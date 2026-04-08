All 7 Omega Watches Sabrina Carpenter Wears At Once In The ‘House Tour’ Video

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Table of contents
- The Core of the Stack: Constellation Pieces
- The Sport-Lux Middle: Aqua Terra Models
- The Wildcards: Speedmasters
- The Dress Outlier: De Ville Trésor
- What This Actually Tells You About Omega
- The Sabrina Carpenter ‘House Tour’ Omega Collection at a Glance
Readtime: 6 min
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There’s wearing a nice watch, and then there’s wearing seven of them at once while climbing out of a mansion window. In the music video for House Tour, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter plays a female cat burglar (of sorts) surrounded by her co-conspirator buddies, Hollywood stars Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Clyne.
The trio bust into a mansion for all sorts illegal hijinks, and Carpenter leans fully into it, with a rope ladder, cigar in hand, getaway van, and most importantly, her wrists stacked like she’s cleared out an Omega boutique.
It’s a fun bit, but the watches themselves? Very real and very expensive.
We’re dissecting every frame, checking dial colours, case sizes, and Omega’s current catalogue to determine what she’s likely wearing, and why robbing a mansion with seven watches on your wrist makes perfect sense.
The Core of the Stack: Constellation Pieces
Starting from the top with the dressier pieces from the video. Smaller cases, heavy diamond work, classic bracelet shapes. You know it, you love it, it’s the Constellation line.
And the most likely candidates are:
1. Constellation Quartz 25mm
- Ref. 131.25.25.60.60.001
- Case size: 25mm
- Material: 18K Moonshine™ Gold
- Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)
- Bezel: Diamond-paved
- Dial: Pine green with diamond hour markers
- Bracelet: Signature mono-rang bracelet
- Water resistance: 30m
2. Constellation Quartz 28mm
- Ref. 131.55.28.60.55.002
- Case size: 28mm
- Material: 18K Yellow Gold
- Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)
- Bezel: Diamond-paved
- Dial: Champagne with diamond hour markers
- Bracelet: Integrated Yellow Gold Constellation bracelet
- Water resistance: 30m
Complications might be cool, but when you see how these beauties catch the light, you know exactly why Sabrina took them. It’s jewellery-first watchmaking by Omega.
The claws on the bezel, the polished links, the diamond hour markers. It’s deliberate eye candy, and stacked together like the Train Man from Matrix Revolutions, they stop looking delicate and start looking excessive in the right way, which is exactly the point of the video.
The Sport-Lux Middle: Aqua Terra Models
Beyond the flashy Constellations sit the Aqua Terra models. Still plenty of gold. Still chock full of diamonds. But somehow, more wearable if you had to pick just one.
That’s where the Seamaster Aqua Terra models come in:
3. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 34mm
- Ref. 220.55.34.20.55.001
- Case size: 34mm
- Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold
- Movement: Automatic (Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801)
- Power reserve: ~55 hours
- Bezel: Diamond-set
- Dial: White mother-of-pearl with diamond markers
- Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet
- Water resistance: 150m
4. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M 38mm “Shades”
- Ref. 220.50.38.20.10.001
- Case size: 38mm
- Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold
- Movement: Automatic (Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801)
- Power reserve: ~55 hours
- Dial: Sun-brushed green (“Shades” collection)
- Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet
- Water resistance: 150m
The Aqua Terra has always been Omega’s “you can wear this anywhere” watch. Sporty enough not to feel precious. Clean enough to pass in a dress setting. And with gold and diamonds, it’s luxurious enough without losing its identity.
If your eyes were drawn to the green dial version, you’re not alone. Omega has been pushing colour hard across the Shades collection, and it shows.
Where the Constellations shine, these offer balance, and a bit of contrast against the gold on gold on gold.
The Wildcards: Speedmasters
Among the stack are at least two Speedmaster variants, which technically make no sense here. The Speedmaster is Omega’s most famous watch, tied to motorsport and the moon landing. It’s usually steel, tool-like, and very much not covered in diamonds.
