Style Guide: How To Dress Like Ryan Gosling

Want to mirror the effortless style of Hollywood’s quintessential leading man? From the razor-sharp tailoring of ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ to rugged street wear and pastel suiting, our comprehensive Ryan Gosling style guide breaks down his most iconic looks, staple pieces, and signature grooming routine.

Ryan Gosling’s Style At A Glance

Confidence is Key: Whether pulling off a custom Italian suit or a rugged airport outfit, fit and posture do the heavy lifting.

Whether pulling off a custom Italian suit or a rugged airport outfit, fit and posture do the heavy lifting. Embrace Vintage Silhouettes: Look to mid-century wardrobe constants like camp-collar shirts, tailored high-waisted trousers, and classic leather driving gloves.

Look to mid-century wardrobe constants like camp-collar shirts, tailored high-waisted trousers, and classic leather driving gloves. Ditch the Boring Palette: Don’t fear pastel suiting (mint greens, soft yellows) or tonal matching on the red carpet.

Don’t fear pastel suiting (mint greens, soft yellows) or tonal matching on the red carpet. Invest in Worn-In Staples: Elevate everyday street style with premium, utilitarian pieces like Red Wing moc-toe boots and high-quality plain white tees.

Elevate everyday street style with premium, utilitarian pieces like Red Wing moc-toe boots and high-quality plain white tees. Keep Your Grooming Consistent: The timeless Gosling look relies on a reliable side-part haircut and perfectly maintained heavy stubble.

As I finished watching Project Hail Mary I was reminded of two things: First, Ryan Gosling is one hell of an actor. Second, the man knows how to dress. With three decades’ worth of movie roles under his belt (yes, it really has been that long), along with some iconic red carpet looks, film festival appearances, and a plethora of paparazzi shots, there’s a deep back catalogue of Ryan Gosling looks to work from.

Ryan Gosling is likely to go down as this generation’s Paul Newman, and just like Cool Hand Luke himself, Gosling hasn’t been defined by just one style over the years. The man looks just as good in an Italian suit as he does walking through the airport in jeans and a T-shirt.

The key to his success? Wearing everything with confidence. If you want to dress like the leading man of Hollywood, this is the ultimate guide on how to dress like Ryan Gosling.

How to Replicate Ryan Gosling’s Most Iconic Looks

Ryan Gosling in Drive | Image: Icon

‘Drive’ (2011)

Ryan Gosling’s greatest look has to be the infamous white satin jacket with gold scorpion design from the movie, Drive. When the movie hit theatres in 2011, the jacket was barely noticeable at first, but by the time the credits were rolling, that’s all anyone could talk about.

Costume designer Erin Benach created the ivory quilted satin bomber as a means to represent Gosling’s character, The Driver, a silent, contained figure, with just a hint of menace.

“I remember the first time we shot on set,” she told GQ back in 2023. “The cinematographer just slowly panned up the back of Ryan, and I got kind of red-cheeked and warm, because I knew it was going to be a thing.”

The rest of the outfit: Black denim and a henley, dark boots, leather driving gloves, and a toothpick to pull it all together. But let’s be honest, the jacket is the grail piece of the look.

Get the Look: While you can surely go on eBay or Etsy and find reproductions of the jacket, you will end up getting what you paid for. Here are some better options from designers like Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent, plus a nice affordable piece from Guess. That way, you get stylish quality jackets that will last, and won’t feel like you’re playing dress-up.

Saint Laurent Teddy Jacket in satin | Image: Saint Laurent

Tom Ford Silk-Satin padded bomber | Image: Tom Ford

Image: Guess

‘Drive’ Cannes Photocall: The Ferragamo Moment (2011)

Yes, I am doubling down on his Drive style era, and this red carpet look was equally as historic as the jacket from the movie – almost. While the former look was his character’s style, this photocall at the Palais des Festivals was Gosling’s own, proving he can pull Riviera style off with ease. Gosling went with a Salvatore Ferragamo navy blue silk shirt with white piping paired with off-white tailored trousers, and finished it off with some two-tone white and navy dress shoes. His simple leather strap Rolex was the only accessory needed – minimalistic and refined.

The perfect pairing of navy and white is the reserved yet smart way into Riviera styling. It reads as resort wear without all of the flamboyant pastels and florals, but if you want that touch of luxury, make sure the shirt is silk. It’s a prime example of European coastal dressing, which focuses on a relaxed construction.

