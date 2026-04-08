All 7 Omega Watches Sabrina Carpenter Wears At Once In The ‘House Tour’ Video

There’s wearing a nice watch, and then there’s wearing seven of them at once while climbing out of a mansion window. In the music video for House Tour, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter plays a female cat burglar (of sorts) surrounded by her co-conspirator buddies, Hollywood stars Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Clyne.

The trio bust into a mansion for all sorts illegal hijinks, and Carpenter leans fully into it, with a rope ladder, cigar in hand, getaway van, and most importantly, her wrists stacked like she’s cleared out an Omega boutique.

It’s a fun bit, but the watches themselves? Very real and very expensive.

We’re dissecting every frame, checking dial colours, case sizes, and Omega’s current catalogue to determine what she’s likely wearing, and why robbing a mansion with seven watches on your wrist makes perfect sense.

The Core of the Stack: Constellation Pieces

Starting from the top with the dressier pieces from the video. Smaller cases, heavy diamond work, classic bracelet shapes. You know it, you love it, it’s the Constellation line.

And the most likely candidates are:

Constellation Quartz 25mm |` Image: Omega

1. Constellation Quartz 25mm

Ref. 131.25.25.60.60.001

131.25.25.60.60.001 Case size: 25mm

25mm Material: 18K Moonshine™ Gold

18K Moonshine™ Gold Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)

Quartz (Omega calibre 4061) Bezel: Diamond-paved

Diamond-paved Dial: Pine green with diamond hour markers

Pine green with diamond hour markers Bracelet: Signature mono-rang bracelet

Signature mono-rang bracelet Water resistance: 30m

Constellation Quartz 28mm | Image: Omega

2. Constellation Quartz 28mm

Ref. 131.55.28.60.55.002

131.55.28.60.55.002 Case size: 28mm

28mm Material: 18K Yellow Gold

18K Yellow Gold Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)

Quartz (Omega calibre 4061) Bezel: Diamond-paved

Diamond-paved Dial: Champagne with diamond hour markers

Champagne with diamond hour markers Bracelet: Integrated Yellow Gold Constellation bracelet

Integrated Yellow Gold Constellation bracelet Water resistance: 30m

Complications might be cool, but when you see how these beauties catch the light, you know exactly why Sabrina took them. It’s jewellery-first watchmaking by Omega.

The claws on the bezel, the polished links, the diamond hour markers. It’s deliberate eye candy, and stacked together like the Train Man from Matrix Revolutions, they stop looking delicate and start looking excessive in the right way, which is exactly the point of the video.

The Sport-Lux Middle: Aqua Terra Models

Beyond the flashy Constellations sit the Aqua Terra models. Still plenty of gold. Still chock full of diamonds. But somehow, more wearable if you had to pick just one.

That’s where the Seamaster Aqua Terra models come in:

Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 34mm | Image: Omega

3. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 34mm

Ref. 220.55.34.20.55.001

220.55.34.20.55.001 Case size: 34mm

34mm Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold

18K Sedna™ Gold Movement: Automatic (Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801)

Automatic (Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801) Power reserve: ~55 hours

~55 hours Bezel: Diamond-set

Diamond-set Dial: White mother-of-pearl with diamond markers

White mother-of-pearl with diamond markers Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet

Sedna Gold bracelet Water resistance: 150m

Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 38mm “Shades” | Image: Omega

4. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 38mm “Shades”

Ref. 220.50.38.20.10.001

220.50.38.20.10.001 Case size : 38mm

: 38mm Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold

18K Sedna™ Gold Movement: Automatic (Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801)

Automatic (Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801) Power reserve: ~55 hours

~55 hours Dial: Sun-brushed green (“Shades” collection)

Sun-brushed green (“Shades” collection) Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet

Sedna Gold bracelet Water resistance: 150m

The Aqua Terra has always been Omega’s “you can wear this anywhere” watch. Sporty enough not to feel precious. Clean enough to pass in a dress setting. And with gold and diamonds, it’s luxurious enough without losing its identity.

If your eyes were drawn to the green dial version, you’re not alone. Omega has been pushing colour hard across the Shades collection, and it shows.

Where the Constellations shine, these offer balance, and a bit of contrast against the gold on gold on gold.

The Wildcards: Speedmasters

Among the stack are at least two Speedmaster variants, which technically make no sense here. The Speedmaster is Omega’s most famous watch, tied to motorsport and the moon landing. It’s usually steel, tool-like, and very much not covered in diamonds.

But Carpenter’s versions flip that:

Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino” | Image: Omega

5. Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino”

Ref. 324.58.38.50.63.001

324.58.38.50.63.001 Case size: 38mm

38mm Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold

18K Sedna™ Gold Movement: Automatic chronograph (Co-Axial calibre 3330)

Automatic chronograph (Co-Axial calibre 3330) Power reserve: ~52 hours

~52 hours Bezel: Diamond outer ring with brown tachymeter scale

Diamond outer ring with brown tachymeter scale Dial: Brown “cappuccino” with subdials

Brown “cappuccino” with subdials Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet

Sedna Gold bracelet Functions: Chronograph, date

Chronograph, date Water resistance: 100m

Speedmaster 38mm (Green Dial) | Image: Omega

6. Speedmaster 38mm (Green Dial)

Ref. 324.55.38.50.60.001

324.55.38.50.60.001 Case size: 38mm

38mm Material: 18K Yellow Gold

18K Yellow Gold Movement: Automatic chronograph (Co-Axial calibre 3330)

Automatic chronograph (Co-Axial calibre 3330) Power reserve: ~52 hours

~52 hours Bezel: Diamond-set

Diamond-set Dial: Green with gold subdials

Green with gold subdials Bracelet: Yellow Gold bracelet

Yellow Gold bracelet Functions: Chronograph, date

Chronograph, date Water resistance: 100m

Dressed up and ready to party, these Speedmasters take the same three-subdial layout and turn it into jewellery. There’s added structure among all the sparkle, turning a blurred mass of gold into something worth looking at.

Also, wearing a chronograph under a pile of diamond watches is the furthest thing from a tool watch. Which, again, fits the tone of the video perfectly.

The Dress Outlier: De Ville Trésor

There’s also at least one piece that looks more minimal from a distance. Slim profile, likely on leather.

That points to something like the:

De Ville Trésor Quartz 36 mm | Image: Omega

7. De Ville Trésor Quartz 36 mm

Ref. 428.55.36.60.04.001

428.55.36.60.04.001 Case size: 36mm

36mm Material: 18K Canopus Gold™

18K Canopus Gold™ Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)

Quartz (Omega calibre 4061) Bezel: Fully diamond-paved case curves

Fully diamond-paved case curves Dial: Fully paved with diamonds

Fully paved with diamonds Strap: Leather strap

Leather strap Water resistance: 30m

Clean case, soft curves, and a whole lot of diamonds if you want them. This is Omega going full dress watch.

What This Actually Tells You About Omega

If you strip away the gimmick, this is a pretty strong showcase of Omega’s entire women’s collection, and a smart nod to the growing trend of watch-stacking. A horological flex embedded in a huge cultural moment for one of music’s biggest stars.

You’ve got:

Jewellery-first pieces (Constellation)

Everyday luxury (Aqua Terra)

Heritage reworked (Speedmaster 38)

Pure dress (De Ville)

That’s basically Omega’s entire modern women’s strategy in one shot. And instead of explaining it, they’ve put it on someone the world is already watching. Individually, they’re luxury watches. Stacked together, the message becomes all about attitude.

The Sabrina Carpenter ‘House Tour’ Omega Collection at a Glance

Total stack value: $USD 215,090 / $AUD $305,350