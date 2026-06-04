Bold Yellow Dials Return With The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Bumblebee”

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 4 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

New 39mm stainless steel case improves wearability.

Features a vibrant yellow dial with black sub-counters.

Powered by the COSC-certified Manufacture Calibre MT5813.

Includes a three-link bracelet with the rapid-adjustment T-fit clasp.

Priced highly competitively at CHF 5,500.

It’s 2026, and the sports chronograph category continues to demand more “wearable” proportions and distinct aesthetics. While the wider industry defaulted to oversized cases to house complex movements for years, it often alienated collectors with smaller wrists. That’s no longer the case, and the recent shift toward vintage-inspired, sub-40mm sizing addresses this new market. Tudor enters this competitive space with the evolution of the Black Bay Chronograph. Here, the brand fuses new case dimensions with a distinct colour palette that partners with the fan-favourite “Pink” and “Flamingo Blue” models.

Beyond the Black Bay Chrono 39 Bumblebee’s reduced case dimensions, the brand also reduced the case thickness to 13.1mm. It has maintained the 200 metres of water resistance as well, meaning the Black Bay Chrono finally has the proportions to encroach on the Rolex Daytona.

The brand’s MT5813 movement is found inside, an engine that we had the chance to see manufactured at the Kenissi factory on a recent trip to the manufacture in Switzerland. Let’s take a closer look!

Specification Details Brand TUDOR Model/Reference Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” / 79310N Movement Manufacture Calibre MT5813 Power Reserve Approximately 70 hours Case Material 316L stainless steel Diameter 39mm Thickness 13.1mm Strap/Bracelet Three-link stainless steel with “T-fit” clasp Water Resistance 200m (660 ft) Price AUD$9,480 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” ref. 79310N Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” ref. 79310N

Dial Layout and Case Geometry

The satin-brushed and polished 316L stainless steel case measures 39mm in diameter, with a lug-to-lug distance of 47mm. The bezel is a fixed stainless steel unit with a black anodised aluminium insert and a silver tachymetric scale. Enthusiasts will appreciate the stainless steel screw-down pushers at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock, inspired by the second generation of Tudor chronographs, and featuring a new knurling pattern for better grip.

Looking at the dial, it commands immediate attention with a domed “Bumblebee” yellow surface heavily contrasted by two circular, hollowed black sub-counters. The date aperture sits cleanly at 6 o’clock, a layout inspired by the first generation of Tudor chronographs, while the signature “Snowflake” hands, a hallmark of Tudor divers since 1969, have been specifically redesigned to ensure sub-dial legibility. Nighttime visibility is guaranteed by Grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” ref. 79310N

What Powers the New Black Bay Chrono 39?

Behind the solid case back beats the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813. Derived from Breitling’s highly respected Calibre B01, this movement represents a successful, lasting collaboration between the two watchmakers. Tudor equips the engine with its own high-precision regulating organ and exclusive finishes for reliability.

The movement carries official certification from the Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC). While COSC standards allow an average variation of 4/+6 seconds per day for an uncased movement, Tudor enforces a stricter 2/+4 seconds per day for a fully assembled watch.

Key Upgrades and Features:

Column-Wheel and Vertical Clutch: Ensures crisp pusher actuation and smooth sweeping of the chronograph seconds hand.

Ensures crisp pusher actuation and smooth sweeping of the chronograph seconds hand. Silicon Balance Spring: Superior resistance to magnetic fields.

Superior resistance to magnetic fields. Extended Power Reserve: Approximately 70 hours of runtime.

Approximately 70 hours of runtime. Robust Oscillator: Features a variable inertia balance with micro-adjustment by screw, beating at 28,800 beats/hour.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” ref. 79310N

The Editor’s Take

We’ve always been fans of the Black Bay Chrono, but the watch has historically been a slightly polarising slab-sided design. By shrinking the diameter to 39mm and shaving the thickness down to 13.1mm, the brand has resolved the primary barrier to entry for many collectors.

Proportions now rival the industry benchmark, the Rolex Daytona, offering a compact and highly wearable sports chronograph experience. When viewed next to its saturated “Pink” and “Flamingo Blue” siblings in the Daring Watches collection, the “Bumblebee” yellow iteration feels equally audacious but slightly more rooted in classic motorsport heritage (the Michael Schumacher Speedmaster vibes are real).

The addition of the T-fit rapid adjustment clasp to the three-link stainless steel bracelet elevates the daily-wearing experience. This system utilises ceramic ball bearings for a secure closure and allows for an instant 8mm adjustment without tools. Pairing these ergonomic upgrades with a dial that exudes a fun, motorsport-inspired aesthetic makes the “Bumblebee” a standout release in our opinion.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” ref. 79310N

Price and Availability

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” (ref. 79310N) is priced at AUD$9,480. Buyers benefit from a five-year transferable guarantee. This warranty requires no registration and does not mandate periodic maintenance checks to remain valid.

Overall, for a chronograph featuring a column-wheel and vertical clutch movement, the pricing remains highly competitive in the current luxury market.