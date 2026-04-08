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Sabrina carpenter wearing seven omega watches in the house tour video 2
WATCHES

All 7 Omega Watches Sabrina Carpenter Wears At Once In The ‘House Tour’ Video

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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There’s wearing a nice watch, and then there’s wearing seven of them at once while climbing out of a mansion window. In the music video for House Tour, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter plays a female cat burglar (of sorts) surrounded by her co-conspirator buddies, Hollywood stars Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Clyne.

The trio bust into a mansion for all sorts illegal hijinks, and Carpenter leans fully into it, with a rope ladder, cigar in hand, getaway van, and most importantly, her wrists stacked like she’s cleared out an Omega boutique.

It’s a fun bit, but the watches themselves? Very real and very expensive.

We’re dissecting every frame, checking dial colours, case sizes, and Omega’s current catalogue to determine what she’s likely wearing, and why robbing a mansion with seven watches on your wrist makes perfect sense.

The Core of the Stack: Constellation Pieces

Starting from the top with the dressier pieces from the video. Smaller cases, heavy diamond work, classic bracelet shapes. You know it, you love it, it’s the Constellation line.

And the most likely candidates are:

Constellation quartz 25mm ref 131 25 25 60 60 001
Constellation Quartz 25mm |` Image: Omega

1. Constellation Quartz 25mm

  • Ref. 131.25.25.60.60.001
  • Case size: 25mm
  • Material: 18K Moonshine™ Gold
  • Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)
  • Bezel: Diamond-paved
  • Dial: Pine green with diamond hour markers
  • Bracelet: Signature mono-rang bracelet
  • Water resistance: 30m
Learn more about Omega Constellation Quartz 25mm
Constellation quartz 28mm ref 131 55 28 60 55 002
Constellation Quartz 28mm | Image: Omega

2. Constellation Quartz 28mm

  • Ref. 131.55.28.60.55.002
  • Case size: 28mm
  • Material: 18K Yellow Gold
  • Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)
  • Bezel: Diamond-paved
  • Dial: Champagne with diamond hour markers
  • Bracelet: Integrated Yellow Gold Constellation bracelet
  • Water resistance: 30m
Learn more about Omega Constellation Quartz 28mm

Complications might be cool, but when you see how these beauties catch the light, you know exactly why Sabrina took them. It’s jewellery-first watchmaking by Omega.

The claws on the bezel, the polished links, the diamond hour markers. It’s deliberate eye candy, and stacked together like the Train Man from Matrix Revolutions, they stop looking delicate and start looking excessive in the right way, which is exactly the point of the video.

The Sport-Lux Middle: Aqua Terra Models

Beyond the flashy Constellations sit the Aqua Terra models. Still plenty of gold. Still chock full of diamonds. But somehow, more wearable if you had to pick just one.

That’s where the Seamaster Aqua Terra models come in:

Seamaster aqua terra 150m 34mm ref 220 55 34 20 55 001
Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 34mm | Image: Omega

3. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 34mm

  • Ref. 220.55.34.20.55.001
  • Case size: 34mm
  • Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold
  • Movement: Automatic (Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801)
  • Power reserve: ~55 hours
  • Bezel: Diamond-set
  • Dial: White mother-of-pearl with diamond markers
  • Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet
  • Water resistance: 150m
Learn more about Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 34mm
Seamaster aqua terra 150m 38mm shades ref 220 50 38 20 10 001
Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 38mm “Shades” | Image: Omega

4. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 38mm “Shades”

  • Ref. 220.50.38.20.10.001
  • Case size: 38mm
  • Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold
  • Movement: Automatic (Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801)
  • Power reserve: ~55 hours
  • Dial: Sun-brushed green (“Shades” collection)
  • Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet
  • Water resistance: 150m
Learn more about Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 38mm “Shades”

The Aqua Terra has always been Omega’s “you can wear this anywhere” watch. Sporty enough not to feel precious. Clean enough to pass in a dress setting. And with gold and diamonds, it’s luxurious enough without losing its identity.

If your eyes were drawn to the green dial version, you’re not alone. Omega has been pushing colour hard across the Shades collection, and it shows.

Where the Constellations shine, these offer balance, and a bit of contrast against the gold on gold on gold.

The Wildcards: Speedmasters

Among the stack are at least two Speedmaster variants, which technically make no sense here. The Speedmaster is Omega’s most famous watch, tied to motorsport and the moon landing. It’s usually steel, tool-like, and very much not covered in diamonds.

