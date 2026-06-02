How to Order Wine Like a Pro, According to a Sommelier

You’re out on a date you really want to impress or sitting down at a business lunch with colleagues. It’s your turn to order the wine. The waiter hands you a wine list. You open it expecting something manageable, and instead, you’re confronted with a leather-bound book the size of a short novel.

Suddenly, your baseline knowledge of “I enjoy a light red” feels completely useless. Your palms sweat. You look at the prices. You look at the unpronounceable French regions. Cue the panic.

To save you from ordering the second-cheapest bottle on the list out of sheer terror, I spoke to Liam Stanwell, Head Sommelier at The Recreation Bistro & Bottleshop in Fitzroy North. The Rec is famous in Melbourne for its sprawling, world-class wine selection, making Liam the ultimate authority on how to navigate a massive list without losing your cool.

As it turns out, looking like a pro doesn’t mean memorising every vintage since 1982. Instead, it all comes down to strategy. Here’s exactly how to play the game, straight from the floor of one of Melbourne’s best wine spots.

Liam Stanwell, head sommelier at The Recreation Bistro & Bottleshop | Image: Supplied

Play the Heritage Game (Know Your Regions)

If you find yourself stranded on a list without a sommelier in sight, your first move should be to narrow down your choices by looking at the map.

“Drinking grapes from the places that they’re most well-known for growing in is always a really smart idea. There’s a reason why we have hundreds of years of tradition growing certain grapes in certain places. It’s not just the way things are done, it’s because there’s tried and tested heritage behind these ideas, and there’s usually quite a good level of quality associated.”

If you want foolproof Australian options, Liam recommends playing it parochially by sticking to the geographic champions:

Tasmania: If you want a great Pinot Noir or Chardonnay, Tassie is your safest bet. “They always carry the highest price tags – not necessarily by a lot, but they’re slightly more premium. Tasmania is super dry and super cold and grows fantastic wine, and it’s really rare to find wine that’s not absolutely delicious.”

If you want a great Pinot Noir or Chardonnay, Tassie is your safest bet. “They always carry the highest price tags – not necessarily by a lot, but they’re slightly more premium. Tasmania is super dry and super cold and grows fantastic wine, and it’s really rare to find wine that’s not absolutely delicious.” Victoria: Look straight to the Mornington Peninsula. According to Liam, it delivers exceptional value. “There’s not a huge number of wineries there, and the ones that are still there are doing really well.”

Look straight to the Mornington Peninsula. According to Liam, it delivers exceptional value. “There’s not a huge number of wineries there, and the ones that are still there are doing really well.” New South Wales: Skip the generic picks and look towards Orange.

Skip the generic picks and look towards Orange. Western Australia: Think Margaret River, every single time.

Think Margaret River, every single time. South Australia: If you want premium cool-climate drops, drink Adelaide Hills.

“Knowing your region is a great foundation to picking a great wine 9 times out of 10,” notes Liam.

The best thing you can do is remember which regions produce which grape varietals | Image: Unsplash

Related: Types of Red Wine: A Beginner’s Guide

How to Talk to a Sommelier Without Looking Foolish

When the sommelier walks over, don’t try to fake an advanced degree in viticulture. They will see right through it, and honestly, they don’t care.

“Looking knowledgeable shouldn’t be the goal. What you want to do is show a degree of enthusiasm to the sommelier – that you’re excited about the prospect of buying a bottle of wine, and excited to drink something delicious, regardless of price. It doesn’t have to be expensive to be delicious.”

Sommeliers are sitting on secret weapons at every single price point, just waiting for a customer who is willing to trust them.

“More often than not, if you’re willing to ever so slightly bend your ideas and experiment a little, there’s usually some really incredible wine on a wine list at all price points that the sommelier knows about and is just waiting to introduce to the right people,” Liam says.

“Maybe you’re looking for a Pinot Noir, and the sommelier knows he’s got an incredible Spanish Grenache that fits the bill. The next best bottle is just a question away.”

The Recreation Bistro & Bottleshop has anywhere between 200-300 rotating wine bottles | Image: Supplied

Secret Hack for Getting the Best Wine Recommendation

If you want a killer recommendation fast, don’t just say, “I like red wine.” And definitely don’t pull the classic mistake of one person saying they want a heavy Shiraz while their partner wants a delicate Pinot Noir. “That means nothing,” Liam laughs. “You’ve basically covered the entire spectrum of red wine.”

Instead, use this exact prompt: Give them a specific example of something you already love.

“Give them an example of something else you’ve enjoyed thoroughly, if you can – especially if it’s a well-known producer or style of wine. It makes it much easier to narrow down the list.”

If you tell a sommelier, “I usually drink Ochota Barrels or I love cool-climate Syrah from the Yarra Valley,” they instantly map your palate and can find the exact European or alternative bottle that matches that energy.

What to Do When The Sommelier Pours a Taste

The sommelier pops the bottle, pours a splash into your glass, and stares at you. What are you supposed to be checking for?

First, let’s debunk the myth: you aren’t deciding if you like it yet. If the bottle is enclosed with a natural cork, you’re hunting for one specific flaw: cork taint.

“You’re looking for basically a damp, covered, wet cardboard smell that usually signifies cork taint,” Liam explains. “There are other faults in wine as well, but I wouldn’t trouble yourself looking for anything else other than that one.”

And if it’s a screw-top bottle, well, the whole thing is mostly theatrical.