Get the look: A navy silk or silk-blend short sleeve (or long) with white piping contrast, preferably with a placket and collar. Look for off-white, cream, or ecru tailored trousers. Go with solid white dress shoes (or saddles with navy contrast) and a minimalist brown leather watch to pull it together.

Image: Reiss

Image: Todd Snyder

Image: Paul Frederick

‘La La Land’: The Vintage Jazz Look

Yes, Ryan Gosling nails every single look in La La Land, and while the suits may be the hero fits for most guys, it’s the camp shirts that create that perfect ‘50s and ‘60s jazz look of the old. The shot that does it best just so happens to be his opening outfit, as he wears a custom made long sleeve brown camp shirt, perfectly paired with a vintage Omega watch, as he drives away in his cherry red 1982 Buick Riviera convertible.

Gosling doesn’t wear any actual designer brands in the movie. Costume designer Mary Zophres has since stated that each piece was custom built to feature a very specific 1940s/50s “jazz musician” silhouette, partially because they needed the collar to lay perfectly flat while Ryan was driving or playing piano. Though she did admit that most times they were a rayon or silk blend.

Get the look: Start off with a tobacco brown (or similar earthy colour) camp collar long sleeve button-up shirt and pair it with some relaxed fit chinos in dark chocolate or black. A nice pair of wingtip derby shoes grounds it in true jazz fashion, while a vintage Omega pulls it all together.

Image: Todd Snyder

Image: Zara

Image: Hockerty

‘Barbie’ London Movie Premiere: The Mint Green Gucci God

Never one to be bashful when it comes to colour, Ryan Gosling’s mint green custom-made Gucci suit was definitely the definitive benchmark in terms of red carpet looks. But, it wasn’t his only bold choice for the Barbie – he had already stepped out in the same Gucci cut in soft yellow and pink before arriving in London – but this was the one that landed hardest among style fashionistas.

Its single-breasted notch lapel was paired with an even softer mint green (it almost appears white) silk shirt that was unbuttoned well down his chest to show off all the hard work he’d put in at the gym.

Ryan Gosling at the London premiere of ‘Barbie’ | Image: Getty Images

What made Gosling’s entire world movie tour such a study in menswear wasn’t any single look, but instead a commitment to a single strategy that aligned perfectly with the tone of the movie: bold-yet-soft pastel suiting, with a near matching shirt underneath, and usually all white dress shoes.

It works because the Barbie franchise itself is all about similar colours, obviously pink. Even during the press junket interviews, Gosling similarly went with pinks (a colour theme among every actor making the press rounds), yellows, and greens in his wardrobe. Again, the key to making this work is wearing it with confidence, and keeping accessories to a minimum – let the suit do the work.

Get the look: Finding a mint green suit isn’t the easiest, and may need to be a custom made. Opt for a tailored yet relaxed look (doing a slim or skinny cut is a bit much for this colour palette). Pair a pastel mint suit with a crisp white silk button-up, and pair it with white derby shoes.

Image: Suit Supply

Image: Indochino

Image: Zappos

Runner up look: Speaking of suiting, Gosling’s character, Jacob Palmer, from Crazy, Stupid, Love, also showcased some solid tailoring, particularly the mall pizza suit, in its unique emerald green colour. For a similar style, check out this suit below:

How to Get Ryan Gosling’s Street Style

Ryan Gosling has had some pretty stylish off-duty looks over the years, whether running to the supermarket or making his way through the terminal, he’s usually seen with a few key pieces: boots, denim, a white tee, and at times a simple baseball cap.

Mark Avery, Gosling’s stylist, recently sat down with Huckberry and said that even when advising him on what to wear, “first and foremost, Ryan’s style starts with Ryan. My approach to any client is to define and showcase the best version of who they are. Not necessarily bring them ‘on-trend’ pieces,” Avery said.

He noted that Ryan’s distinct personal style is “entirely his own and deserves full credit. I use his existing style as a foundation and guide when selecting pieces.” Another thing Gosling keeps in mind is dressing for the role: podcast vs. interview vs. red carpets, but always remaining his authentic self.