But Carpenter’s versions flip that:

Speedmaster 38mm cappuccino ref 324 58 38 50 63 001
Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino” | Image: Omega

5. Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino”

  • Ref. 324.58.38.50.63.001
  • Case size: 38mm
  • Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold
  • Movement: Automatic chronograph (Co-Axial calibre 3330)
  • Power reserve: ~52 hours
  • Bezel: Diamond outer ring with brown tachymeter scale
  • Dial: Brown “cappuccino” with subdials
  • Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet
  • Functions: Chronograph, date
  • Water resistance: 100m
Learn more about Omega Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino”
Speedmaster 38mm green dial ref 324 55 38 50 60 001
Speedmaster 38mm (Green Dial) | Image: Omega

6. Speedmaster 38mm (Green Dial)

  • Ref. 324.55.38.50.60.001
  • Case size: 38mm
  • Material: 18K Yellow Gold
  • Movement: Automatic chronograph (Co-Axial calibre 3330)
  • Power reserve: ~52 hours
  • Bezel: Diamond-set
  • Dial: Green with gold subdials
  • Bracelet: Yellow Gold bracelet
  • Functions: Chronograph, date
  • Water resistance: 100m
Learn more about Omega Speedmaster 38mm (Green Dial)

Dressed up and ready to party, these Speedmasters take the same three-subdial layout and turn it into jewellery. There’s added structure among all the sparkle, turning a blurred mass of gold into something worth looking at.

Also, wearing a chronograph under a pile of diamond watches is the furthest thing from a tool watch. Which, again, fits the tone of the video perfectly.

The Dress Outlier: De Ville Trésor

There’s also at least one piece that looks more minimal from a distance. Slim profile, likely on leather.

That points to something like the:

De ville trésor quartz 36 mm ref 428 55 36 60 04 001
De Ville Trésor Quartz 36 mm | Image: Omega

7. De Ville Trésor Quartz 36 mm

  • Ref. 428.55.36.60.04.001
  • Case size: 36mm
  • Material: 18K Canopus Gold™
  • Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)
  • Bezel: Fully diamond-paved case curves
  • Dial: Fully paved with diamonds
  • Strap: Leather strap
  • Water resistance: 30m
Learn more about Omega De Ville Trésor Quartz 36 mm

Clean case, soft curves, and a whole lot of diamonds if you want them. This is Omega going full dress watch.

What This Actually Tells You About Omega

If you strip away the gimmick, this is a pretty strong showcase of Omega’s entire women’s collection, and a smart nod to the growing trend of watch-stacking. A horological flex embedded in a huge cultural moment for one of music’s biggest stars.

You’ve got:

  • Jewellery-first pieces (Constellation)
  • Everyday luxury (Aqua Terra)
  • Heritage reworked (Speedmaster 38)
  • Pure dress (De Ville)

That’s basically Omega’s entire modern women’s strategy in one shot. And instead of explaining it, they’ve put it on someone the world is already watching. Individually, they’re luxury watches. Stacked together, the message becomes all about attitude.

The Sabrina Carpenter ‘House Tour’ Omega Collection at a Glance

ModelReferenceCase SizeKey MaterialsMovementApprox. Price USD/AUD
Constellation Quartz131.25.25.60.60.00125mm18K Moonshine™ Gold / Pine Green DialQuartz$10,800 / $15,350
Constellation Quartz131.55.28.60.55.00228mm18K Yellow Gold / MOP DialQuartz$11,600 / $16,500
Seamaster Aqua Terra220.55.34.20.55.00134mm18K Sedna™ Gold / Diamond BezelAutomatic$48,000 / $68,100
Aqua Terra “Shades”220.50.38.20.10.00138mm18K Sedna™ Gold / Bay Green DialAutomatic$42,200 / $59,900
Speedmaster 38 “Cappuccino”324.58.38.50.63.00138mm18K Sedna™ Gold / Brown DialAutomatic$30,850 / $43,800
Speedmaster 38 Green324.55.38.50.60.00138mm18K Yellow Gold / Green DialAutomatic$42,090 / $59,750
De Ville Trésor428.55.36.60.04.00136mm18K Moonshine™ Gold / Diamond CurvesQuartz$29,550 / $41,950
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Total stack value: $USD 215,090 / $AUD $305,350

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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