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Omega seamaster diver 300m chronograph 007 first light 1
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Omega’s $14,800 James Bond Seamaster Trades the Screen for the Console

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • Omega has unveiled the Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light
  • The watch appears in the upcoming James Bond video game, 007 First Light
  • It marks the first chronograph in James Bond’s Seamaster Diver 300M history
  • The 44mm stainless steel watch features black ceramic, bronze gold accents and a NATO strap
  • Australian pricing is listed at AUD$14,800

Omega and James Bond have a storied history across several watch references, but this time, the new Bond Seamaster arrives through a video game rather than a cinema close-up.

The Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light is a 44mm stainless steel chronograph created for the upcoming James Bond video game, 007 First Light. In the game, the watch sits at the centre of Bond’s mission kit, fitted with a hacking device capable of disrupting electronic equipment, Watch Dogs style, alongside a laser strap for good measure. Pure Q-Branch nonsense, naturally.

Beyond the spy-game fantasy, this is also the first chronograph in James Bond’s Seamaster Diver 300M history, giving it a proper collector hook. Developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind the Hitman series, 007 First Light follows a 26-year-old Bond in a reimagined origin story as he earns his 007 status. The game is scheduled to launch on 27 May 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with Nintendo Switch 2 to follow later in 2026.

Related: A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

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Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light | Image: Supplied

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light Key Specs

  • Reference: 210.32.44.51.01.002
  • Case size: 44mm
  • Case material: Stainless steel
  • Thickness: 17.20mm
  • Lug-to-lug: 52.80mm
  • Dial: Black ceramic with laser-engraved waves
  • Bezel: Polished black ceramic with white enamel diving scale
  • Movement: Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900
  • Power reserve: 60 hours
  • Water resistance: 300 metres
  • Strap: Black, grey and beige NATO strap
  • Australian price: AUD$14,800
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Those dimensions have already become a talking point. Early reactions from watch fans have zeroed in on the 44mm case and 17.2mm thickness, with one commenter joking they’d hang it in the living room as a wall clock. Another called it the opposite of stealth, which is hard to argue with when you’re talking about a steel chronograph on a NATO strap.

To be fair, this isn’t a completely new watch built from scratch for a video game tie-in. This is effectively a special edition of its existing Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph architecture, so the scale comes with the territory. Some have referred to it as a hockey puck, but it’s always been thick.

Related: Every James Bond Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

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Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light | Image: Supplied

Design, Strap and Caseback Details

Design-wise, the watch leans into the darker Bond look, with a polished black ceramic bezel, polished black ceramic pushers and a black ceramic dial with Omega’s familiar laser-engraved waves. The subdial ring at 3 o’clock and central chronograph seconds hand are finished in PVD bronze gold, while the remaining hands and indexes are rhodium-plated and filled with white Super-LumiNova.

The black, grey and beige NATO strap nods to the Omega Seamaster worn in No Time to Die, though the pattern is different here. It also gets 007 and First Light engravings on the keepers, while six additional NATO straps will be available separately, each modelled after strap versions playable within the game.

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Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light | Image: Supplied

Flip it over and the Calibre 9900 is visible through the sapphire crystal caseback, which also carries a 007 First Light logo. Each watch comes in a presentation box inspired by the suitcase that carries Omega watches in the game.

At AUD$14,800, this is a serious Bond collectible with a properly unserious origin story. Bond’s in-game version gets a laser strap. The real one gets something almost as dangerous in watch circles: a 17.2mm case height.

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Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light | Image: Supplied
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Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light | Image: Supplied
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Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light | Image: Supplied
Omega seamaster diver 300m chronograph 007 first light 5
Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light | Image: Supplied
Omega seamaster diver 300m chronograph 007 first light 6
Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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