australian entries are primarily bars and restaurants rather than straight burger shops. Notably, none of the smash burger spots in Sydney and Melbourne we covered recently made the Australian cut. That includes Eat at Rob’s in Rozelle, which remains an all-time personal favourite, global ranking or not.

What Was Named the World’s No. 1 Burger?

London’s Bleecker Burger took out the No. 1 spot, ahead of Black Bear Burger, also in London, and Sydney’s Café Margaret. The brand’s Double Cheeseburger is as straightforward as it gets: double beef, double cheese, onion and house sauce, with Bleecker saying its beef is aged for at least 40 days and sourced from UK native breed cattle. With burgers, simple only works when every part is pulling its weight. And this double cheeseburger is clearly worth its weight in gold.

The Gidley, Sydney

How Australia Compared Globally

The United States had the most entries overall, with 28 venues in the top 101. Fair play, they pretty much invented the modern burger, no matter how often people bring up Hamburg.

Following close behind the US was the United Kingdom with 15 entries, with Australia punching well above its weight at third, ahead of Denmark, France, Sweden, Germany, Japan, Spain and the UAE.

By city, London leads with 12 entries, followed by New York with eight and Sydney with seven. That puts Sydney ahead of Los Angeles, Chicago, Copenhagen and Paris on the full list. Not bad for a city with fewer than six million people.

At the top end, the US and UK may have more entries overall, but Australia has the most venues inside the global top 20. We’ll take that for now, though the real national project is still getting a burger with the lot to No. 1.

Australia’s Restaurant Burger Moment

The World’s 101 Best Burger Places list won’t settle the argument over Australia’s best burger, whether that’s straight from the local milk bar, a food truck, a butcher or a fine-dining restaurant. Food is subjective, and everyone’s favourite will be different from whatever the global rankings say.

But if we’re judging Australia’s burger scene by this list, well, we’ve done pretty well for ourselves. Sure, there’s no beetroot or egg, but the Aussie venues featured here still make a decent case for Australia as one of the strongest burger countries in the world.

It would’ve been good to see a few smaller burger shops make the cut, but this is clearly a restaurant-leaning list. Both styles can still deliver good beef, a proper bun, balanced sauce, sharp pickles and decent fries. The difference here seems to be the experience around it: service, drinks, consistency and somewhere you actually want to stay for another round.

Either way, we’ll be taking this as proof that the burgers are better in Australia.

The Full List: 101 Best Burgers in the World