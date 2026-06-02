Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Is Its Most Powerful Laptop Yet, No Gimmicks Needed

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 2 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, its most powerful Surface Laptop to date.

The 15-inch laptop uses NVIDIA’s RTX Spark platform with a Blackwell RTX GPU, full CUDA support and up to 128GB of unified memory.

Microsoft says the machine delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI compute and can run large AI models locally.

It also features a mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen with up to 2,000 nits peak HDR brightness, along with HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD card and headphone ports.

Microsoft has spent years trying to make powerful Surface laptops interesting by making them slightly weird. Detachable screens, folding displays, pull-forward panels and clever hinges have all had their turn. Some were clever. Some made you wonder whether Microsoft should have just built a better laptop without the gimmicks.

Well, the new Surface Laptop Ultra appears to be heading away from all of that. It’s a 15-inch creator and developer machine built around NVIDIA’s RTX Spark platform, and Microsoft is calling it the most powerful Surface Laptop it has ever made. More importantly, it looks like a serious laptop first and a Surface experiment second.

Surface Laptop Ultra (2026) | Image: Microsoft

Surface Laptop Ultra: Key Specs

Display: 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen

15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen Brightness: Up to 2,000 nits peak HDR brightness

Up to 2,000 nits peak HDR brightness Pixel density: 262 pixels per inch

262 pixels per inch Processor platform: NVIDIA RTX Spark

NVIDIA RTX Spark Graphics: NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU

NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU Memory: Up to 128GB unified memory

Up to 128GB unified memory AI performance: Up to 1 petaflop of AI compute

Up to 1 petaflop of AI compute Local AI support: Microsoft says it can run large AI models locally

Microsoft says it can run large AI models locally CUDA support: Full CUDA support

Full CUDA support Touchpad: Largest haptic touchpad on a Surface device

Largest haptic touchpad on a Surface device Ports: HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack

HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack Finishes: Platinum, Nightfall

Platinum, Nightfall Availability: Expected later this year

Expected later this year Australian pricing: TBC

Surface Laptop Ultra (2026) | Image: Microsoft

NVIDIA RTX Spark Brings Serious AI Firepower

The Surface Laptop Ultra starts with NVIDIA’s RTX Spark platform, which combines an ultra-efficient CPU with a powerful RTX GPU. Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Ultra supports up to 128GB of unified memory, full CUDA support, and up to 1 petaflop (petaflop = one quadrillion floating-point operations per second) of AI compute.

The numbers are big, but they have to be when Microsoft is making this Surface capable of handling modern workloads: local AI models, heavy 3D scenes, big creative files and development builds. Tasks that would likely be too much for more entry-level laptops like the newly unveiled 2026 Dell XPS 13.

That unified memory claim matters because the system can allocate memory across CPU and GPU tasks depending on what the workload needs. In theory, that should help when running AI creation tools, 3D rendering jobs and multi-model workflows at the same time. It’s the kind of spec that only really matters when your work is already pushing past what a standard laptop can comfortably handle.

Of course, Apple has been making a similar unified memory argument with its own silicon for years, particularly across the MacBook Pro line. The difference here is Microsoft pairing a similar memory pitch with NVIDIA’s RTX platform and CUDA support, which will matter for developers and creators already tied into NVIDIA-heavy workflows.

Microsoft calls these people “world makers”, which is a very grand way of describing people who can actually benefit from a device like this.

Surface Laptop Ultra (2026) | Image: Microsoft

Surface Laptop Ultra Ditches the Gimmicks

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Ultra actually looks like a proper laptop for once.

It features a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen with up to 2,000-nit peak HDR brightness and 262 pixels per inch. It also features the largest haptic touchpad Microsoft has put on a Surface, alongside the sort of ports creative users still reach for: HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. No dongles required.

This is probably the point where we start comparing it to the MacBook Pro, and fair enough. Microsoft has unveiled a powerful 15-inch laptop with high-end silicon, a mini-LED display, a big trackpad and proper creator ports. The comparison to Apple is sitting right there.

But “MacBook Pro killer” is a label best left alone for now. Microsoft has yet to confirm pricing, final configurations, independent performance results, real-world battery life or Australian availability. With the laptop expected later this year, it’s still too early to declare victory one way or the other.

There’s also a wider Windows story here. Surface Laptop Ultra isn’t the only RTX Spark laptop on the way, with ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and others preparing their own NVIDIA-powered machines. That makes this less of a one-off Surface flex and more of an early marker for a new class of Windows laptops built around local AI and heavy creative work.

Should Apple be worried? Probably not. But for now, the Surface Laptop Ultra looks like Microsoft’s cleanest attempt yet to win over the power users it has spent years circling. Better still, it does so without the gimmicks that made previous high-end Surface machines feel like experiments first.

Surface Laptop Ultra (2026) | Image: Microsoft

Surface Laptop Ultra (2026) | Image: Microsoft