Gosling’s personal style involves a lot of denim, tees, vintage jackets, not overly flashy watches (he recently partnered with Tag Heuer), and above all else, Ryan loves his boots. The trick is to wear them and wear them hard – nothing beats a good, well-loved, worn-in pair of boots.

Get the look: Ryan and Avery both love a pair of Red Wing moc-toe boots, broken in and sometimes vintage denim, plain white tees, a Tag Heuer watch, and even a CAT baseball cap.

Image: Red Wing

Image: Levi’s

A Brief Guide to Ryan Gosling’s Watch Collection

As we’ve explored before, Ryan Gosling’s horological taste is a love letter to the classics. Precise, purposeful, and leaning heavily on vintage aesthetics, his watch collection mirrors his wardrobe: it values timeless design over fleeting trends.

Many of his iconic on-screen characters sport killer timepieces that define their look. Drive simply wouldn’t be the same without the sleek, minimalist gold Patek Philippe Calatrava (custom-built for the film) ticking away on the Driver’s wrist. For La La Land, costume designer Mary Zophres grounded Sebastian’s mid-century jazz aesthetic with a stunning, vintage 1950s Omega Constellation.

Ryan Gosling wearing the Rolex Bubbleback in Crazy Stupid Love | Image: Warner Bros / Chrono24

Off-screen, the horological action continues. As a premier global ambassador for TAG Heuer, Gosling’s wrists are a masterclass in modern luxury. He famously navigated his deep-space crisis in Project Hail Mary wearing the highly functional TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5. Yet, it’s his red carpet choices that truly capture the Man of Many ethos—most notably the striking Carrera Chronograph Seafarer and the elegant, three-handed Carrera Date in pastel dials that perfectly accented his Barbie era.

Ryan Gosling’s Style Evolution: A Quick History

The iconic Gosling aesthetic has been under construction for over the past few decades, through distinct phases.

The Indie Actor Era (Early – Late 2000s)

Before becoming a menswear style icon, Gosling dressed the part as an Indie actor, even after his on-screen success in The Notebook. Over time, that role would cement him as Hollywood’s leading heartthrob. But you’d be forgiven if you didn’t see Gosling’s style icon status coming in this period – he wore a tuxedo t-shirt to the New York premiere of Half Nelson, after all.

The Tailoring Transformation: Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

This rom-com was the turning point that transformed him into the fashion plate we all know today, thanks to his ability to rock a suit just as well as Cary Grant ever did. Costume designer Dayna Pink wanted his character’s look to be smooth and sharp-dressed, so Gosling was decked out in custom-tailored suits designed by guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. and Ilaria Urbinati. Gosling also wore pieces from high-end labels like Alexander McQueen, YSL, and Simon Spurr. That styling stuck with him during movie premieres and interviews, and the rest is history.

Donning Suits and Workwear (2011 – 2017 & Beyond)

Pretty much all of his looks post Crazy, Stupid, Love have been solidly consistent: he can rock a suit with the best of them, yet looks equally as good, if not better in jeans and a white tee like Marlon Brando and James Dean. As time went on, his tailoring became dialled in with monochromatic palettes, while utilising luxury basics as well. Because of this, he became a fashion muse and his status further exploded with guys trying to emulate his look, especially with the 2010s trend of making suits slimmer and sexier.

The Modern Red Carpet Star (2023 – Present)

Though not much has changed since his breakout in 2011, Gosling started to embrace his more playful fashion era during the Barbie world tour, as seen in his bold, yet somehow still subtle, Gucci suiting, keeping things still fashion forward and embracing a more relaxed tailored look. He still opts for more elevated utilitarian clothing brands (i.e. his Red Wing boots) but still also embraces proven trends, like the on-going boom of westernwear.

The Style Constant: Stubble and Signature Side-Part Hair

While his look has subtly evolved over the years, especially post-2011, the one thing that has remained the same over the years is his well groomed stubble and his side-part haircut. His stubble is never quite a full beard yet never fully shaven (besides his Ken look from Barbie).

Same with his hair, whether tightly cut like Crazy, Stupid, Love, or slightly grown out like his look for La La Land, his side-part is almost always right there. If you’re plan to replicate the look, use a beard trimmer every couple of days to maintain a consistent stubble length, and if you’re styling your hair, use paste for a shorter cut and a lightweight styling cream when growing it out a bit.

Image: Shutterstock/DFree

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