Swatch’s Colourful SCUBAQUA Collection Just Got Smarter and More Wearable

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- Swatch expands the SCUBAQUA Collection with four new colourways for 2026
- Two new models add Swatch Pay for contactless payments from the wrist
- New colours include aqua green, midnight blue, solar orange, and electric fuchsia
- 44mm cases combine Bioceramic with transparent biosourced material derived from castor oil
- Crown positioned at 10 o’clock, with glow-in-the-dark details and 10 bar water resistance
- Available now via Swatch online and in stores worldwide
The Swatch SCUBAQUA Collection deserves to be near the water. Bright colours, translucent cases, playful energy, the whole thing is an ode to summer holidays, kicking back and doing very little. And yet, this little tool watch just got its most practical update ever.
Four new models have joined the lineup, with two of them adding Swatch Pay for contactless payments straight from your wrist. Rather than overhaul the entire collection into the smartwatch category, Swatch has picked just one feature to improve functionality. And in a world where plenty of buyers just want something that looks and feels like a proper watch, a little modern convenience goes a long way.
The collection now spans nine models in total, with new colourways in aqua green, midnight blue, solar orange and electric fuchsia. Inspired by jellyfish, each watch blends white Bioceramic with transparent biosourced material derived from castor oil, giving the cases a floating, almost aquatic look. There’s also a crown at 10 o’clock, glow-in-the-dark details, and 10 bar water resistance for anyone who plans to snorkel after their morning coffee.
Key Specs: Swatch SCUBAQUA Collection (New 2026 Releases)
MEDUSAE
The translucent aqua green gives MEDUSAE the lightest feel in the range. It plays into the jellyfish concept best, with a clean, almost icy tone that makes the white Bioceramic case pop. If you want the most obviously summer-ready option, this is it.
- Reference: SSCU09L100 / SSCU09L101-6000 (MEDUSAE PAY)
- Case Size: 44mm
- Case Material: White Bioceramic + transparent light green biosourced material
- Bezel: Transparent light green with lume markers
- Dial: Transparent light green
- Crystal: Biosourced material
- Hands: Light green hour/minute, light blue seconds, glow-in-the-dark
- Strap: White + transparent light green
- Water Resistance: 10 bar / 100m
- Special Feature: Swatch Pay (PAY model only)
- Price: AUD$255 (Price for MEDUSAE PAY not listed)
SEA WASP
Midnight blue is the easiest wear here and probably the safest buy. It keeps the SCUBAQUA shape and transparent detailing but tones down the novelty factor, making it feel closer to a conventional sports watch. If you like the design but not loud colours, start here.
- Reference: SSCU09N100 / SSCU09N101-6000 (SEA WASP PAY)
- Case Size: 44mm
- Case Material: White Bioceramic + transparent dark blue biosourced material
- Bezel: Transparent dark blue with lume markers
- Dial: Transparent dark blue
- Crystal: Biosourced material
- Hands: Dark blue hour/minute, grey seconds, glow-in-the-dark
- Strap: White + transparent dark blue
- Water Resistance: 10 bar / 100m
- Special Feature: Swatch Pay (PAY model only)
- Price: AUD$255 (Price for SEA WASP PAY not listed)
PACIFIC SEA NETTLE
Solar orange brings the most energy to the collection. The transparent case sections work well here, giving the colour extra depth rather than just flat brightness. It’s bold, playful, and best treated as a second watch rather than an everyday one.
- Reference: SSCU09O100
- Case Size: 44mm
- Case Material: White Bioceramic + transparent orange biosourced material
- Bezel: Transparent orange with lume markers
- Dial: Transparent orange
- Crystal: Biosourced material
- Hands: Orange hour/minute, blue seconds, glow-in-the-dark
- Strap: White + transparent orange
- Water Resistance: 10 bar / 100m
- Price: AUD$255
FLOWER HAT
Electric fuchsia is the sharpest statement in the lineup. It turns an already unconventional case design into something even more expressive. You either love it or you hate it.
- Reference: SSCU09P100
- Case Size: 44mm
- Case Material: White Bioceramic + transparent pink biosourced material
- Bezel: Transparent pink with lume markers
- Dial: Transparent pink
- Crystal: Biosourced material
- Hands: Pink hour/minute, blue seconds, glow-in-the-dark
- Strap: White + transparent pink
- Water Resistance: 10 bar / 100m
- Price: AUD$255
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