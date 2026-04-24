Swatch’s Colourful SCUBAQUA Collection Just Got Smarter and More Wearable

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 24 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Swatch expands the SCUBAQUA Collection with four new colourways for 2026

Two new models add Swatch Pay for contactless payments from the wrist

New colours include aqua green, midnight blue, solar orange, and electric fuchsia

44mm cases combine Bioceramic with transparent biosourced material derived from castor oil

Crown positioned at 10 o’clock, with glow-in-the-dark details and 10 bar water resistance

Available now via Swatch online and in stores worldwide

The Swatch SCUBAQUA Collection deserves to be near the water. Bright colours, translucent cases, playful energy, the whole thing is an ode to summer holidays, kicking back and doing very little. And yet, this little tool watch just got its most practical update ever.

Four new models have joined the lineup, with two of them adding Swatch Pay for contactless payments straight from your wrist. Rather than overhaul the entire collection into the smartwatch category, Swatch has picked just one feature to improve functionality. And in a world where plenty of buyers just want something that looks and feels like a proper watch, a little modern convenience goes a long way.

The collection now spans nine models in total, with new colourways in aqua green, midnight blue, solar orange and electric fuchsia. Inspired by jellyfish, each watch blends white Bioceramic with transparent biosourced material derived from castor oil, giving the cases a floating, almost aquatic look. There’s also a crown at 10 o’clock, glow-in-the-dark details, and 10 bar water resistance for anyone who plans to snorkel after their morning coffee.

Swatch SCUBAQUA Collection | Image: Supplied

Key Specs: Swatch SCUBAQUA Collection (New 2026 Releases)

Swatch MEDUSEA / MEDUSEA PAY SCUBAQUA (Ref. SSCU09L100 / SSCU09L101-6000) | Image: Supplied

Swatch MEDUSEA / MEDUSEA PAY SCUBAQUA (Ref. SSCU09L100 / SSCU09L101-6000) | Image: Supplied

MEDUSAE

The translucent aqua green gives MEDUSAE the lightest feel in the range. It plays into the jellyfish concept best, with a clean, almost icy tone that makes the white Bioceramic case pop. If you want the most obviously summer-ready option, this is it.

Reference: SSCU09L100 / SSCU09L101-6000 (MEDUSAE PAY)

SSCU09L100 / SSCU09L101-6000 (MEDUSAE PAY) Case Size: 44mm

44mm Case Material: White Bioceramic + transparent light green biosourced material

White Bioceramic + transparent light green biosourced material Bezel: Transparent light green with lume markers

Transparent light green with lume markers Dial: Transparent light green

Transparent light green Crystal: Biosourced material

Biosourced material Hands: Light green hour/minute, light blue seconds, glow-in-the-dark

Light green hour/minute, light blue seconds, glow-in-the-dark Strap: White + transparent light green

White + transparent light green Water Resistance: 10 bar / 100m

10 bar / 100m Special Feature: Swatch Pay (PAY model only)

Swatch Pay (PAY model only) Price: AUD$255 (Price for MEDUSAE PAY not listed)

Swatch SEA WASP / SEA WASP PAY SCUBAQUA (Ref. SSCU09N100 / SSCU09N101-6000) | Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

SEA WASP

Midnight blue is the easiest wear here and probably the safest buy. It keeps the SCUBAQUA shape and transparent detailing but tones down the novelty factor, making it feel closer to a conventional sports watch. If you like the design but not loud colours, start here.

Reference: SSCU09N100 / SSCU09N101-6000 (SEA WASP PAY)

SSCU09N100 / SSCU09N101-6000 (SEA WASP PAY) Case Size: 44mm

44mm Case Material: White Bioceramic + transparent dark blue biosourced material

White Bioceramic + transparent dark blue biosourced material Bezel: Transparent dark blue with lume markers

Transparent dark blue with lume markers Dial: Transparent dark blue

Transparent dark blue Crystal: Biosourced material

Biosourced material Hands: Dark blue hour/minute, grey seconds, glow-in-the-dark

Dark blue hour/minute, grey seconds, glow-in-the-dark Strap: White + transparent dark blue

White + transparent dark blue Water Resistance: 10 bar / 100m

10 bar / 100m Special Feature: Swatch Pay (PAY model only)

Swatch Pay (PAY model only) Price: AUD$255 (Price for SEA WASP PAY not listed)

Swatch PACIFIC SEA NETTLE SCUBAQUA (Ref. SSCU09O100) | Image: Supplied

Swatch PACIFIC SEA NETTLE SCUBAQUA (Ref. SSCU09O100) | Image: Supplied

PACIFIC SEA NETTLE

Solar orange brings the most energy to the collection. The transparent case sections work well here, giving the colour extra depth rather than just flat brightness. It’s bold, playful, and best treated as a second watch rather than an everyday one.

Reference: SSCU09O100

SSCU09O100 Case Size: 44mm

44mm Case Material: White Bioceramic + transparent orange biosourced material

White Bioceramic + transparent orange biosourced material Bezel: Transparent orange with lume markers

Transparent orange with lume markers Dial: Transparent orange

Transparent orange Crystal: Biosourced material

Biosourced material Hands: Orange hour/minute, blue seconds, glow-in-the-dark

Orange hour/minute, blue seconds, glow-in-the-dark Strap: White + transparent orange

White + transparent orange Water Resistance: 10 bar / 100m

10 bar / 100m Price: AUD$255

Swatch FLOWER HAT SCUBAQUA (Ref. SSCU09P100) | Image: Supplied

Swatch FLOWER HAT SCUBAQUA (Ref. SSCU09P100) | Image: Supplied

FLOWER HAT

Electric fuchsia is the sharpest statement in the lineup. It turns an already unconventional case design into something even more expressive. You either love it or you hate it.