But Carpenter’s versions flip that:
5. Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino”
- Ref. 324.58.38.50.63.001
- Case size: 38mm
- Material: 18K Sedna™ Gold
- Movement: Automatic chronograph (Co-Axial calibre 3330)
- Power reserve: ~52 hours
- Bezel: Diamond outer ring with brown tachymeter scale
- Dial: Brown “cappuccino” with subdials
- Bracelet: Sedna Gold bracelet
- Functions: Chronograph, date
- Water resistance: 100m
6. Speedmaster 38mm (Green Dial)
- Ref. 324.55.38.50.60.001
- Case size: 38mm
- Material: 18K Yellow Gold
- Movement: Automatic chronograph (Co-Axial calibre 3330)
- Power reserve: ~52 hours
- Bezel: Diamond-set
- Dial: Green with gold subdials
- Bracelet: Yellow Gold bracelet
- Functions: Chronograph, date
- Water resistance: 100m
Dressed up and ready to party, these Speedmasters take the same three-subdial layout and turn it into jewellery. There’s added structure among all the sparkle, turning a blurred mass of gold into something worth looking at.
Also, wearing a chronograph under a pile of diamond watches is the furthest thing from a tool watch. Which, again, fits the tone of the video perfectly.
The Dress Outlier: De Ville Trésor
There’s also at least one piece that looks more minimal from a distance. Slim profile, likely on leather.
That points to something like the:
7. De Ville Trésor Quartz 36 mm
- Ref. 428.55.36.60.04.001
- Case size: 36mm
- Material: 18K Canopus Gold™
- Movement: Quartz (Omega calibre 4061)
- Bezel: Fully diamond-paved case curves
- Dial: Fully paved with diamonds
- Strap: Leather strap
- Water resistance: 30m
Clean case, soft curves, and a whole lot of diamonds if you want them. This is Omega going full dress watch.
What This Actually Tells You About Omega
If you strip away the gimmick, this is a pretty strong showcase of Omega’s entire women’s collection, and a smart nod to the growing trend of watch-stacking. A horological flex embedded in a huge cultural moment for one of music’s biggest stars.
You’ve got:
- Jewellery-first pieces (Constellation)
- Everyday luxury (Aqua Terra)
- Heritage reworked (Speedmaster 38)
- Pure dress (De Ville)
That’s basically Omega’s entire modern women’s strategy in one shot. And instead of explaining it, they’ve put it on someone the world is already watching. Individually, they’re luxury watches. Stacked together, the message becomes all about attitude.
The Sabrina Carpenter ‘House Tour’ Omega Collection at a Glance
|Model
|Reference
|Case Size
|Key Materials
|Movement
|Approx. Price USD/AUD
|Constellation Quartz
|131.25.25.60.60.001
|25mm
|18K Moonshine™ Gold / Pine Green Dial
|Quartz
|$10,800 / $15,350
|Constellation Quartz
|131.55.28.60.55.002
|28mm
|18K Yellow Gold / MOP Dial
|Quartz
|$11,600 / $16,500
|Seamaster Aqua Terra
|220.55.34.20.55.001
|34mm
|18K Sedna™ Gold / Diamond Bezel
|Automatic
|$48,000 / $68,100
|Aqua Terra “Shades”
|220.50.38.20.10.001
|38mm
|18K Sedna™ Gold / Bay Green Dial
|Automatic
|$42,200 / $59,900
|Speedmaster 38 “Cappuccino”
|324.58.38.50.63.001
|38mm
|18K Sedna™ Gold / Brown Dial
|Automatic
|$30,850 / $43,800
|Speedmaster 38 Green
|324.55.38.50.60.001
|38mm
|18K Yellow Gold / Green Dial
|Automatic
|$42,090 / $59,750
|De Ville Trésor
|428.55.36.60.04.001
|36mm
|18K Moonshine™ Gold / Diamond Curves
|Quartz
|$29,550 / $41,950
Total stack value: $USD 215,090 / $AUD $305,350
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