11 Essential ‘Legend of Zelda’ Games, Ranked

By Eleni Thomas - News Updated: 2 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 11 min The Lowdown: The Legend of Zelda is an iconic franchise, but some titles are true must play games. Here are the best of the best you cannot miss. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Few video game franchises command the enduring appeal and critical acclaim of The Legend of Zelda. Not only one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises, it’s also one of the most influential and epic tales told across all of gaming.. On the surface, it’s a classic story of a courageous hero who saves the princess of the land. In the world of gaming, however, the Zelda franchise signifies much more.

It embodies the revolution of top-down gaming, 3D combat, puzzle design and storytelling across decades, while managing to stay rooted in its own identity and serving a greater legacy. With characters known worldwide, timeless scores that pre-date many of today’s gamers, and iconic locations that persist to this day, Zelda consistently stays ahead of the curve.

With more than 20 titles, some entries naturally outshine others, though their collective influence has re-shaped the industry. We’ve picked out the titles that rise above the rest, to form this list of the 11 must-play Zelda games for any fan.

11 Best Zelda Games Ranked, At a Glance

Rank Game Year Console 1 Ocarina of Time 1998 Nintendo 64 2 Breath of the Wild 2017 Nintendo Switch 3 Tears of the Kingdom 2023 Nintendo Switch 4 The Wind Waker 2002 Gamecube 5 Majora’s Mask 2000 Nintendo 64 6 Twilight Princess 2006 Gamecube, Wii 7 A Link Between Worlds 2013 Nintendo 3DS 8 Skyward Sword 2011 Nintendo Wii 9 Spirit Tracks 2009 Nintendo DS 10 Echoes of Wisdom 2024 Nintendo Switch 11 The Legend of Zelda 1986 NES Scroll horizontally to view full table

11 Best ‘Legend of Zelda’ Titles, Ranked

Image: Nintendo

11. The Legend of Zelda

First released: 1986

1986 Where to play: Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

The game that started it all still deserves recognition. While its age is undeniable, the original Legend of Zelda established the franchise’s core pillars: exploration, discovery, and player freedom. It challenged players to chart their own path through a mysterious world, creating a sense of adventure that remains central to the series nearly forty years later.

Filled with some catchphrases, weapons and iconography that are still heavily present decades later, there is no denying the longstanding importance of the game. For those wanting to dive into the inner working of the Zelda franchise and enjoy all it has to offer, definitely don’t skip this classic entry.

10. Echoes of Wisdom

First released: 2024

2024 Where to play: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

Echoes of Wisdom finally gives Princess Zelda the starring role she has long deserved. Rather than simply swapping Link for Zelda, the game embraces a unique playstyle centred around creativity, puzzle-solving, and strategic use of magical echoes.

Its return to a classic top-down perspective evokes the spirit of older Zelda adventures while introducing fresh mechanics that feel distinctly modern. The result is a charming and inventive experience that proves the franchise can continue to evolve without losing its identity.

Image: Nintendo

9. Spirit Tracks

First released: 2009

2009 Where to play: Nintendo DS

The Nintendo DS era of Zelda is often overlooked, but Spirit Tracks deserves far more recognition. Taking control of a train-conductor version of Link, players journey across Hyrule by rail while helping Zelda restore her spirit to her body.

The game’s unique transportation system, creative puzzles, and emphasis on music make it stand out from its contemporaries. Most notably, it marked the first time Zelda herself played a meaningful companion role – albeit indirectly as a spirit – throughout the adventure, helping solve puzzles and overcome obstacles.

8. Skyward Sword

First released: 2011

2011 Where to play: Nintendo Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

Following the release of the more mature-looking Twilight Princess, some fans were disappointed to see Skyward Sword return to a brighter art style. However, those willing to look beyond initial impressions discovered one of the most heartfelt and story-driven Zelda adventures ever created.

As the chronological beginning of the Zelda timeline, it explores the origins of many series traditions while providing the deepest look yet at the relationship between Link and Zelda, offering a poignant portrayal of their love and duty. Its emotional narrative and exceptional orchestral soundtrack make it one of the franchise’s most memorable entries.

Image: Nintendo

7. A Link Between Worlds

First released: 2013

2013 Where to play: Nintendo 3DS

Few Zelda games manage to perfectly balance nostalgia and innovation quite like A Link Between Worlds. A spiritual successor to A Link to the Past, it revisits one of the franchise’s most beloved versions of Hyrule while introducing fresh mechanics that completely transform how players explore the world. The ability to merge into walls as a living painting is not only one of the series’s most inventive abilities but also forms the foundation of countless clever puzzles and dungeon designs.

Perhaps its greatest achievement is the freedom it gives players. By allowing many dungeons to be tackled in a non-linear order, A Link Between Worlds captures the spirit of adventure that has always defined Zelda while modernising the formula for a new generation. Combining classic top-down gameplay with memorable characters, a charming story, and exceptional pacing, it stands as one of the finest handheld entries in the franchise and a worthy addition to any list of Zelda’s greatest games.

