TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” is a 2,026-Piece Reference for F1 Fans

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 1 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Carbon fibre 42mm case inspired by Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

Limited edition run of only 2,026 individually numbered pieces globally.

Features a “racing white” dial with striking VCARB 03 yellow accents.

Powered by the COSC-certified Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813 movement.

Equipped with a hybrid leather-rubber strap featuring a tyre pattern.

It’s a little-known fact, but TUDOR’s relationship with high-speed competition continues a narrative that began with the TUDOR Watches Racing Team in the 1960s. While the brand spent decades with a reputation as the more affordable, robust alternative to its older sibling, Rolex, it’s recently carved out a distinct identity through experimentation with technical materials and motorsport partnerships. This latest release marks the second year of its collaboration with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, following the “Carbon 25” that drew inspiration from the previous season’s VCARB 02 livery.

The engineering reality of the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” revolves around a full carbon fibre construction, a material choice that directly mirrors Formula 1’s obsession with weight saving. While a standard steel Black Bay Chrono offers presence through heft, this iteration focuses on shedding every possible gram to enhance performance on the wrist. Even the end-links and the tachymetric bezel are made from the same lightweight composite, ensuring the 42mm diameter doesn’t feel unnecessarily bulky during high-G maneuvers in your office.

Collectors will note that this model represents a shift toward a more contemporary, tech-forward aesthetic, moving away from the “neo-vintage” leather-and-steel look of the core Black Bay models. By integrating yellow accents derived from the VCARB 03 engine cowling, the brand has created a high-contrast tool watch that feels more aligned with a pit lane than a diving dock. However, it’s an attractive commitment to a yearly Formula 1 cadence. Let’s take a closer look!

Model/Reference Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” / m79377kn-0003 Movement Manufacture Calibre MT5813 (COSC) Power Reserve approx. 70 hours Case Material Black Carbon Fibre Diameter 42 mm Strap/Bracelet Hybrid leather and rubber with “tyre pattern” Water Resistance 200m (660 ft) Price AUD$12,140 Scroll horizontally to view full table

TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” | Image: Tudor TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” | Image: Tudor TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” | Image: Tudor TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” | Image: Tudor

Racing Livery and Composite Geometry

The visual identity of the “Carbon 26” is defined by its “racing white” domed dial, which serves as a high-visibility canvas for the new season’s aesthetic codes.

Unlike previous iterations, this model incorporates distinct yellow accents from the VCARB 03 car, specifically on the dial, to provide a sharp contrast against the matte black of the carbon fibre case. The dial construction itself is a complex layered affair with alternating brass discs and carbon fibre sheets to ensure that even the hollowed sub-counters and the date window surround exhibit the woven texture of the case material.

Size-wise, the 42mm case retains the signature Black Bay silhouette, including the bevelled lugs and the TUDOR rose-signed crown, but reinterprets them in a matte black finish.

Legibility is handled by the iconic “Snowflake” hands, a brand hallmark since 1969, which are here outlined in black and filled with Grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova. To maintain the monochromatic, technical look, the screw-down winding crown and the titanium pushers (inspired by the first generation of TUDOR chronographs) receive a dark PVD finish. Weight reduction extends beyond the primary housing with a fixed bezel, which is a one-piece carbon fibre component featuring a tachymetric scale for speed calculations.

This obsession with mass is further evidenced by the carbon fibre end-links that secure the hybrid strap. The strap itself combines leather and rubber with a “tyre pattern” texture, reinforcing the connection between the wearer’s wrist and the asphalt. Love it!

TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” | Image: Tudor

Precision Mechanics With the Manufacture Calibre MT5813 Movement

Behind the titanium case back lies the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, which is another high-performance movement designed for “extraordinary robustness and reliability.” It’s the result of a technical collaboration with Kenissi, featuring a TUDOR-developed high-precision regulating organ and exclusive finishes. It utilises a column wheel mechanism and a vertical clutch, which ensures a smooth start for the chronograph seconds hand without the “jump” often seen in lesser cam-actuated movements.

Movement : Manufacture Calibre MT5813 with chronograph function

: Manufacture Calibre MT5813 with chronograph function Type : Self-winding mechanical chronograph movement with bidirectional rotor system

: Self-winding mechanical chronograph movement with bidirectional rotor system Power reserve : Approximately 70 hours

: Approximately 70 hours Precision : Swiss chronometer officially certified by COSC

: Swiss chronometer officially certified by COSC Functions: Hours and minutes hands at the centre Chronograph seconds at the centre Chronograph 45-minute counter at 3 o’clock Small seconds at 9 o’clock Instantaneous date at 6 o’clock with rapid adjustment without a non-correction range Stop-seconds for precise time setting

Oscillator : Variable inertia balance, micro-adjustment by screw Non-magnetic silicon balance spring Frequency: 28,800 beats/hour (4 Hz)

: Movement diameter : 30.4mm

: 30.4mm Movement thickness : 7.23mm

: 7.23mm Jewels: 41 jewels

1/ 3 TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” | Image: Tudor

Man of Many’s Take on TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26”

We’re not usually ones for carbon fibre as a case material, but in motorsport it makes total sense, especially in F1. Here, TUDOR is playing a clever game with the “Carbon 26.” By leaning into carbon fibre, they’re addressing the segment of the market that finds the standard Black Bay Chrono too heavy or “safe.”

It competes directly with the likes of the TAG Heuer Carrera or the IWC Pilot’s Watch Performance Chronograph. However, it offers a level of vertically integrated, in-house manufacturing that is difficult to beat at this price point. The inclusion of the B01 base movement remains one of the best value propositions in modern horology, offering a high-end column-wheel architecture for a fraction of what most competitors charge.

Design-wise, the move to a white dial with yellow accents is a bold departure from the typically conservative TUDOR palette. Yet, it feels youthful and energetic, clearly aimed at a new generation of fans brought into the sport by the recent Formula 1 boom. While 42 mm might sound large on paper, the carbon construction’s lack of weight means it wears significantly smaller and more comfortably than its steel counterparts. To us, it’s a rare example of a “partnership” watch that feels like a legitimate technical upgrade rather than a basic logo swap for marketing’s sake.

TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” | Image: Tudor

Price and Availability TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26”

The TUDOR Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” is a strictly limited release, with only 2,026 examples produced globally, priced at AUD$12,140.

Each piece is individually numbered on the titanium case back to signify its place in this specific racing season’s run.

The watch comes with a five-year transferable guarantee that requires no registration or mandatory maintenance checks, reflecting the brand’s confidence in its Swiss manufacturing standards.