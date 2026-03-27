OMEGA Constellation Observatory Ditches the Second Hand, Listens to Time Instead

Master Chronometer certified, yet ditches the traditional seconds hand.

Movement accuracy is measured using an innovative new acoustic testing method.

Available in O-MEGASTEEL, 18K Gold, and Platinum-Gold.

Features the iconic, vintage-inspired “Pie-pan” dial design.

The second hand on a watch is the exhaust note of the horology world. Its visual “sweep” proves what’s under the bonnet, and for decades, it’s exactly how watchmakers measured precision.

That smooth motion comes from the movement’s frequency – most commonly 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph) or 4 Hz, producing 8 ticks per second. The general rule of thumb is that the smoother the sweep is, the more stable the timekeeping, and the more high-end the “engine” or movement.

But without a second hand, how do you measure accuracy? With the new OMEGA Constellation Observatory, you don’t look, you listen. By developing a groundbreaking acoustic testing method at its Laboratoire de Précision, OMEGA has introduced the world’s first two-hand watch to achieve Master Chronometer certification. While you watch time pass, OMEGA listens to it.

Constellation Observatory | Image: OMEGA

OMEGA Constellation Observatory Arrives in Three Materials, Nine References

OMEGA offers nine references in 39.4 mm, spanning its proprietary gold alloys and O-MEGASTEEL models. Pricing starts at AUD$17,225 for O-MEGASTEEL and climbs to AUD$59,725 for the Moonshine and Sedna Gold references before the flagship Platinum-Gold Constellation Observatory lands at an eye-watering AUD$91,100.

The watch is heavily inspired by its own past. OMEGA brought back the pie-pan dial, dog-leg lugs, and those sharp kite-shaped hour markers that defined the collection in the 1950s. There’s even a black ceramic model in the mix, too.

Even from the pictures, we can get a real sense of the dial’s depth. It doesn’t feel stamped or flat, but more like it’s been carved into the metal, with light catching across every facet.

OMEGA Gold Constellation Observatory ref. 140.13.39.21.01.001 | Image: OMEGA OMEGA Gold Constellation Observatory ref. 140.13.39.21.10.001 | Image: OMEGA

O-MEGASTEEL Constellation Observatory Models

140.13.39.21.01.001 (on alligator strap) – AUD$19,250

140.13.39.21.02.001 (on alligator strap) – AUD$17,225

140.13.39.21.03.001 (on alligator strap) – AUD$17,225

140.13.39.21.10.001 (on alligator strap) – AUD$17,225

Case Diameter : 39.40 mm.

: 39.40 mm. Case Thickness : 12.23 mm.

: 12.23 mm. Lug-to-Lug Distance : 47.20 mm.

: 47.20 mm. Water Resistance : 30 m/100 ft.

: 30 m/100 ft. Movement : Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8914.

: Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8914. Power Reserve : 60 hours.

: 60 hours. Case Material : Polished O-MEGASTEEL.

: Polished O-MEGASTEEL. Strap : Leather strap in black, dark blue, dark green, or dark grey.

: Leather strap in black, dark blue, dark green, or dark grey. Crystal: Domed, bevelled scratch-resistant sapphire crystal on front and back

OMEGA Gold Constellation Observatory ref. 140.50.39.21.99.001 | Image: OMEGA OMEGA Gold Constellation Observatory ref. 140.53.39.21.99.001 | Image: OMEGA

18K Gold Constellation Observatory Models

Moonshine Gold: 140.50.39.21.99.001 (on Moonshine™ gold mesh bracelet) – AUD$93,125

140.50.39.21.99.001 (on Moonshine™ gold mesh bracelet) – Moonshine Gold: 140.53.39.21.99.001 (on alligator strap) – AUD$59,725

140.53.39.21.99.001 (on alligator strap) – Sedna Gold: 140.53.39.21.99.002 (on alligator strap) – AUD$59,725

140.53.39.21.99.002 (on alligator strap) – Canopus Gold: 140.53.39.21.99.004 (on alligator strap) – AUD$69,425

Case Diameter: 39.40 mm.

39.40 mm. Case Thickness: 12.23 mm.

12.23 mm. Lug-to-Lug Distance: 47.20 mm.

47.20 mm. Water Resistance: 30 m/100 ft.

30 m/100 ft. Movement: Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8915.

Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8915. Power Reserve: 60 hours.

60 hours. Case Material: Polished 18K Moonshine Gold, Sedna Gold, or Canopus Gold.

Polished 18K Moonshine Gold, Sedna Gold, or Canopus Gold. Dial: “Pie-pan” dial in matching 18K gold featuring 8 lustrous hand-guilloché grooves on the facets.

“Pie-pan” dial in matching 18K gold featuring 8 lustrous hand-guilloché grooves on the facets. Crystal: Domed, bevelled scratch-resistant sapphire crystal on front and back

OMEGA Gold Constellation Observatory ref. 140.93.39.21.99.001 | Image: OMEGA

Platinum-Gold Constellation Observatory Model

140.93.39.21.99.001 (on alligator strap) – AUD$91,100

Case Diameter: 39.40 mm.

39.40 mm. Case Thickness: 12.32 mm (slightly thicker than the steel and gold versions).

12.32 mm (slightly thicker than the steel and gold versions). Lug-to-Lug Distance: 47.20 mm.

47.20 mm. Water Resistance: 30 m/100 ft.

30 m/100 ft. Movement: Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8915.

Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8915. Power Reserve: 60 hours.

60 hours. Case Material: Horizontally brushed proprietary platinum-gold .

Horizontally brushed proprietary platinum-gold . Dial: Platinum-gold “Pie-pan” dial with PVD yellowish platinum and 8 mat hand-guilloché grooves.

Platinum-gold “Pie-pan” dial with PVD yellowish platinum and 8 mat hand-guilloché grooves. Strap: Dark grey leather strap featuring unique glittering golden scale lines.

Dark grey leather strap featuring unique glittering golden scale lines. Box: Dedicated wooden presentation box specifically for the 18K and Platinum-Gold references.

Even the engineering can’t compete with how good this thing looks, but it does its best. The Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8914 and 8915 capture continuous data over 25 days, tracking performance across different temperatures, positions, and conditions.

Ultimately, the OMEGA Constellation Observatory is a beautifully executed throwback to the 1950s. Yes, the return of the pie-pan dial and dog-leg lugs makes it a stunning dress watch, but the real story is the quiet confidence of its engineering. By stripping away the seconds hand, OMEGA forces us to appreciate the pure, uninterrupted elegance of the dial. You don’t need to see the sweep to know the Co-Axial Master Chronometer movement is performing flawlessly.

It’s a bold statement from a brand that refuses to let tradition stand in the way of innovation. OMEGA has proven that sometimes true precision doesn’t need to be seen – it just needs to be heard.