Image: Nintendo

6. Twilight Princess

First released: 2006

2006 Consoles its available on: Gamecube, Nintendo Wii, Wii U

Twilight Princess delivered the darker, more realistic Zelda experience many fans had been requesting for years. Featuring one of the most expansive versions of Hyrule at the time, it combined traditional dungeon design with a compelling narrative and memorable characters.

A historic release on the Nintendo Wii (and the Gamecube), the game also introduced motion controls on the platform, allowing players to embody Link’s heroism in a way never before seen.

The partnership between Link and Midna remains one of the strongest relationships in the series, elevating the story beyond a simple battle between good and evil. While it may not have reinvented the formula, it perfected many of the ideas that had defined Zelda for years. From epic sword fights atop your trusty steed Epona, to howling along to the moon as Link in wolf form, Twilight Princess answered fans’ calls for a more mature Zelda.

Image: Nintendo

5. Majora’s Mask

First released: 2000

2000 Where to play: Nintendo 64, Gamecube, 3DS (remaster), Nintendo Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch

Majora’s Mask is unlike any other Zelda game. Eccentric, spooky and downright disturbing in many ways, the legacy of this game transcends what even Nintendo may have initially intended. Built upon the foundation of Ocarina of Time, it trades heroic adventure for something far darker and more introspective. Far from just a cult classic, it remains an essential entry.

The game’s three-day cycle creates a constant sense of urgency, while its side quests explore grief, regret, love, and acceptance in remarkable depth. Its haunting atmosphere and unique structure have helped it develop a passionate following, with many considering it the most creative entry in the franchise. While the tight timeline triggers enough anxiety, the looming presence of that horrific moon is enough to send any adult into a panic.

Image: Nintendo

4. The Wind Waker

First released: 2002

2002 Where to play: Gamecube, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

Initially divisive due to its cel-shaded art style, The Wind Waker has aged more gracefully than almost any game in the series. Its vibrant visuals remain timeless, while its oceanic world offers one of the franchise’s strongest senses of adventure, a core element to any Zelda experience.

Sailing between islands, and exploring a flooded Hyrule creates a feeling of discovery few games have matched. Beneath its colourful presentation lies a surprisingly emotional story that examines legacy, loss, and the passage of time.

And while the previously established timeline of the Zelda franchise seems more redundant and convoluted than ever now, Wind Waker holds a key position as the pillar of the Adult Timeline, wherein Hyrule, as we know it, becomes a relic of the past. Thus, the mystery of The Wind Waker is twofold: one is more immediate, and the other lies hidden beneath the surface and holds much deeper importance.

3. Tears of the Kingdom

First released: 2023

2023 Where to play: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

It is rare for Zelda games to receive direct sequels, but Tears of the Kingdom proved why sometimes lightning can strike twice. Building upon the foundation laid by Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom expanded nearly every aspect of its predecessor, and it’s no surprise that fans flocked in droves to dive into Hyrule once more on the Switch 2.

The addition of the sky islands, the mysterious Depths, and the revolutionary Ultrahand building mechanic created an experience unlike anything else in gaming. Despite sharing the same Hyrule, the world feels fresh and full of discovery. Combined with an emotional story and deeper gameplay systems, Tears of the Kingdom represents everything that makes Zelda such an iconic franchise.

2. Breath of the Wild

First released: 2017

2017 Where to play: Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

Following the lacklustre fan reception of Skyward Sword, it was clear that The Legend of Zelda needed to evolve. And after years of waiting, what followed was more ambitious than anyone could have imagined. Breath of the Wild completely reinvented the franchise, placing player freedom and open-world exploration at the heart of the experience.

A reimagined combat system, weapon durability, expansive environmental interactions, and voice acting transformed the series while preserving the sense of wonder that defined it. Breath of the Wild felt like the culmination of every Zelda title that came before it, from the inclusion of the Gerudo, the Rito, the Zora and hidden Easter Eggs that also made this version of Hyrule feel connected to all other titles.

Breath of the Wild will forever remain one of Nintendo’s crowning jewels in the contemporary gaming world, and it’s for good reason. What’s more, it helped catapult the Nintendo Switch, serving as its flagship launch title and one of the best games released on the console across its lifespan.

Image: Nintendo

1. Ocarina of Time

First released: 1998

1998 Where to play: Nintendo 64, 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

While many gamers have never played Ocarina of Time, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn’t heard of it or doesn’t understand its significance to the gaming industry. Ocarina of Time was a game of firsts: the first 3D Zelda title, the game that popularised lock-on targeting, and the first appearance of the iconic villain Ganondorf.

From its storytelling and world-building to its unforgettable dungeons (yes, even the notorious Water Temple), it remains one of the most influential and celebrated video games ever created. Nearly three decades after its release, Ocarina of Time continues to set the standard for adventure games and remains a benchmark against which countless titles are measured. It is not just a must-play Zelda title, but an essential video game that all should take the time to marvel at and enjoy.

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