“A lot of wine comes under Stelvin or screw top these days, or Diam cork, which is basically immune to cork taint, so a lot of the process is just a nice gesture now. But it also gives the guest an opportunity, especially if they’ve been recommended it, to have an honest discussion about it, especially if they don’t like it.”

The Golden Rule of Returning Wine

So what does happen if you get the wine, take a sip, and absolutely hate it? Whether you can send it back depends entirely on whether you trusted the staff or went rogue.

“I like to have a very diplomatic look at this. If you’ve gone off on your own and chosen something, and even gone so far as to refuse the help of the sommelier in the process, then I think you need to live with your decision because the help was there.”

Think of it like any other menu item. If you order a dish completely of your own volition, and you simply don’t like the flavour, that’s on you. Ordering a bottle of wine is much the same.

“You made that decision all by yourself, so you’re the one responsible,” Liam points out.

That’s why he recommends leaning on the help of the staff when choosing your bottle of wine.

“Not only are you probably going to end up with a better bottle anyway, but you get that sort of almost guarantee where if they do pick a bottle that’s not to your taste, it’s much easier to negotiate your way into something else.”

Image: Unsplash

Throw Out the Rigid Pairing Rules

We’ve all heard the old-school mantra: white wine with fish, red wine with steak. But if you’re ordering a single bottle for the table to share across multiple courses, trying to find a flawless chemical match for every dish is a fool’s errand.

“I’ve always believed that chasing the perfect wine match isn’t as useful as having the right wine in front of you. There’s no point in ordering a bottle of Shiraz with your entire meal just to pair with a steak.”

If you are ordering by the glass, fine – go ahead and match your drop precisely to your entree. But if you are committing to a full bottle, accept the compromise.

“Your wine is going to pair nicely with some dishes and less nicely with other dishes,” says Liam. “That’s just a sacrifice you’re going to have to make in order to drink the wine that you want to drink.”

Debunking the Myth of the ‘Second-Cheapest’ Bottle

For years, diners have relied on a supposed golden rule when trying to look savvy: never order the cheapest wine on the menu, always buy the second cheapest. The urban legend says restaurants artificially inflate the price of their worst bottle because they know proud punters will default to it.

According to Liam, it’s time to put that myth to bed. Wine lists aren’t designed to trick you; they are priced systematically based on commercial realities.

“The myth of the second-cheapest bottle is false. Wine lists are priced systematically, and there’s no magic formula for finding a great, well-priced bottle other than simply speaking to the person who has put the list together. Just let them know how much you’d like to spend, and they’ll find you the right bottle.”

Basically, there is no shortcut or mathematical hack hidden in the margins of a menu. A great beverage program is built with intention at every single price point. If you want to bypass the guesswork entirely, you have two choices: commit to years of drinking your way through the world’s vineyards bottle by bottle, or leverage the expertise of the professional standing right next to your table.

The Insider Bottle to Order Right Now: Spanish Grenache

If you want to look ahead of the curve and order a wine that absolutely over-delivers on value, Liam has a massive tip for your next night out: Spanish Grenache (Garnacha).

“It’s incredibly underrated, over-delivers for the price point, and will probably get a lot more expensive in years to come when more people discover it. Anyone that’s out there drinking Pinot Noir would happily transition onto a Spanish Grenache and never look back.”

Liam recommends anything from the two wineries Viticola Mentridana or Comando G, both located outside of Madrid, on high altitude vineyards. Specifically, he suggests the Viticola Mentrida ‘Las Uvas de la Ira’ 2021 or Comando G Roza 1er Cru Grenache 2020.

How to Pace Your Night (Glass vs. Bottle)

If you want to map out the ideal dining experience, take a leaf out of the book of the regulars at The Rec. Don’t feel pressured to lock down a full bottle the second you sit down.

“People usually might start with a glass of white, have it with their seafood and oysters and bread – and then they order a bottle of red for the mains,” Liam says.

There’s no right or wrong way to do it, but when it comes to variety, the bottle list is always where the real magic happens. While a venue might have 10 to 20 options by the glass, a great beverage program will have hundreds by the bottle.

Lean on the staff, give them a benchmark of what you like, and let them unlock the list for you. It’s the ultimate way to navigate a wine list like a pro every single time. You’ll get a better bottle, a safety net if it isn’t your vibe, and serious respect from your table.

FAQs

How do you discreetly signal your wine budget to a sommelier? Open the list, point directly to a price point that fits your budget, and say: “I’m looking for something in this style or range.” A good sommelier will instantly pick up on the cue without you having to announce a dollar amount out loud in front of your date or colleagues. Why do some restaurant wine lists group bottles by weight or style instead of grape variety? Progressive lists group wines under headers like “Crisp & Clean” or “Light & Aromatic” rather than just “Sauvignon Blanc” or “Pinot Noir.” This approach focuses on the body and structure of the wine, making it easier for you to find alternative varieties that match the weight of the food you are ordering. Is it true that the more expensive the wine, the better it is? Yes, but only up to a point. Between entry-level house wines and mid-tier bottles (roughly $60 to $150), price increases translate directly to tangible upgrades in liquid quality (think lower-yield vineyards, hand-harvesting, and French oak barrel ageing). However, once you cross the $150–$200 threshold, you stop paying for a cleaner or better production process. Instead, you are paying for rarity, global critical scores, and the prestige of an iconic label. A $140 bottle will almost always taste significantly better than a $60 bottle, but a $300 bottle is rarely twice as good as a $150 selection.

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